'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Expecting First Child Together
Dancing With the Stars pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov have some exciting news to share. On Wednesday, the couple revealed that they are expecting their first child together. According to PEOPLE, Karagach found out she was pregnant on the same day Season 31 premiered. Karagach and Pashkov revealed that...
'Love Is Blind' Star SK Reacts to Rumors He Cheated on Raven
Love Is Blind star Sikiru "SK" Alagbada is "pursuing legal action" against the multiple women who have accused him of cheating on Raven Ross, whom he met and got engaged to on the third season of the hit Netflix show. Alagbada, 34, took to Instagram Thursday to clap back against rumors that he had been unfaithful during his relationship with Ross, 29.
'Dancing With the Stars': Carrie Ann Inaba Breaks Her Judge's Paddle in Finale Blooper
Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas took home the Dancing With the Stars Mirrorball at the end of Monday night's episode. However, moments before, Carrie Ann Inaba suffered a hilarious blooper that had viewers erupting with laughter. The moment occurred as scoring began for the final number of the night, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko's freestyle. Inaba was the first judge to reveal their score and went into a wild windup to show the "10" she was giving the couple. That's when things went wrong.
Canceled Game Show Revived, Host Reveals
Online celebrities will once again be able to name their prices once again, as the game show Name Your Price has officially been saved from cancellation. The price-guessing game show was G4TV's biggest hit on Twitch/YouTube, which is what made it especially disappointing when it was unceremoniously canceled with the Comcast-owned network's shutdown. On Sunday, host AustinShow revealed he had worked with G4 to obtain the rights to make Season 3 of Name Your Price.
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows
What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place. The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
Bebe Rexha Halftime Show Has Viewers Dizzy and Annoyed
Bebe Rexha is one of the top musical acts in the world, so it makes sense to have her perform at the halftime show during the Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions game on Thanksgiving Day. But fans had a hard time following her show due to the cameras continuing to spin around. Some fans were dizzy after watching the show while others were annoyed that the cameras wouldn't stay in one place.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Paula Abdul's Macy's Parade Performance Is Sending Twitter Into a Spiral
Paula Abdul's career may span decades and include everything from being a singer to a dancer and even a former American Idol judge, but on Thursday, she marked a new first. As crowds gathered in New York City Thursday morning, Abdul gave her first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance, eliciting plenty of responses online.
Macy's Parade Viewers Call out Hoda Kotb for Jim Henson Muppets Mistake
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers are calling out Hoda Kotb on her Muppets gaffe after the TODAY show host mistakenly referred to late Muppets creator Jim Henson as Jim Henderson. The blink-and-you-miss-it moment happened during Thursday's live broadcast of the Thanksgiving tradition as Kotb told co-host Savannah Guthrie that "Jim Henderson's wildly popular Fraggle Rock" was getting fans in the holiday spirit with its Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights Holiday Special on Apple TV+.
'The Masked Singer': Scarecrow Is a Horror Movie Legend
The Masked Singer's "Fright Night" saw a scream queen unmasked! The spooky festivities saw some creepy performances, including one by Scarecrow. The pumpkin-headed performer faced off against Snowstorm and Sir Bug a Boo, and was sadly unable to triumph. Scroll through to learn was horror movie legend was under the Scarecrow mask (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
Macy's Parade Viewers Fighting for Justice for 'Corn Kid' Tariq After His Botched Appearance
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers are demanding justice for Tariq, the 7-year-old social media sensation known as "Corn Kid," who appeared on the Green Giant Harvest in the Valley float during Thursday's holiday tradition. The Brooklyn native made headlines for his enthusiasm towards corn shared millions of times on social media and quickly remixed into a viral song declaring how the vegetable "has the juice."
'The Masked Singer': Snowstorm Is a Major Comedian
The Masked Singer Season 8, Episode 10 saw three contestants compete in the semi-finals. After months of sing-offs, Season 8 has come down to three acts: Harp, Snowstorm and Lambs. The wind was not blowing in Snowstorm's direction, though, as she was eliminated and unmasked on Thursday night's episode. Continue on to learn (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
Mandy Moore Lands Her Next Starring TV Role Following 'This Is Us'
Mandy Moore has a new role lined up following the end of This Is Us. Deadline reported that Moore has been cast in the second season of Dr. Death. She will serve as the female lead in the Peacock series opposite Edgar Ramirez. Dr. Death is an anthology series based...
Seann Walsh becomes seventh contestant to be eliminated from I’m a Celebrity
Seann Walsh has become the seventh contestant to leave the ongoing series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!Their exit follows that of DJ Chris Moyles during Thursday night’s episode (24 November), and Babatunde Aleshe’s the night before.The news was broken by series hosts Ant and Dec, who entered the campsite near the end of Friday’s (25 November) instalment.Walsh, a stand-up comedian, narrowly beat out Owen Warner in the public vote. The result leaves Warner alongside Conservative MP Matt Hancock, ex-England footballer Jill Scott, and ex-rugby player Mike Tindall in the final four.Speaking to Ant and Dec...
Wendy Williams Addresses Marital Status After Claiming She's Married
Wendy Williams is clearing things up after sparking confusion about her marital status. As the IB Times noted, Williams previously claimed that she was married. But, during the recent WBLS Circle of Sisters event in New York City, she cleared things up on that front. While at the event, Williams...
'The Masked Singer': Sir Bug a Boo Is an '80s Music Legend
Even though we're well past Halloween, The Masked Singer's delivered a spooky episode just ahead of Thanksgiving. "Fright Night" saw some creepy competitors get unmasked, namely Scarecrow and Sir Bug a Boo. The latter singer was unmasked at the end of the broadcast, and it turned out to be a singer behind one of the '80s' most iconic songs. (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
Maryland worker's viral video pokes fun at punch clocks still being used on the job, TikTok users react
A viral TikTok video that shows an employee using a punch time clock has been viewed more than two million times, and it has people talking.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Fans Can't Ignore the Awful Lip Syncing
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers couldn't help but notice the obvious lip-syncing during the 2022 performances. Almost all of the performers who appeared live during the holiday parade were not singing live, which is very typical for the annual event due to logistical reasons, but Twitter users watching the parade still didn't hesitate to point it out.
'Destination Fear' Team Opens up About the Terrifying Twist on New Season (Exclusive)
The Destination Fear team is turning the fear levels up by turning the lights off. Dakota Laden, Chelsea Laden, Tanner Wiseman and Alex Schroeder opened up to PopCulture.com about their darkest season yet ahead of its terrifying Nov. 25 premiere – including one location that turned into an "actual scary movie."
Pregnant Meghan McCain Jokes She Feels Like a 'Stuffed Turkey' in New Bump Photo
For all those people lamenting being stuffed after those Thanksgiving feasts, Meghan McCain has you beat. The pregnant former The View co-host snapped a mirror selfie before heading off for her holiday festivities, joking that she felt like a "stuffed turkey" as she awaits the arrival of her second child with husband Ben Domenech.
