Sporting News

Where is Gio Reyna? USA World Cup soccer star on bench again for England match in Qatar

USMNT fans were left confused by the lineup to face England in the crucial Group B World Cup clash, as livewire Gio Reyna was left out in the cold once again. The Borussia Dortmund star was an unused substitute against Wales in the 1-1 draw that kicked off the USA's tournament, and despite his obvious talents, coach Gregg Berhalter waited until the 83rd minute to introduce Reyna against tournament heavyweights England.
Sporting News

Why do Brazil wear yellow? Selecao history and World Cup record

Brazil is one of the most famous and successful footballing countries in the world. It has produced countless numbers of the greatest and most legendary footballers of all time, and have won 18 major international tournaments. Their fans are also some of the most passionate, no matter where the team...
Sporting News

When is the next USA World Cup game? Date, time for USMNT's critical matchup vs. Iran

Tuesday's USA vs. Iran match presents a simple proposition to both sides. Win and you're in. It hasn't been an easy ride for either team in the 2022 World Cup. The Iranians fought back from a 6-2 shellacking by England in their opening match to put themselves in prime position to nab a spot in the knockout stages, thrashing Wales 2-0 on Friday. Now, they find themselves one positive result away from their first trip past the group stages.
Sporting News

Freddy Adu tips USA to beat England at World Cup as he talks Bellingham, Ronaldo and Messi

In November 2006, Cristiano Ronaldo had earned notoriety for a series of flashpoints that included a petulant red card in the Manchester derby and, in one of the most memorable incidents of that year's World Cup, laying it on thick to ensure club teammate Wayne Rooney was contentiously sent off during England's quarterfinal defeat against Portugal.
Sporting News

USA vs. England free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable

The U.S. men's national team's chances at making it to the 2022 World Cup knockout stage took a massive blow when Gareth Bale netted from the penalty spot in Monday's draw with Wales. However, if Gregg Berhalter's side could get a positive result against England, all would undoubtedly be forgiven.
Sporting News

What channel is USA vs. England on? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group B game on TV from Qatar

The United States men's national team has its second game of the World Cup group stage on Friday, as Gregg Berhalter's crew squares off in a pivotal match against England. The Americans are still looking for their first win in Qatar. In their Group B opener, the United States drew a tie with Wales, giving them one point in the standings. While Tim Weah put the team ahead in the 36th minute, Wales' Gareth Bale ripped the hearts out of USA fans with his equalizer in the 86th minute, resulting in the draw.
Sporting News

Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.
Sporting News

Can Mexico advance from World Cup Group C? Draw vs Poland shows one key issue remains

On the field and in the stands, the evening belonged to Mexico at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On the scoreboard, however, they were forced to share. El Tri left Stadium 974 with a 0-0 draw despite an impressive, almost dominant performance against Poland and world superstar Robert Lewandowski. It was a solid result for both teams, but each would have desperately wanted to leave with a victory given that heavy Group C favorite Argentina lost earlier in the day.

