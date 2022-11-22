ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next Gen Stat Shows How Well Bengals' O-Line Played Against Steelers' Star T.J. Watt

By James Rapien
Cincinnati kept Pittsburgh's talented pass rush in check on Sunday

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Steelers 37-30 on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Joe Burrow and the offense moved the ball up and down the field throughout the game, scoring four touchdowns in the process.

Cincinnati was so successful on offense because the offensive line protected Burrow. He was sacked twice, but one was on a busted quarterback draw.

One key stat shows how well they played against star edge rusher T.J. Watt.

Watt didn't get as close to Burrow as the other Steelers' pass rushers according to Next Gen Stats.

Alex Highsmith was the closest on average at 3.41 yards. Larry Ogunjob (3.73 yards) was second, followed by Cam Heyward (3.89) and Watt (4.48).

Watt had his moments, finishing with six tackles, two passes defensed and an interception, but the Bengals' offensive line didn't let him dominate the game, which was a big reason why they left Pittsburgh with a win.

