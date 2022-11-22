Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
mycbs4.com
Historic moment: all-women school board sworn in for Alachua County
A historic moment for the Alachua County School Board, the district swore in an all-women board for the first time. Tina Certain was elected to chair, and Dr. Leanetta McNealy was elected vice-chair of the board. "Women have the reputation of getting things done, so I think with the five...
mycbs4.com
Body recovered from Newnan's Lake
Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered a body from Newnan's Lake, a spokesperson said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. A spokesperson says the incident and cause of death remain under investigation. The Sheriff's Office says they received a...
mycbs4.com
UF responds to Colorado LGBTQ club shooting
The University of Florida (UF) says they mourn the lives that were lost in the tragic shooting that occurred at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday. UF says they stand in solidarity and are spreading love to those within UF's LGBTQ community. In a statement released via twitter,...
mycbs4.com
Thanksgiving dinner will cost more this year
Gainesville, FL — Gainesville residents are seeing the effects of inflation when grocery shopping for their Thanksgiving dinner this year. “I just got smoke meat today but everything like I said cheese, butter, milk, eggs, at this point we need our own farms," resident Jasmine Tolbert said she has felt the pinch in prices. “A lot. They’ve been going up a lot, not $1, but like $2, $3, $4, $5 everything.”
mycbs4.com
Ocala Police Department employees feed local families for Thanksgiving
Ocala Police Department employees donated their bonus 'Thanksgiving checks' to feed 50 families in need, according to a social media post by the Ocala Police Department. "Each year, the City of Ocala gives our employees a $30 check to help pay for their Thanksgiving dinner. This year multiple OPD employees decided to donate their money so other families in need can enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal," said Ocala Police officials.
mycbs4.com
U.S. Marshals arrest West Palm murder suspect in Suwannee County
Live Oak — U.S. Marshals, with the help of Suwannee County deputies, arrested a 37-year-old man wanted for murder in West Palm Beach. The Sheriff's Office says they captured Joetavius R. Jackson Tuesday. They say Jackson is from Live Oak, and they accuse him of shooting and killing someone in West Palm Beach area. Deputies say Jackson killed the person after an argument over a cell phone.
mycbs4.com
Local family wants GRU to take "full" responsibility for sewage overflow in apartment
A local family says Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) is at fault for their entire apartment flooding. GRU says they don't dismiss their claims, the family accuses the utility of only taking half of the responsibility. The utility company says a combination of built-up grease, non-flushable items, and an aging cast...
mycbs4.com
Semi-truck crash causes 30 gallons of fuel to spill
According to Gainesville Fire Rescue (GFR), they responded to an accident involving a semi-truck at the intersection of Northeast 39th Avenue and Northeast Waldo Road earlier this morning. When crews arrived, they say the semi-truck had jack-knifed and reported that 30 gallons of diesel fuel were on the ground. Two...
mycbs4.com
Newberry basketball players crafting their game before Thanksgiving
The Newberry Panthers basketball team continues to put in the work on the court. Despite it being a Thanksgiving holiday week several Newberry players won't let that stop them from practicing the sport they love, for these players its just another day to perfect their craft. Head coach Patrick Green...
mycbs4.com
With RSV cases on the rise, doctor shares tips on how to stay safe this holiday season
Gainesville, FL — The respiratory illness known as RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection, has been surging around the country. "We have seen an uptick of all viruses, and so we're seeing a mixed picture of all viruses," UF Health Professor and Division Chief for Pediatric Hospital Medicine Dr. Michele Lossius said.
Comments / 0