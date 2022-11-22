Gainesville, FL — Gainesville residents are seeing the effects of inflation when grocery shopping for their Thanksgiving dinner this year. “I just got smoke meat today but everything like I said cheese, butter, milk, eggs, at this point we need our own farms," resident Jasmine Tolbert said she has felt the pinch in prices. “A lot. They’ve been going up a lot, not $1, but like $2, $3, $4, $5 everything.”

