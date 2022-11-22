ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycbs4.com

Body recovered from Newnan's Lake

Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered a body from Newnan's Lake, a spokesperson said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. A spokesperson says the incident and cause of death remain under investigation. The Sheriff's Office says they received a...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

UF responds to Colorado LGBTQ club shooting

The University of Florida (UF) says they mourn the lives that were lost in the tragic shooting that occurred at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday. UF says they stand in solidarity and are spreading love to those within UF's LGBTQ community. In a statement released via twitter,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mycbs4.com

Thanksgiving dinner will cost more this year

Gainesville, FL — Gainesville residents are seeing the effects of inflation when grocery shopping for their Thanksgiving dinner this year. “I just got smoke meat today but everything like I said cheese, butter, milk, eggs, at this point we need our own farms," resident Jasmine Tolbert said she has felt the pinch in prices. “A lot. They’ve been going up a lot, not $1, but like $2, $3, $4, $5 everything.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala Police Department employees feed local families for Thanksgiving

Ocala Police Department employees donated their bonus 'Thanksgiving checks' to feed 50 families in need, according to a social media post by the Ocala Police Department. "Each year, the City of Ocala gives our employees a $30 check to help pay for their Thanksgiving dinner. This year multiple OPD employees decided to donate their money so other families in need can enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal," said Ocala Police officials.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

U.S. Marshals arrest West Palm murder suspect in Suwannee County

Live Oak — U.S. Marshals, with the help of Suwannee County deputies, arrested a 37-year-old man wanted for murder in West Palm Beach. The Sheriff's Office says they captured Joetavius R. Jackson Tuesday. They say Jackson is from Live Oak, and they accuse him of shooting and killing someone in West Palm Beach area. Deputies say Jackson killed the person after an argument over a cell phone.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
mycbs4.com

Semi-truck crash causes 30 gallons of fuel to spill

According to Gainesville Fire Rescue (GFR), they responded to an accident involving a semi-truck at the intersection of Northeast 39th Avenue and Northeast Waldo Road earlier this morning. When crews arrived, they say the semi-truck had jack-knifed and reported that 30 gallons of diesel fuel were on the ground. Two...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Newberry basketball players crafting their game before Thanksgiving

The Newberry Panthers basketball team continues to put in the work on the court. Despite it being a Thanksgiving holiday week several Newberry players won't let that stop them from practicing the sport they love, for these players its just another day to perfect their craft. Head coach Patrick Green...
NEWBERRY, FL
mycbs4.com

With RSV cases on the rise, doctor shares tips on how to stay safe this holiday season

Gainesville, FL — The respiratory illness known as RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection, has been surging around the country. "We have seen an uptick of all viruses, and so we're seeing a mixed picture of all viruses," UF Health Professor and Division Chief for Pediatric Hospital Medicine Dr. Michele Lossius said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy