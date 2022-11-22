Read full article on original website
Related
Hudson Valley Women Went To New York City ‘To Cause Some Hell’
A Hudson Valley woman was sentenced for trying to injure a number of New York police officers. In Brookly federal court Samantha Shader of Ulster County was sentenced to 72 months in prison for trying to set an NYPD van on fire. Ulster County Resident Sentenced To 6 Years In...
PRO TIP: Gift A ‘Taste of NY’ Or The Hudson Valley This Holiday Season
We say it all the time, how lucky are we to live in the Hudson Valley. The breathtaking views in every direction, plenty of things, both family friendly and adult-oriented to keep everyone busy, and close enough to NYC to escape for a day trip. We are also very lucky to have some of the best farms and locally sourced foods, too. As you prepare your holiday gift lists and begin thinking about who is getting what this year, why not consider a taste of NY, or better yet, a taste of the Hudson Valley as a unique gift this year.
Bedford 20-Year-Old Among 5 Members Of USA World Cup Team With NY Ties
Five players with ties to New York are members of the USA men's national team in soccer's World Cup in Qatar. One of them, a 19-year-old New York native, is the youngest player to ever start for the USA team. Born to a Ghanaian mother in the Bronx, Yunus Musah,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Navy Blue Angels to return to Orange County for air show
GOSHEN – The Navy’s Blue Angels aerial flying team will be in the skies above Orange County again this summer as they headline the 2023 New York International Air Show at Orange County Airport in Montgomery. Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus is excited about the upcoming event. “They’ve...
Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York
I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
New York Man Accused Of Shooting Boy, Killing Hudson Valley Dad
After nearly two months a Hudson Valley man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy on his bike and murdering a father. He was found out of state. On Tuesday, City of Newburgh Police Commissioner José A. Gomérez announced an arrest was made in North Caroline following a murder in Newburgh, New York.
What Happened? Dog Rescued Without Back Feet in Sullivan County, NY
Hundreds of people are looking for answers after two dogs were rescued in Sullivan County, NY. Not only did they appear to have been neglected, but one of the dogs was missing both its back feet. "Do Not Return to Owners" The original post by the Sullivan County SPCA (SCSPCA)...
Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
New York ‘Predicate Felon’ Proves ‘Love Bites’ At Hudson Valley Café
A man is accused of assaulting two people inside a popular Hudson Valley cafe. On Sunday around 9:30 a.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a fight in progress at Love Bites Café located at 69 Partition Street in the Village of Saugerties. Fight In...
Shocking Details About Marist Dad’s Murder Revealed in Lawsuit
A witness to the brutal shooting death of a Marist father at the Poughkeepsie Mariott has revealed horrific details about the murder. The shooting death of Paul Kutz sent shockwaves throughout the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, October 2 the father of three was brutally shot dead while visiting the area for Marist College's parents' weekend. Kutz and his wife were staying at the Courtyard By Mariott when an unhinged man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Kutz in the lung, heart and liver.
Barstool Sports Star Set to Perform in Poughkeepsie, New York
Saturdays are for the boys but one of the stars from Barstool Sports will be performing in Poughkeepsie, New York on Friday, March 3. Barstool Sports is one of the most popular media brands in the world. Don't let the name fool you. Barstool Sports covers so much more than football, baseball, and hockey.
wrrv.com
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving
Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester
The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
Warning: Aggressive Rabid Fox Spotted In Hudson Valley, New York
Officials from the Hudson Valley issued a public health alert due to a rabid fox that was spotted acting aggressively in the region. On Monday, the Sullivan County Public Health warned the public to stay away from wild animals and be vigilant of their surroundings while camping, hiking or playing in area parks near wooded areas.
Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’
A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent." The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.
New York Drug Kingpin Admits To Dealing Drugs In Hudson Valley
The leader of a group dealing drugs in the Hudson Valley confessed. On Friday, 42-year-old Antonio Naveo of Ellenville, New York, was sentenced to 97 months in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed cocaine base and fentanyl in Ulster County and for his unlawful possession of a firearm.
focusmediausa.com
Looking for the Ideal Christmas Tree? Follow the Pine Fragrance to Orange County, N.Y.
ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. (Nov. 21, 2022) – When you’re looking for the perfect Christmas tree, follow the fragrance of live and freshly-cut pines, firs and spruce to one of Orange County, N.Y.’s many holiday tree farms. Whether you want to cut a tree down yourself or pick...
94.3 Lite FM
The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents. To Go Out or Stay Home...
I Was Cornered By 3 Coyotes in Poughkeepsie, New York
I've grown up seeing coyotes around the Hudson Valley, and hearing plenty of stories. Most of the time if I ever saw any coyotes, I was either in a car, or watching from a window inside a house. I hadn't experienced a coyote in person, until this. Taking a Stroll...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0