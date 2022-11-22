ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

PRO TIP: Gift A ‘Taste of NY’ Or The Hudson Valley This Holiday Season

We say it all the time, how lucky are we to live in the Hudson Valley. The breathtaking views in every direction, plenty of things, both family friendly and adult-oriented to keep everyone busy, and close enough to NYC to escape for a day trip. We are also very lucky to have some of the best farms and locally sourced foods, too. As you prepare your holiday gift lists and begin thinking about who is getting what this year, why not consider a taste of NY, or better yet, a taste of the Hudson Valley as a unique gift this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Navy Blue Angels to return to Orange County for air show

GOSHEN – The Navy’s Blue Angels aerial flying team will be in the skies above Orange County again this summer as they headline the 2023 New York International Air Show at Orange County Airport in Montgomery. Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus is excited about the upcoming event. “They’ve...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York

I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Shocking Details About Marist Dad’s Murder Revealed in Lawsuit

A witness to the brutal shooting death of a Marist father at the Poughkeepsie Mariott has revealed horrific details about the murder. The shooting death of Paul Kutz sent shockwaves throughout the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, October 2 the father of three was brutally shot dead while visiting the area for Marist College's parents' weekend. Kutz and his wife were staying at the Courtyard By Mariott when an unhinged man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Kutz in the lung, heart and liver.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
wrrv.com

The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think

New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving

Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
CHESTER, NY
Daily Voice

Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester

The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’

A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent." The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents. To Go Out or Stay Home...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy