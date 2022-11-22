Read full article on original website
Related
Casey Anthony Gives Her First On-Camera Interview in the Trailer for Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies
Casey Anthony is breaking her silence in Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. The trailer for the three-part Peacock docuseries sees the woman acquitted of murdering her daughter Caylee sit down for her first on-camera interview in 11 years. "I lied," says Anthony. "But no one asked why." It's been...
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0