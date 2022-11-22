Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
This is what happens when the thugs know the prosecutor and judge will let them off with a slap on the wrist.
danikap75
3d ago
They have no regard for others property because they probably dont own any. They were probably supported by the state all their lives and had no dad growing up. These people have no regard for life. These people are the reason why Ohio shouldn't be an open carry state. CCW only, for RESPONSIBLE CITIZENS. These idiots shouldn't even have a squirt gun let alone a real gun.
Danise Shaffer
2d ago
To hell with Akron Ohio! it used to be a beautiful city & the rubber companies leaving. Manufacturers leaving has left this a desolate city. Moved from there 25 yrs ago because of metal detectors in the middle schools.
cleveland19.com
Man wanted for stealing car in Oberlin, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin police are looking for the man accused of stealing a car last Thursday from a local business. The theft happened on Nov. 17 at 2:10 p.m. at the Oberlin Certified Oil, according to a department Facebook post. Police said the man stole a 2011 gold...
cleveland19.com
4 suspects crash 2 stolen cars into each other in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four male suspects are wanted in Cleveland for grand theft motor vehicle, theft, and a hit-skip, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said the four were in two stolen cars from 2:03 p.m. to 2:11 p.m. on Nov. 19. The cars struck each...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland mom killed, family demanding justice
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the person responsible for the death of the 27-year-old Cleveland woman that was shot and killed Saturday night. Police said Jaschae Burns was murdered at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 19. “She had a beautiful soul. She was a beautiful mother....
cleveland19.com
Man shot on Thanksgiving morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred Thanksgiving morning on the city’s East side. The incident was first reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at a property near the intersection of Lee Road and Langly Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, the adult male victim...
cleveland19.com
26-year-old Cleveland man in custody for allegedly driving stolen car onto airport runway
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the vehicle that was seized after a man drove onto the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport runway was stolen out of Fairview Park. A lieutenant with the Fairview Park Police Department said the driver, identified as a 26-year-old Cleveland man, was taken into custody late Wednesday night, but no criminal charges have been filed yet.
Two males with a gun fail in two attempts to rob women: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Attempted aggravated robbery: Hampshire Road. At 6:45 p.m. Nov. 20, a woman reported that as she was in her car in a lot at her boyfriend’s residence, she may have been a potential robbery victim. The woman said she was standing outside of her Mercedes Benz putting items into the car’s passenger side when an older white sedan pulled up next to her. In the white car were two young males. The woman immediately walked around her car and got into the driver’s seat. As she did, the males got out of their car. The woman saw that one of the males was holding a gun.
cleveland19.com
Downtown roads to close during procession, funeral for fallen Cleveland firefighter
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Roads around downtown Cleveland will be impacted Saturday morning during the procession and funeral services for firefighter Johnny Tetrick. The Cleveland firefighter was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 19 when he was fatally struck by a driver on I-90. Saturday’s funeral, which is...
cleveland19.com
Helmet cameras capture crews fighting flames at East Cleveland building fire (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heavy flames were seen burning through the roof of an East Cleveland building when crews first arrived to a Thanksgiving morning fire. Emergency responders were initially dispatched at approximately 5 a.m. to the fire in a building, which was later determined to be the abandoned All Star laundromat.
As man puts baby in car seat, suspect jumps out of front seat and demands money: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Attempted robbery: Cedar Road. At 8:40 p.m. Nov. 16, police were dispatched to a lot at 14050 Cedar Road, where a Cleveland man, 43, reported that as he was putting his 4-month-old son into his backseat car seat, a man got out of the car’s front passenger seat and, with his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun and demanded the man’s wallet.
1 taken to hospital after car was found in Lake Erie, Mentor
A person is being hospitalized after their car was discovered in Lake Erie Friday morning.
cleveland19.com
Akron firefighters save 3 in house fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department rescued three adults from a house fire early Friday morning, firefighters say. Firefighters say they arrived at a house fire on Noah Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Firefighters reported that they battled a heavy fire in the rear of the house. The three...
US Marshals capture suspect wanted for Sandusky stabbing, hit and run of OSHP trooper in Ravenna
CLEVELAND — U.S. Marshals from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) have captured a suspect wanted for several felonies, including assault on a police officer. According to a release, NOVFTF task force members arrested 35-year-old Alex Serrano on Thursday in Cleveland. The search for Serrano started on...
cleveland.com
Elderly man in wheelchair assaulted, robbed outside Akron Circle K
AKRON, Ohio — A suspect is in custody after a 73-year-old man who was in a wheelchair was assaulted and robbed outside a convenience store in the Middlebury neighborhood, police say. Hasan Jabbar, 34, of Akron, was arrested a short time after the reported assault at 11 a.m. Monday...
Ohio man sentenced for shooting relative at Super Bowl party who 'said the wrong things'
UNIONTOWN, Ohio (TCD) -- A 75-year-old man was recently sentenced to prison for fatally shooting his relative during a Super Bowl party earlier this year. According to a news release from the Uniontown Police Department, on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 13, officers responded to a home on Starlight Circle to a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers reportedly found the suspect, Alfred Lee Johnson, outside of the residence.
Cleveland man dies three days after shooting in city’s Glenville neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who is a suspect in the slaying of a man who died three days after he was shot in the city’s Glenville neighborhood. Lawrence McKissic, 18, was wounded about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in a drive-thru on East 103rd...
Man wounded when shots fired at vehicle as he drives down Akron street
AKRON, Ohio — A man driving in the South Akron neighborhood was wounded in the head early Saturday morning when shots were fired at his vehicle, police say. Police say the 30-year-old victim managed to drive himself to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center after the shooting, which occurred at about 3:05 a.m. on the 1400 block of South Main Street. The man’s wounds were not life-threatening.
cleveland19.com
Volunteers honor fallen Cleveland firefighter with ribbons on trees
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When you ride past Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, you will see red ribbons on the trees around it. They are there to honor firefighter Johnny Tetrick, who was killed in a hit-and-run incident last week. His funeral is this weekend at the FieldHouse. “You got to send...
Akron police: 73-year-old in wheelchair beaten, robbed of lottery tickets, cash
An Akron man who allegedly beat a 73-year-old man who was in a wheelchair, then stole his lottery tickets and cash, has been apprehended.
cleveland19.com
Elderly man killed in electrical house fire on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Fire confirmed the flames that engulfed a home on the city’s East Side on Nov. 22 took the life of the elderly man who lived there. The house on East 143rd Street, south of Aspinwall, caught fire in the evening hours. Cleveland Fire reported...
cleveland.com
Man, 70, goes ballistic at Mayor’s Court: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 27, a police officer working the Mayor’s Court detail requested assistance when a man started causing a disturbance while his case was being heard. The Parma Heights resident, 70, was yelling, swearing and pointing his finger at the magistrate. After he started to walk toward the magistrate, the officer arrested the man for contempt of court.
