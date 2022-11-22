ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 28

Guest
3d ago

This is what happens when the thugs know the prosecutor and judge will let them off with a slap on the wrist.

Reply
18
default-avatar
danikap75
3d ago

They have no regard for others property because they probably dont own any. They were probably supported by the state all their lives and had no dad growing up. These people have no regard for life. These people are the reason why Ohio shouldn't be an open carry state. CCW only, for RESPONSIBLE CITIZENS. These idiots shouldn't even have a squirt gun let alone a real gun.

Reply
9
Danise Shaffer
2d ago

To hell with Akron Ohio! it used to be a beautiful city & the rubber companies leaving. Manufacturers leaving has left this a desolate city. Moved from there 25 yrs ago because of metal detectors in the middle schools.

Reply(1)
4
 

cleveland19.com

Man wanted for stealing car in Oberlin, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin police are looking for the man accused of stealing a car last Thursday from a local business. The theft happened on Nov. 17 at 2:10 p.m. at the Oberlin Certified Oil, according to a department Facebook post. Police said the man stole a 2011 gold...
OBERLIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland mom killed, family demanding justice

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the person responsible for the death of the 27-year-old Cleveland woman that was shot and killed Saturday night. Police said Jaschae Burns was murdered at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 19. “She had a beautiful soul. She was a beautiful mother....
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot on Thanksgiving morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred Thanksgiving morning on the city’s East side. The incident was first reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at a property near the intersection of Lee Road and Langly Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, the adult male victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

26-year-old Cleveland man in custody for allegedly driving stolen car onto airport runway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the vehicle that was seized after a man drove onto the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport runway was stolen out of Fairview Park. A lieutenant with the Fairview Park Police Department said the driver, identified as a 26-year-old Cleveland man, was taken into custody late Wednesday night, but no criminal charges have been filed yet.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Two males with a gun fail in two attempts to rob women: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Attempted aggravated robbery: Hampshire Road. At 6:45 p.m. Nov. 20, a woman reported that as she was in her car in a lot at her boyfriend’s residence, she may have been a potential robbery victim. The woman said she was standing outside of her Mercedes Benz putting items into the car’s passenger side when an older white sedan pulled up next to her. In the white car were two young males. The woman immediately walked around her car and got into the driver’s seat. As she did, the males got out of their car. The woman saw that one of the males was holding a gun.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

As man puts baby in car seat, suspect jumps out of front seat and demands money: University Heights police blotter

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Attempted robbery: Cedar Road. At 8:40 p.m. Nov. 16, police were dispatched to a lot at 14050 Cedar Road, where a Cleveland man, 43, reported that as he was putting his 4-month-old son into his backseat car seat, a man got out of the car’s front passenger seat and, with his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun and demanded the man’s wallet.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron firefighters save 3 in house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department rescued three adults from a house fire early Friday morning, firefighters say. Firefighters say they arrived at a house fire on Noah Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Firefighters reported that they battled a heavy fire in the rear of the house. The three...
AKRON, OH
cleveland.com

Elderly man in wheelchair assaulted, robbed outside Akron Circle K

AKRON, Ohio — A suspect is in custody after a 73-year-old man who was in a wheelchair was assaulted and robbed outside a convenience store in the Middlebury neighborhood, police say. Hasan Jabbar, 34, of Akron, was arrested a short time after the reported assault at 11 a.m. Monday...
AKRON, OH
truecrimedaily

Ohio man sentenced for shooting relative at Super Bowl party who 'said the wrong things'

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (TCD) -- A 75-year-old man was recently sentenced to prison for fatally shooting his relative during a Super Bowl party earlier this year. According to a news release from the Uniontown Police Department, on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 13, officers responded to a home on Starlight Circle to a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers reportedly found the suspect, Alfred Lee Johnson, outside of the residence.
UNIONTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Man wounded when shots fired at vehicle as he drives down Akron street

AKRON, Ohio — A man driving in the South Akron neighborhood was wounded in the head early Saturday morning when shots were fired at his vehicle, police say. Police say the 30-year-old victim managed to drive himself to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center after the shooting, which occurred at about 3:05 a.m. on the 1400 block of South Main Street. The man’s wounds were not life-threatening.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Volunteers honor fallen Cleveland firefighter with ribbons on trees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When you ride past Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, you will see red ribbons on the trees around it. They are there to honor firefighter Johnny Tetrick, who was killed in a hit-and-run incident last week. His funeral is this weekend at the FieldHouse. “You got to send...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Man, 70, goes ballistic at Mayor’s Court: Parma Heights Police Blotter

On Oct. 27, a police officer working the Mayor’s Court detail requested assistance when a man started causing a disturbance while his case was being heard. The Parma Heights resident, 70, was yelling, swearing and pointing his finger at the magistrate. After he started to walk toward the magistrate, the officer arrested the man for contempt of court.
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH

