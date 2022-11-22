Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge rumors: Giants, Dodgers could be in trouble
The New York Yankees fanbase won’t like this latest update regarding Aaron Judge’s visit with the San Francisco Giants, but it also gives them reason to remain hopeful. Aaron Judge is the top free agent available this MLB offseason, and understandably so. He did win the AL MVP award after breaking the league’s single-season home run record with the New York Yankees. Now, he is making his rounds as a free agent, and Yankees fans are worried that he might sign elsewhere.
Two Dodgers to Find New Homes in 2023, According to MLB Insider
Where will these Dodgers end up?
The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down
The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Dodgers Rumors: Which Free Agents Have Been Linked to LA this Offseason?
Happy Thanksgiving! Chances are high that you’re probably looked at as “the Dodgers fan” around the family you see a few times a year. Chances are also high that, today at the dinner table you’re going to be asked plenty of questions about your Dodgers. Things...
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Dodgers Rumors: Aaron Judge Sweepstakes Likely Down to Giants and Yankees, Decision Possible Within Two Weeks
The Dodgers had been to be in on free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge, but their chances never seemed very high, and they get smaller by the day. MLB insider Jon Morosi is reporting that Judge is likely to either re-sign with the Yankees or go to his hometown Giants. Judge met...
MLB Rumors: Angels ‘More Likely’ To Move Shohei Ohtani At 2023 MLB Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Angels endured another disappointing season and saw their playoff drought extend to eight years despite having two of the sport’s biggest stars in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout on their roster. Since making his MLB debut in 2018, Ohtani has accomplished virtually everything on the field,...
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Sees Carlos Rodon as Someone LA Can Explore in Right Scenario
With the Dodgers on the hunt for starting pitching this offseason, they’ve been linked on some level to pretty much every free-agent starter on the market. One name that seemingly hasn’t gotten as much play as the others is Carlos Rodon, who has been outstanding the last two years after being pretty mediocre his first six seasons with the White Sox.
Dodgers Rumors: Cy Young Winner In Conversations With Mets
Will the Dodgers still be apart of the Justin Verlander sweepstakes?
MLB Insider Believes Cubs Will Land One of the Big Shortstops
One MLB insider says he would be "very surprised" if the Chicago Cubs don't land one of the big four shortstops available in MLB free agency.
Report: Mets looked into bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff
The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report. The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Free Agent Deal With Former Cubs Utility Outfielder
The Red Sox certainly were busy Wednesday and nabbed an outfielder from the Cubs
The best baseball players born on Nov. 24
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Nov. 24:. Medwick was a 10-time All-Star who won the Triple Crown during his 1937 National League MVP season. The outfielder helped the Cardinals win a world championship when he hit .379 with a .952 OPS during the 1934 World Series. But he was removed from the decisive Game 7 by Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis. After sliding in with a triple in the sixth, Medwick kicked his spikes into third baseman Marvin Owen’s stomach after Owen had stepped on his leg. This sparked a near-riot as fans threw objects onto the field. Landis responded by having Medwick removed from the game, as much for his own safety as for punishment. The Cardinals won the game, 11-0, to clinch the title. Medwick was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1968.
Phillies give out $296,255 as part of 2022 postseason pool
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- A full share for National League champion Philadelphia Phillies came to $296,255. The Phillies divided $25.8 million into 72 full shares, 15.03 partial shares and $20,000 in cash awards. The Phillies' eight postseason home games generated $78 million in economic impact for Philadelphia, which included $49 million spent in Philadelphia.Meanwhile, a full postseason share for the World Series champion Houston Astros totaled a record $516,347 from a player pool of $107.5 million, also a record in the first season the playoffs were expanded to 12 teams.The Astros split $38.7 million into 59 full shares, 14.14...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Joey Gallo News: Agent Not Worried About Down Season with Dodgers, Yanks
Another name to keep an eye on for the Dodgers belongs to Joey Gallo as his next team remains uncertain. If the Dodgers choose to not bring Gallo back, this adds another hole in the outfield that may need to be accounted for as teams keep there eye on Gallo.
