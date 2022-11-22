ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 13 NC State women turn back Vanderbilt 82-73 in Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Jakia Browner-Turner scored 18 points, Diamond Johnson added 16 with nine rebounds and seven assists and No. 13 North Carolina State defeated Vanderbilt 82-73 on Thursday in the Cancun Classic. The Wolfpack (5-1), who play West Virginia on Friday, led 62-36 midway through the third...
Carr leads No. 10 Cardinals in 100-37 rout without Van Lith

LOUISVILLE. Ky. (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 17 points to lead No. 10 Louisville in a 100-37 rout of Longwood on Friday. The Cardinals (5-2) were without Hailey Van Lith, who did not play because of an unspecified injury. The star junior guard, whose 21.2 scoring average was tied for 24th nationally entering Friday, was not needed against the Lancers (1-4) as her teammates jumped out to an 18-2 lead in the first 4:04.
