ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ty D.

This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts

It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
PLYMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Home for Little Wanderers holds annual turkey drive

BOSTON — The Home for Little Wanderers held its annual turkey drive Tuesday, providing dinner kits to hundreds of local people for those in need. A bounty of Thanksgiving favorites was destined for the dinner tables of families in need. From the turkey to all the fixings, these donated...
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Quarry yet again scoops its media brethren #quincypolice #patriotlledger #quincysun

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. After Quincy Quarry News was apparently the only media to report on a major traffic accident that occurred on a dark and stormy night Southern Artery’s intersection with McGrath Highway on Veterans Day, the Quarry now again scoops its competition with word of a pedestrian fatality occurring care of this accident.
QUINCY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving

A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’ in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
WEYMOUTH, MA
Shore News Network

Cambridge police officers feed the hungry on Thanksgiving eve

CAMBRIDGE, MA – The Cambridge Police Department held a Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday to help feed the community ahead of the big day. With the assistance of fellow neighbors in the community, CPD officers were able to feed around 275 people. “Thank you to all the volunteers who came to help serve. You are greatly appreciated. Happy Thanksgiving Everyone,” the Department said. The post Cambridge police officers feed the hungry on Thanksgiving eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
brockton.ma.us

Holiday Light Recycling

We encourage residents to drop off any broken holiday light strings to the Recycle Depot at 300 Oak Hill Way for proper recycling. Please DO NOT put strings of lights in your curbside recycle carts as these items bind up and jam the sorting machinery at the recycling facility. Please call the Recycle Depot at 508-580-7827 for more information.
BROCKTON, MA
WCVB

Cambridge police warns of porch pirates this holiday season

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Police in the city of Cambridge, Massachusetts, have released a video meant to warn the public about the increase in porch thefts as holiday season shopping begins. Police released camera footage that recently helped charge two suspects of package thefts in the Cambridgeport and Inman-Harrington neighborhoods.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
hot969boston.com

New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
BOSTON, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Students plan for Thanksgiving break without meal plans

Thanksgiving break is a much-deserved period of rest for students, faculty, and staff following the midterm season. However, college life presents a new change for students choosing to stay on Emerson’s campus this Thanksgiving, where no meals will be provided during the extended stay. Holiday breaks allow those who work hard in the classroom each week in addition to the college’s dining staff the same opportunity to rest before the end of the semester. All dining staff are employees of Bon Appétit, the company that provides the college’s food services.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Pre-Thanksgiving flight to Boston makes emergency landing due to smoky odor

BOSTON — A flight that was bound for Boston Logan International Airport the morning before Thanksgiving had to return to its airport of origin and make an emergency landing. The Federal Aviation Administration said Delta Airlines Flight 2726, an Airbus A319, returned to Rochester International Airport in New York after declaring an emergency due to an odor in the flight deck.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy