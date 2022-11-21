Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Tanks-giving: New England businessman giving away thousands of gallons of free gas...again
A Massachusetts businessman is once again giving away thousands of gallons of free gas at a Norwood station ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel weekend. Businessman Ernie Boch Jr. plans to give 50,000 gallons of free gasoline at the Rojo Irving Gas Station on Route 1 on Wednesday. The promotion...
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
Boston’s Pine Street Inn serves thousands of Thanksgiving meals for in-person dinner
BOSTON — The Pine Street Thanksgiving tradition was sidelined by Covid-19 for several years, but for the first time since the pandemic hit – the tables are being set for an in-person dinner. “It changes the building, it changes how people interact. It sends a message to the...
fallriverreporter.com
WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and friends and family are extremely worried
A WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and his family and co-workers are concerned of his whereabouts. According to those who know him, 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always,...
WCVB
Home for Little Wanderers holds annual turkey drive
BOSTON — The Home for Little Wanderers held its annual turkey drive Tuesday, providing dinner kits to hundreds of local people for those in need. A bounty of Thanksgiving favorites was destined for the dinner tables of families in need. From the turkey to all the fixings, these donated...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry yet again scoops its media brethren #quincypolice #patriotlledger #quincysun
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. After Quincy Quarry News was apparently the only media to report on a major traffic accident that occurred on a dark and stormy night Southern Artery’s intersection with McGrath Highway on Veterans Day, the Quarry now again scoops its competition with word of a pedestrian fatality occurring care of this accident.
fallriverreporter.com
Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving
A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’ in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
Cambridge police officers feed the hungry on Thanksgiving eve
CAMBRIDGE, MA – The Cambridge Police Department held a Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday to help feed the community ahead of the big day. With the assistance of fellow neighbors in the community, CPD officers were able to feed around 275 people. “Thank you to all the volunteers who came to help serve. You are greatly appreciated. Happy Thanksgiving Everyone,” the Department said. The post Cambridge police officers feed the hungry on Thanksgiving eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
brockton.ma.us
Holiday Light Recycling
We encourage residents to drop off any broken holiday light strings to the Recycle Depot at 300 Oak Hill Way for proper recycling. Please DO NOT put strings of lights in your curbside recycle carts as these items bind up and jam the sorting machinery at the recycling facility. Please call the Recycle Depot at 508-580-7827 for more information.
WCVB
Cambridge police warns of porch pirates this holiday season
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Police in the city of Cambridge, Massachusetts, have released a video meant to warn the public about the increase in porch thefts as holiday season shopping begins. Police released camera footage that recently helped charge two suspects of package thefts in the Cambridgeport and Inman-Harrington neighborhoods.
Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving? Here are the store hours
Weeks of planning and days of cooking for Thanksgiving can only go so far. As the meal approaches, it is inevitable that some hardworking holiday cooks will find themselves missing a key ingredient. State regulations in Massachusetts known as “Blue Laws” restrict which businesses can open on Sundays and some...
For $5.28m, a mural-filled Brookline mansion overlooking a reservoir
Built in 1890, the home also comes with five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, elegant ceilings and woodwork, and a roof deck. You don’t need to hang much art if you buy 15 Catlin Road in Brookline because the walls are a masterpiece. Built in 1890, the five-bed, 4.5-bath property in...
How thunderstorms hundreds of miles away can wreak havoc on air travel
Weather hundreds of miles from an airfield can interfere with whether planes are allowed to depart.
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
cambridgeday.com
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31. The Salvation Army in Central Square may shut down March 31 after opting out of controversial grant funding, costing 35 beds in a city where there are 500 people in need on any given night.
CBS News
Easton Roche Bros. employee heading to national grocery store bagging competition
EASTON --No matter which Thanksgiving ingredient you may have forgotten, there is no one who will get you out of the store and back to your kitchen quicker than Ernesto Daveiga. The Roche Bros. employee has won company-wide and state competitions to become "Best Bagger in Massachusetts." Next up: nationals...
Berkeley Beacon
Students plan for Thanksgiving break without meal plans
Thanksgiving break is a much-deserved period of rest for students, faculty, and staff following the midterm season. However, college life presents a new change for students choosing to stay on Emerson’s campus this Thanksgiving, where no meals will be provided during the extended stay. Holiday breaks allow those who work hard in the classroom each week in addition to the college’s dining staff the same opportunity to rest before the end of the semester. All dining staff are employees of Bon Appétit, the company that provides the college’s food services.
The Best Place To Live In Massachusetts
Massachusetts may be an expensive state to live in, but it's full of wonderful cities and small towns. However, one Massachusetts city reigns supreme.
Boston 25 News
Happy Tanks-giving: Ernie Boch Jr. giving away free gas ahead of holiday weekend
NORWOOD, Mass. — Ernie Boch Jr. is once again giving away tens of thousands of gallons of free gas on Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Boch is hosting a “Happy Tanks-giving” event at Rojo Irving Gas Station on Route 1 in Norwood. A spokesperson for Boch...
WCVB
Pre-Thanksgiving flight to Boston makes emergency landing due to smoky odor
BOSTON — A flight that was bound for Boston Logan International Airport the morning before Thanksgiving had to return to its airport of origin and make an emergency landing. The Federal Aviation Administration said Delta Airlines Flight 2726, an Airbus A319, returned to Rochester International Airport in New York after declaring an emergency due to an odor in the flight deck.
