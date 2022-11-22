Read full article on original website
Celebrating 10 years of Small Business Saturday in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Small Business Saturday, loads of shoppers showed up at an indoor vendor market at the McKinley Mall. "It's done very well for me. I'm definitely not complaining," Valerie Eddy, owner of Tis the Season New York, told 2 On Your Side. "It helps support families one business at a time. It keeps the economy going and it keeps us all together as one."
Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
Buffalo-area businesses are ready for Small Business Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — While many folks may have already started buying Christmas gifts online, others still like the opportunity to visit and shop at locally owned businesses. So we have a preview of several locations where merchants will definitely be open for business on this Saturday after Thanksgiving. We...
Travel season seems to be running smoothly so far
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It's been estimated, by someone who can figure out these things, that 55 million Americans will be traveling during this Thanksgiving week. Tuesday was supposed to be the busiest travel day of that period with 48,000 flights scheduled according to the FAA. But we still saw a lot of people coming in to Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Wednesday. And many are probably thankful after everything that has happened the past few years just to get here to Western New York to be with family and friends.
City of Buffalo reports 95% of streets in hardest hit neighborhoods have snow removal nearly complete
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One week after Western New York and Buffalo were hit by a massive lake effect storm, the city's Department of Public Works reported that 95% of streets in South Buffalo, Kaisertown, and Lovejoy would have snow removal completed by the end of Friday. The remaining 5%...
Black Friday continues to change; what you need to know ahead of Cyber Monday
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A whopping 166 million shoppers are expected to make a purchase before the busy Thanksgiving weekend is over. Because of inflation, people are looking for discounts perhaps more than ever, so retailers have to balance wanting to make those sales but also get the highest price they can.
Western New York grocery stores recover from the storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Buffalo continues to dig its way out of the storm, Western New Yorkers grocery stores are now dealing with what they are calling a rare triple whammy. “It has been a tough few days, to say the least,” said Kristen Hanson, Vice President of Tops Market.
No injuries reported after CSX train derailment Thursday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A train derailment happened around 8 p.m. Thursday inside of the CSX Frontier Yard near Bailey Avenue and Broadway. The company said nine train cars went off the tracks and that there were no leaks, spills, or injuries to report. CSX added that the cars have been moved to allow for normal operations.
Heavy snow burdens WNY roofs, advice from Hamburg code enforcement on how to deal with it
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Joe Boncore is a long-time code enforcement officer in the Town of Hamburg and someone very familiar with the risk that snow loads carry for homes. "We started tracking the calls for this storm on the 19th, we have well over 100 calls total," said Boncore.
$1.43M sale marks halfway point in Gates Circle townhome closings
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The sixth townhome in Uniland Development Co.’s Gates Circle/Lancaster Avenue residential project has closed, with a Buffalo businessman paying more than $1 million for his new home. According to Nov. 22 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, the John D. Reinhold Living Trust 030812...
Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino to hold Christmas tree lighting ceremony
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino is planning to start the holiday season with their annual Christmas tree lighting. The event will be held Wednesday, November 30 at 5 p.m. outside the casino on Fourth Street in Niagara Falls. And, Santa Claus will not be...
A crash closed 33 East at Best Street on Saturday afternoon
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A crash closed the 33 East at Best Street on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:40 p.m., according to NITTEC, which added the scene was clear around 4:30 p.m. At the scene, a Channel 2 photojournalist saw a blue car being taken away on a...
Wind Advisory Monday for most of WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winds will accelerate Monday morning and peak in the early afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been issued by NWS-Buffalo for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming Counties Monday until 7pm. Gusts of 45-50mph expected, from the SW. No rain or snow Monday, but blowing snow can...
YMCA Turkey Trot off and running for the 127th year in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Around 12,000 runners were back on Delaware Avenue in North Buffalo to celebrate a 127-year-old tradition: the YMCA of Buffalo Niagara's Turkey Trot. Some Western New Yorkers trotted down the 5-mile course in true Bills Mafia fashion. "We've been doing the Turkey Trot for eight or...
Snow removal efforts continue in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snow removal continues this weekend in the southern parts of the City of Buffalo following last week's massive winter storm. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown met up with plow drivers before they began their shifts in the South Buffalo and Kaisertown areas just after 7 a.m. Sunday.
Buffalo-area Shriners hold 'Fez-tival' of Trees
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Shriners of WNY are presenting The "Feztival" of Trees, which began on Friday and continues on Saturday and Sunday at the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., in West Seneca. The name "Feztival" is a tribute to the hats, a Fez, that the Shriners wear.
VA offers curling as a recreational therapy for local veterans
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's something new being offered by the local VA health care system in terms of recreational therapy for veterans: It's curling. The VA already has recreation therapy programs in other sports such as golf, but the number of vets seeking recreational therapy was growing, so they got to thinking about something for them in the winter.
Hamburg snow cleanup continues with clearing corners
HAMBURG, N.Y. — In various communities around Western New York where they really got hammered with high accumulations of snow state, county, and local highway crews may still be very busy for a bit trying to chop down some of the very high mounds of snow at intersections. They...
How the Buffalo Niagara International Airport's crews operate under a snow storm
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Friday night five MTEs, or multi-task equipment machines, are getting rid of all the snow dumped at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. “They’re a combination of plow, broom and high-speed air blast. So they can do the work of two pieces of equipment. So I can do it with five staff members, operators, versus having ten out there," said Joe Guarino, Buffalo Niagara International Airport airfield superintendent.
"The system was not reliable for this storm," says Mayor Brown about failed snow plow GPS system
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo's new plowing status map that was unveiled earlier in November failed just two days into its first snowstorm of the season. 2 On Your Side asked Mayor Brown why and how it failed so quickly. "Obviously, we're not happy that there were...
