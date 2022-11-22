ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Celebrating 10 years of Small Business Saturday in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Small Business Saturday, loads of shoppers showed up at an indoor vendor market at the McKinley Mall. "It's done very well for me. I'm definitely not complaining," Valerie Eddy, owner of Tis the Season New York, told 2 On Your Side. "It helps support families one business at a time. It keeps the economy going and it keeps us all together as one."
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Travel season seems to be running smoothly so far

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It's been estimated, by someone who can figure out these things, that 55 million Americans will be traveling during this Thanksgiving week. Tuesday was supposed to be the busiest travel day of that period with 48,000 flights scheduled according to the FAA. But we still saw a lot of people coming in to Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Wednesday. And many are probably thankful after everything that has happened the past few years just to get here to Western New York to be with family and friends.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Wind Advisory Monday for most of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winds will accelerate Monday morning and peak in the early afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been issued by NWS-Buffalo for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming Counties Monday until 7pm. Gusts of 45-50mph expected, from the SW. No rain or snow Monday, but blowing snow can...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Snow removal efforts continue in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snow removal continues this weekend in the southern parts of the City of Buffalo following last week's massive winter storm. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown met up with plow drivers before they began their shifts in the South Buffalo and Kaisertown areas just after 7 a.m. Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo-area Shriners hold 'Fez-tival' of Trees

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Shriners of WNY are presenting The "Feztival" of Trees, which began on Friday and continues on Saturday and Sunday at the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., in West Seneca. The name "Feztival" is a tribute to the hats, a Fez, that the Shriners wear.
WEST SENECA, NY
2 On Your Side

VA offers curling as a recreational therapy for local veterans

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's something new being offered by the local VA health care system in terms of recreational therapy for veterans: It's curling. The VA already has recreation therapy programs in other sports such as golf, but the number of vets seeking recreational therapy was growing, so they got to thinking about something for them in the winter.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Hamburg snow cleanup continues with clearing corners

HAMBURG, N.Y. — In various communities around Western New York where they really got hammered with high accumulations of snow state, county, and local highway crews may still be very busy for a bit trying to chop down some of the very high mounds of snow at intersections. They...
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

How the Buffalo Niagara International Airport's crews operate under a snow storm

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Friday night five MTEs, or multi-task equipment machines, are getting rid of all the snow dumped at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. “They’re a combination of plow, broom and high-speed air blast. So they can do the work of two pieces of equipment. So I can do it with five staff members, operators, versus having ten out there," said Joe Guarino, Buffalo Niagara International Airport airfield superintendent.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
