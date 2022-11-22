ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Well, folks, we made it. The last week of the 2022 college football regular season is finally here. The biggest game of the weekend — as it usually is — is No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State. With a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff up for grabs, both teams duke it out with everything on the line.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sporting News

Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 13 on ESPN

For the second year in a row, "College GameDay" will finish off the regular season with a trip to the Midwest for a meeting between Michigan and Ohio State in "The Game." Much like last year, the second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines are playing for berths in the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff. Michigan stunned Ryan Day and Co. in Ann Arbor in 2021, upending the Buckeyes 42-27 for the team's first win in the rivalry since 2011.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines face each other in their massive annual rivalry on Saturday. Both sides are undefeated heading into the contest with a reservation to the College Football Playoffs at stake. Traditionally, the governors of Ohio and Michigan make a friendly wager on the big game between the state’s flagship public Read more... The post Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Buckeye Admits To Not Taking Michigan Seriously

It's hard to imagine any player - whether it be on Michigan's side or Ohio State's side - not taking the rivalry between the Wolverines and Buckeyes seriously. It's even harder to imagine that a player would admit that they were unprepared for what is arguably the biggest rivalry in all of sports, but that's exactly what Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka admitted to on Wednesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Michigan, Ohio Governors Make Decision On Rivalry Game

Ohio and Michigan governors have reportedly made a decision on their rivalry game on Saturday. While the state's governors often make bets on who is going to win between Ohio State and Michigan, that won't be happening this year. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will not...
MICHIGAN STATE
Eleven Warriors

“Everybody Changed, From Coach Day Down to the Equipment Guys":

Growing up in Washington, Emeka Egbuka openly admits he “didn’t really know anything” about the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry before the Buckeyes began recruiting him out of high school. He isn’t the only one. Many of the Buckeyes preparing to put their bodies on the line for...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning

The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Two blue-chip Ohio State commits will also be on campus this weekend

As the days until Saturday inch closer and closer, the list of visitors continues to grow in numbers. On Tuesday, a pair of Ohio State pledges announced their intentions to be on campus. Plus, another three prospects that are uncommitted also revealed their intentions of a stop in Columbus this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Michigan State's Malik Hall out 3 weeks with foot injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Michigan State forward Malik Hall will be sidelined for about three weeks due to a stress reaction in his left foot, the school announced Thursday. The 12th-ranked Spartans face No. 18 Alabama on Thursday night in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational. Along with Hall, the Spartans are not expected to have staring guard Jaden Akins against the Crimson Tide.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend

Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
COLUMBUS, OH

