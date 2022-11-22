Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: ‘We have scars’: Buckeyes fueled by last year’s loss to MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Maize n Brew
Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Ohio State
Well, folks, we made it. The last week of the 2022 college football regular season is finally here. The biggest game of the weekend — as it usually is — is No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State. With a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff up for grabs, both teams duke it out with everything on the line.
Sporting News
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 13 on ESPN
For the second year in a row, "College GameDay" will finish off the regular season with a trip to the Midwest for a meeting between Michigan and Ohio State in "The Game." Much like last year, the second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines are playing for berths in the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff. Michigan stunned Ryan Day and Co. in Ann Arbor in 2021, upending the Buckeyes 42-27 for the team's first win in the rivalry since 2011.
Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines face each other in their massive annual rivalry on Saturday. Both sides are undefeated heading into the contest with a reservation to the College Football Playoffs at stake. Traditionally, the governors of Ohio and Michigan make a friendly wager on the big game between the state’s flagship public Read more... The post Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eleven Warriors
Michigan Beat Writer Isaiah Hole Compares This Year’s Wolverines to Last Year, Expects Blake Corum’s Injury to Have Big Impact
NOON – SATURDAY, NOV. 26. With the rivalry game on tap this week, we welcome back Isaiah Hole, the publisher of Wolverines Wire, for a breakdown of the Michigan Wolverines entering The Game. As the Wolverines enter this game with an 11-0 record, are they as good as the...
Buckeye Admits To Not Taking Michigan Seriously
It's hard to imagine any player - whether it be on Michigan's side or Ohio State's side - not taking the rivalry between the Wolverines and Buckeyes seriously. It's even harder to imagine that a player would admit that they were unprepared for what is arguably the biggest rivalry in all of sports, but that's exactly what Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka admitted to on Wednesday.
spectrumnews1.com
Former Ohio State linebacker reflects on championship ahead of Michigan game
AKRON, Ohio — Ohio State fans will always remember Cie Grant pressuring Miami Quarterback Ken Dorsey on the final play of the 2003 Fiesta Bowl, giving the Buckeyes a National Championship. “I never would have thought with my humble beginnings that I'd be sitting here at 42 years old,...
Ohio State linebacker refuses to let injuries sideline him for game against Michigan
Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg has no intention of missing the game against No. 3 Michigan. He suffered apparent Injuries to his hands but says it won't slow him down Saturday.
FOX Sports
Michigan's Minters: Father-son combo drives Wolverines' stingy defense
"The following information deals with the one thing that makes or breaks a football team — a philosophy. This is the most important information that you will receive from us as a staff. You must read and understand this philosophy. Only those committed to this philosophy will play." —...
MLive.com
With competition set to upgrade, Michigan basketball needs improvement
ANN ARBOR -- Late in the first half of a tight game, Juwan Howard shouted for his five starters to come to the sideline for an impromptu pep talk before a pair of free throws. Freshman Jett Howard deferred that question to his veteran teammate, graduate transfer Jaelin Llewellyn. “I...
Michigan, Ohio Governors Make Decision On Rivalry Game
Ohio and Michigan governors have reportedly made a decision on their rivalry game on Saturday. While the state's governors often make bets on who is going to win between Ohio State and Michigan, that won't be happening this year. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will not...
Eleven Warriors
“Everybody Changed, From Coach Day Down to the Equipment Guys":
Growing up in Washington, Emeka Egbuka openly admits he “didn’t really know anything” about the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry before the Buckeyes began recruiting him out of high school. He isn’t the only one. Many of the Buckeyes preparing to put their bodies on the line for...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit shares thoughts on Michigan’s mindset, impact of Ohio State crowd on The Game
Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Ohio State-Michigan rivalry game this weekend. The ESPN College GameDay host played at Ohio State. Before last season, Ohio State had dominated the rivalry for most of the last decade. Michigan came out with the win last season, shifting the mindset of both teams in the heated rivalry.
LeBron James Gives Ohio State Buckeyes The 'Perfect' Gift Before Huge Michigan Matchup
Can you guess what it was?
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning
The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
detroitsportsnation.com
Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
landgrantholyland.com
Two blue-chip Ohio State commits will also be on campus this weekend
As the days until Saturday inch closer and closer, the list of visitors continues to grow in numbers. On Tuesday, a pair of Ohio State pledges announced their intentions to be on campus. Plus, another three prospects that are uncommitted also revealed their intentions of a stop in Columbus this weekend.
FOX Sports
Michigan State's Malik Hall out 3 weeks with foot injury
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Michigan State forward Malik Hall will be sidelined for about three weeks due to a stress reaction in his left foot, the school announced Thursday. The 12th-ranked Spartans face No. 18 Alabama on Thursday night in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational. Along with Hall, the Spartans are not expected to have staring guard Jaden Akins against the Crimson Tide.
saturdaytradition.com
Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend
Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State players receive custom suits for pre-game festivities leading up to The Game
Ohio State will be dressed to the nines leading up to Saturday’s kickoff in The Game. We’ll see if the old adage of “look good, play good” indeed holds true against Michigan. According to a Wednesday press release, fashion brand Express has partnered with Ohio State...
markerzone.com
OHIO STATE SUSPENDS KAMIL SADLOCHA AFTER RACIAL ABUSE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST MICHIGAN STATE PLAYER
Earlier this week, Jagger Joshua, a player on Michigan State, released a statement on his Twitter account calling out Ohio State and the Big Ten Conference for their lack of action after a Buckeyes player was given a game misconduct during a November 11th game for racially abusing Joshua. Flash...
