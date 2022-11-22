Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County opens new campus in McKinney, prepares for growth

Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney News Roundup: Police urge caution ahead of holidays, Morrow Renewables donates $1M and more updates
The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced on Nov. 17 that Morrow Renewables provided a $1 million donation to help the organization meet the unprecedented demand for food caused by inflation rates not seen in 40 years. The funds will enable the North Texas Food Bank to provide three million meals to those facing hunger across North Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Church Feeds Hundreds on Thanksgiving
A Tarrant County church upheld a nearly three-decade-old tradition Thursday, feeding several hundred people on Thanksgiving Day. For 29 years, the Christian Center of Fort Worth has offered a warm meal to anyone in need on Thanksgiving. The church is led by Pastor Steve Vanzant. “It’s well-oiled chaos,” Vanzant said....
D'oh! Nuts to offer breakfast items in Lewisville
D'oh! Nuts is anticipated to open in Lewisville in December. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) D'oh! Nuts is anticipated to open in Lewisville in December. It will be located at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 250. The shop will offer a wide variety of fresh doughnuts plus sausage rolls and other breakfast items. D’oh! Nuts has one location in Plano. 972-998-0020.
blackchronicle.com
ACLU of Texas Files Complaints Against North Texas ISDs for Transgender Policies – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
The ACLU of Texas has filed federal civil rights complaints towards two North Texas faculty districts as a result of of new insurance policies authorized final week which can be aimed toward transgender college students. The ACLU, together with a number of different advocacy organizations, needs to see investigations into...
Frisco Chamber president talks Small Business Saturday & Texas legislative season ramps up
Small Business Saturday takes place on Nov. 26, 2022. (Courtesy Pexels) On this special Thanksgiving week episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, the Frisco Chamber of Commerce’s president and CEO Tony Felker weighs in on how holiday shopping will affect local economies amid concerns of a recession. Plus, Community Impact statehouse reporter Hannah Norton previews the upcoming Texas Legislative Session.
Mike Jasso returns to Richardson ISD to serve as chief of staff
Mike Jasso was hired as Richardson ISD's chief of staff, the district's No. 2 official after Superintendent Tabitha Branum. (Courtesy Richardson ISD) Mike Jasso was hired by Richardson ISD to be the district’s new chief of staff, according to a Nov. 16 press release from the district. According to...
Utility work underway at intersection of Arapaho, Floyd roads in Richardson
Traffic could be reduced to one lane near the intersection of Arapaho Road and Floyd Road. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The right lane of westbound Arapaho Road at Floyd Road and the right-turn lane of southbound Floyd Road may be closed to traffic from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily as repairs are done. Work began in October and is scheduled to conclude before the end of 2022.
North Texas Performing Arts to offer variety of performances in Plano
This year’s 12th anniversary production of "Scrooge, the Musical" from the North Texas Performing Arts will feature almost 100 actors. (Courtesy AKA Photography) The nonprofit North Texas Performing Arts has a host of performances coming up in Plano. Dec. 2-4, 8-11: Catch a Peter Pan story. “Peter and the...
Q&A: Meet Frisco ISD School Resource Officer Tom Attaway
School Resource Officer Tom Attaway was recently recognized by the City of Frisco for 20 years of service with the police department. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) School Resource Officer Tom Attaway has worked in law enforcement since 1996. He moved to Frisco and began working with the Frisco Police Department in 2002. Across his career, he has worked as a patrol officer, a bike patrol officer and a crisis negotiation officer. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney recognized Attaway’s 20 years of service with the police department during a Sept. 6 City Council meeting. Attaway has served at multiple Frisco ISD schools over the years, and this school year he is working at Pink Elementary School and Griffin Middle School.
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Selena Gomez is famous for her singing and acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
Denton’s Trans Pride Fest is Here to Stay
A frigid North Texas cold front whistled through Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios in Denton. Dozens of people were buzzing about the space in preparation for the second Trans Pride Fest on November 11. Musicians chatted while organizers set up tables with information about local community groups, including Denton Food Not Bombs, Denton Transit Posting, and DFW Socialist Rifle Association. A handful of artists also had tables selling wares throughout the night.
fox4news.com
Body found in vehicle submerged in Dallas County pond
DALLAS - A body was found in a submerged car in far southeast Dallas County. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office has not released details about how or why they believe the Ford Mustang ended up in a pond off a remote road in Combine, but a body was recovered. They...
Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions launches new resource-rich website
The Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions has launched a new website to provide information, resources and ways to give to the community. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Dallas’ Office of Homeless Solutions launched a new website in md-November that it hopes will act as a resource for residents and local organizations.
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
starlocalmedia.com
Joseluis Esai arrested in connection with Lewisville murder
A 20-year-old man is charged with murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at 10:15 p.m., on Nov. 22 in the 900 block of Ashwood Drive. Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in this case. His bond is set at $100,000 for the murder charge and $10,000 for the tampering charge.
SullivanPerkins offering marketing services in Lake Highlands
Marketing agency SullivanPerkins offers a variety of branding services, including consumer advertising, website design and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) SullivanPerkins relocated Nov. 1 to 10440 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 1475, in Dallas. The marketing agency, which has been in business for over 35 years, moved to the Lake Highlands area from Uptown. SullivanPerkins offers a variety of branding services, including logo and identity, consumer advertising, website design and development, and search engine optimization. 214-922-9080. www.sullivanperkins.com.
buffalonynews.net
The Gomez Detective Agency Is The Leading Insured & Licensed Agency That Provides Professionalism, Anonymity And Trust
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Private investigators can be used in a variety of situations to find out information that would otherwise stay hidden. Hiring a private investigator can help put your mind at ease and they can help you in circumstances where you wouldn't know where to start. The need for knowledge about certain subjects often demands someone that is experienced in how to attain the information necessary.
Wild Oak Studio offering spaces for events, photo shoots in Roanoke
Christmas decor is set up for photo shoots inside Wild Oak Studio in Roanoke. (Courtesy Wild Oak Studio) Wild Oak Studio opened in October at 400 S. Oak St., Ste. 160, Roanoke. Wild Oak Studio, run by Cortney Lang, offers rentable spaces for events and photo shoots, and has some lighting equipment and props available. The business initially planned to open in mid-July, but ran into delays with permitting, Lang said. Rentals are by appointment only, according to its website. 469-515-3575. www.babiesandbrands.co/WildOakStudio.
McKinney's city hall project to spur east side redevelopment
The new five-story city hall will feature community spaces, such as an outdoor plaza. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) Construction has officially started on McKinney’s new city hall, a complex that will be more than seven times the size of the existing facility and house nine city departments. City...
Frisco ISD’s New Bathroom Policy Could Turn Lead To A Civil Rights Investigation
Frisco ISD’s new bathroom policy has brought on both support and disapproval, but the new rules have caught national attention. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed formal complaints about the policies, citing that they will harm LGBTQ+ children. According to The Dallas Morning News, the ACLU of...
