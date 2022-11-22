ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County opens new campus in McKinney, prepares for growth

By Shelbie Hamilton
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney News Roundup: Police urge caution ahead of holidays, Morrow Renewables donates $1M and more updates

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced on Nov. 17 that Morrow Renewables provided a $1 million donation to help the organization meet the unprecedented demand for food caused by inflation rates not seen in 40 years. The funds will enable the North Texas Food Bank to provide three million meals to those facing hunger across North Texas.
MCKINNEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County Church Feeds Hundreds on Thanksgiving

A Tarrant County church upheld a nearly three-decade-old tradition Thursday, feeding several hundred people on Thanksgiving Day. For 29 years, the Christian Center of Fort Worth has offered a warm meal to anyone in need on Thanksgiving. The church is led by Pastor Steve Vanzant. “It’s well-oiled chaos,” Vanzant said....
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

D'oh! Nuts to offer breakfast items in Lewisville

D'oh! Nuts is anticipated to open in Lewisville in December. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) D'oh! Nuts is anticipated to open in Lewisville in December. It will be located at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 250. The shop will offer a wide variety of fresh doughnuts plus sausage rolls and other breakfast items. D’oh! Nuts has one location in Plano. 972-998-0020.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco Chamber president talks Small Business Saturday & Texas legislative season ramps up

Small Business Saturday takes place on Nov. 26, 2022. (Courtesy Pexels) On this special Thanksgiving week episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, the Frisco Chamber of Commerce’s president and CEO Tony Felker weighs in on how holiday shopping will affect local economies amid concerns of a recession. Plus, Community Impact statehouse reporter Hannah Norton previews the upcoming Texas Legislative Session.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Utility work underway at intersection of Arapaho, Floyd roads in Richardson

Traffic could be reduced to one lane near the intersection of Arapaho Road and Floyd Road. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The right lane of westbound Arapaho Road at Floyd Road and the right-turn lane of southbound Floyd Road may be closed to traffic from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily as repairs are done. Work began in October and is scheduled to conclude before the end of 2022.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Q&A: Meet Frisco ISD School Resource Officer Tom Attaway

School Resource Officer Tom Attaway was recently recognized by the City of Frisco for 20 years of service with the police department. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) School Resource Officer Tom Attaway has worked in law enforcement since 1996. He moved to Frisco and began working with the Frisco Police Department in 2002. Across his career, he has worked as a patrol officer, a bike patrol officer and a crisis negotiation officer. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney recognized Attaway’s 20 years of service with the police department during a Sept. 6 City Council meeting. Attaway has served at multiple Frisco ISD schools over the years, and this school year he is working at Pink Elementary School and Griffin Middle School.
FRISCO, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Selena Gomez is famous for her singing and acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
FORT WORTH, TX
Texas Observer

Denton’s Trans Pride Fest is Here to Stay

A frigid North Texas cold front whistled through Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios in Denton. Dozens of people were buzzing about the space in preparation for the second Trans Pride Fest on November 11. Musicians chatted while organizers set up tables with information about local community groups, including Denton Food Not Bombs, Denton Transit Posting, and DFW Socialist Rifle Association. A handful of artists also had tables selling wares throughout the night.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Body found in vehicle submerged in Dallas County pond

DALLAS - A body was found in a submerged car in far southeast Dallas County. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office has not released details about how or why they believe the Ford Mustang ended up in a pond off a remote road in Combine, but a body was recovered. They...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Joseluis Esai arrested in connection with Lewisville murder

A 20-year-old man is charged with murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at 10:15 p.m., on Nov. 22 in the 900 block of Ashwood Drive. Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in this case. His bond is set at $100,000 for the murder charge and $10,000 for the tampering charge.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

SullivanPerkins offering marketing services in Lake Highlands

Marketing agency SullivanPerkins offers a variety of branding services, including consumer advertising, website design and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) SullivanPerkins relocated Nov. 1 to 10440 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 1475, in Dallas. The marketing agency, which has been in business for over 35 years, moved to the Lake Highlands area from Uptown. SullivanPerkins offers a variety of branding services, including logo and identity, consumer advertising, website design and development, and search engine optimization. 214-922-9080. www.sullivanperkins.com.
DALLAS, TX
buffalonynews.net

The Gomez Detective Agency Is The Leading Insured & Licensed Agency That Provides Professionalism, Anonymity And Trust

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Private investigators can be used in a variety of situations to find out information that would otherwise stay hidden. Hiring a private investigator can help put your mind at ease and they can help you in circumstances where you wouldn't know where to start. The need for knowledge about certain subjects often demands someone that is experienced in how to attain the information necessary.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Wild Oak Studio offering spaces for events, photo shoots in Roanoke

Christmas decor is set up for photo shoots inside Wild Oak Studio in Roanoke. (Courtesy Wild Oak Studio) Wild Oak Studio opened in October at 400 S. Oak St., Ste. 160, Roanoke. Wild Oak Studio, run by Cortney Lang, offers rentable spaces for events and photo shoots, and has some lighting equipment and props available. The business initially planned to open in mid-July, but ran into delays with permitting, Lang said. Rentals are by appointment only, according to its website. 469-515-3575. www.babiesandbrands.co/WildOakStudio.
ROANOKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy