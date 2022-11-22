Read full article on original website
WSAV-TV
Advice from police on how to shop safely this Black Friday
Stores are opening up early Friday morning to welcome in Black Friday shoppers. Many shoppers are getting an early start and it's important to be safe out there. Advice from police on how to shop safely this Black …. Stores are opening up early Friday morning to welcome in Black...
Crews put up Christmas tree in Hostess City
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Hostess City. The city’s artificial tree was being put together on Bull Street Wednesday. You and those close to you are invited to kick off the Christmas season in Downtown Savannah. The party to light the tree starts at 5:30 on […]
WSAV-TV
Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday
Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday. Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Chatham County to offer early voting on Saturday …. Chatham County’s Voter Registration Office on Saturday...
wtoc.com
‘Savannah is a really special place:’ residents, visitors celebrate Thanksgiving in the Hostess City
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of people are traveling to spend time with loved ones this Thanksgiving and some of those travelers are spending the holiday in the Hostess City. “Savannah is a really special place. It’s changed a lot since I’ve been here, it’s just a magical place,” sad...
wtoc.com
City of Savannah offering free parking opportunities in city-owned garages
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will offer free parking in city-owned garages downtown on specific days during the holiday season. According to the city, free parking in city-owned garages will be available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 28, from noon to 8 p.m. People...
WSAV-TV
More guns stolen from unlocked cars this year than in past 4 years
More guns have been stolen from unlocked cars this year than in the past four years. More guns stolen from unlocked cars this year than …. More guns have been stolen from unlocked cars this year than in the past four years. Chatham County to offer early voting on Saturday...
WJCL
The Padgett's Christmas Display once again lighting up the Effingham County sky
RINCON, Ga. — 'Twas a month before Christmas, when all through the 'Ham,. Paul Padgett was stirring, cause -he is- The Christmas Man. In hopes that thousands of visitors soon would be there. "I love Christmas. I love Christmas light. It reminds me of my parents," explains Paul Padgett.
Statesboro Mall opens at 6am Black Friday; Santa will arrive Dec. 1
Sunday 1pm-6pm Christmas Eve, December 24th10am-6pm The Statesboro Mall’s Santa Village will officially open on Thursday, December 1, 2022! Santa will arrive that day, and the Mall has lots of fun planned with pajama parties on Tuesdays and ugly Christmas sweater parties on Thursdays. Photo packages will be available...
wtoc.com
‘God is in front of everything we do:’ Remembering Savannah’s “Free Lunch Baby”
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday night marks two years since a community leader in Savannah was shot. Kareem Smalls, known as Free Lunch Baby, died the next day. WTOC covered this story from the start. Thanksgiving is different for his mother, Lavania Smalls this year. It has been since his...
WSAV-TV
FWDG annual Coat Drive returns for their 32nd year
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – FWDG located in Beaufort, South Carolina celebrates their 32nd annual Coat Drive. Partnering with Bluffton Self Help, Help of Beaufort, and The Deep Well Project, FWDG is donating winter clothing to help thousands of low-country residents who are in need during this holiday season. FWDG Marketing Coordinator, Angela Coxe says that “there is a great need in our community for warm winter clothes for those in Beaufort county and the surround area.” They intend to gather two thousand donations to help as many people in the Beaufort area as possible.
WSAV-TV
Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah
A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another injured. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Winwood Place. Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah. A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another...
WSAV-TV
Local ministry gives free meals to people in need
A local ministry is giving back to the Savannah community in a special way this Thanksgiving holiday. A local ministry is giving back to the Savannah community in a special way this Thanksgiving holiday. Chatham County to offer early voting on Saturday …. Chatham County’s Voter Registration Office on Saturday...
wtoc.com
Catherine Jones Ministries serves free Thanksgiving meals
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Catherine Jones Ministries gave out Thanksgiving meals today. For the fourth year in a row, they invited the homeless community for a warm meal. Pastor Jones says during this time of the year, due to Covid-19 and other changes, she knows there are people less fortunate and wanted to give back by feeding the homeless.
abcnews4.com
Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
WSAV-TV
Savannah welcomes new fire chief on Wednesday
Savannah welcomed a new fire chief earlier on Wednesday, Elzie Kitchen took his oath of office at City Hall. Savannah welcomed a new fire chief earlier on Wednesday, Elzie Kitchen took his oath of office at City Hall. Leilani Simon denied bond on Wednesday. Leilani is facing several charges after...
Savannah police searching for missing woman
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman. Police say Madison Sherlin, 22, was last seen on Nov. 20 at Motel 6 on Stephenson Avenue. She is 5’ 2”, 130 pounds and has short dark hair, however her hair is not currently in the same style as in […]
wtoc.com
Rincon Fire Department dedicates fire truck to longtime firefighter
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon and the Rincon Fire Department dedicated one of their firetrucks to a longtime firefighter. Gary Kocher, 35, is a certified firefighter with Suppression for the Rincon Fire Department. Kocher was one of the first paid firefighters in the Lealman Fire Department in...
WJCL
Need a Thanksgiving Day meal? Here is where you can get one on Thanksgiving Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Groups across our area are coming together this morning to help people in need. It's the season of giving and communities are making sure everyone receives a hot meal on Thanksgiving, from the Lowcountry to Savannah. Hilton Head:. Hudson's Seafood House: On Hilton Head Island, Hudson's...
Richmond Hill residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the local area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said […]
WSAV-TV
Leilani Simon arrested for the murder of Quinton Simon
Leilani Simon arrested for the murder of Quinton Simon - Brett Live. Leilani Simon arrested for the murder of Quinton …. Leilani Simon arrested for the murder of Quinton Simon - Brett Live. Hyundai Mobis auto supplier plant moving to Richmond …. Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Hyundai Mobis,...
