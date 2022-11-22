ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV-TV

Advice from police on how to shop safely this Black Friday

Stores are opening up early Friday morning to welcome in Black Friday shoppers. Many shoppers are getting an early start and it's important to be safe out there.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Crews put up Christmas tree in Hostess City

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Hostess City. The city’s artificial tree was being put together on Bull Street Wednesday. You and those close to you are invited to kick off the Christmas season in Downtown Savannah. The party to light the tree starts at 5:30 on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday

Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

FWDG annual Coat Drive returns for their 32nd year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – FWDG located in Beaufort, South Carolina celebrates their 32nd annual Coat Drive. Partnering with Bluffton Self Help, Help of Beaufort, and The Deep Well Project, FWDG is donating winter clothing to help thousands of low-country residents who are in need during this holiday season. FWDG Marketing Coordinator, Angela Coxe says that “there is a great need in our community for warm winter clothes for those in Beaufort county and the surround area.” They intend to gather two thousand donations to help as many people in the Beaufort area as possible.
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV-TV

Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah

A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another injured. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Winwood Place.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Local ministry gives free meals to people in need

A local ministry is giving back to the Savannah community in a special way this Thanksgiving holiday.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Catherine Jones Ministries serves free Thanksgiving meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Catherine Jones Ministries gave out Thanksgiving meals today. For the fourth year in a row, they invited the homeless community for a warm meal. Pastor Jones says during this time of the year, due to Covid-19 and other changes, she knows there are people less fortunate and wanted to give back by feeding the homeless.
SAVANNAH, GA
abcnews4.com

Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
WSAV-TV

Savannah welcomes new fire chief on Wednesday

Savannah welcomed a new fire chief earlier on Wednesday, Elzie Kitchen took his oath of office at City Hall.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah police searching for missing woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman. Police say Madison Sherlin, 22, was last seen on Nov. 20 at Motel 6 on Stephenson Avenue. She is 5’ 2”, 130 pounds and has short dark hair, however her hair is not currently in the same style as in […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rincon Fire Department dedicates fire truck to longtime firefighter

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon and the Rincon Fire Department dedicated one of their firetrucks to a longtime firefighter. Gary Kocher, 35, is a certified firefighter with Suppression for the Rincon Fire Department. Kocher was one of the first paid firefighters in the Lealman Fire Department in...
RINCON, GA
WSAV-TV

Leilani Simon arrested for the murder of Quinton Simon

Leilani Simon arrested for the murder of Quinton Simon
SAVANNAH, GA

