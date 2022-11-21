Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Oldest City in MassachusettsTy D.Plymouth, MA
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving ParadeLauren JessopPlymouth, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Related
fun107.com
Unusual Brockton Basement You Have To See To Believe
What may look like a typical suburban home on the outside has a storybook village sprawling through the basement that words cannot describe. I'm sure telling you that this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 115 West Street in Brockton has a mini village in it's basement brings a lot of things to mind, I'm also pretty sure nothing you imagine is quite what you get in reality.
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford reaches agreement with Acushnet to improve Lake Street area facilities
“Mayor Jon Mitchell has submitted to the City Council for approval a 25-year Intermunicipal Agreement with the Town of Acushnet which would allow for improvements to waterside public recreational facilities in the Lake Street area of Acushnet. Under the Agreement, the City, which owns the Lake Street Pond System and...
capecod.com
Video report: Firefighters called to garage fire in Orleans
ORLEANS – From Orleans Fire-Rescue: On Wednesday 11:36 AM, the Orleans Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in the building at a residence located on Samoset Road, Orleans. A 911 call from the homeowner reported a fire in a garage. On the arrival of the firefighters, heavy smoke and fire was showing from the 1 story unattached garage on the property. A working fire was called for, dispatching additional fire resources.
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!
You're invited to save money and have a great day at New England's largest zoo!Photo by(Photo by Denys Gromov) (MENDON, MA) New England's largest zoological experience, Southwick's Zoo, has announced the exciting news that just in time for the holiday season they will be selling 2023 Flex Tickets at 50% off the normal ticket price!
Single-family home sells for $1.8 million in East Falmouth
Kenneth Bello and Carol Bello bought the property at 362 Acapesket Road, East Falmouth, from Pamela J Parker on Nov. 4, 2022. The $1,750,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $1,170. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a detached garage sits on a 26,001 square-foot lot.
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
fallriverreporter.com
WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and friends and family are extremely worried
A WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and his family and co-workers are concerned of his whereabouts. According to those who know him, 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always,...
theweektoday.com
Striped Bass begin northern migration
Striped Bass are native to Marion and Mattapoisett waters and have played an important role in the fishing industry along the South Coast. Fairhaven resident George Emmons writes about the Striped Bass migration as they travel north through Buzzards Bay. The bodies of Striped Bass, as in my illustration, have...
fallriverreporter.com
Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving
A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’ in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
hot969boston.com
Best Restaurants in and Around Boston to Eat This Thanksgiving
Okay, so you waited until the last minute to make your Thanksgiving day plans. Or maybe your original plans fell through and you’re in need of a last minute fix to save your holiday. Thank goodness for the website www.gayot.com. They’ve put together a list of restaurants in the Boston area that are open on Thanksgiving day. According to the site: “If laboring in the kitchen all day doesn’t sound like your idea of a holiday, leave it to the professionals to prepare your Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 24, 2022. For an all-American feast of turkey and all the trimmings, visit these Best Thanksgiving Restaurants in Boston. And best of all? No dishes to wash.”
country1025.com
Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Wins 2022 National Flavor of the Year – Takes 3rd Place Nationally As Well
Every year ice cream shops from around the country (and beyond) come together for the North American Ice Cream Association contest. This year it was held in Fort Worth, Texas and a Massachusetts ice cream shop was the big winner, taking home 1st and 3rd place in the National Flavor of the Year contest. That shop is Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – with locations in Peabody, Salem, and Gloucester, MA.
nbcboston.com
Worker Falls More Than 10 Feet at Boston Construction Site
A woman fell 12 feet from a Boston construction site Tuesday morning, landing on concrete, fire officials said. According to the Boston Fire Department, first responders were called to Congress Street at Pier 4 Boulevard around 11 a.m. where a construction worker had fallen onsite. Pictures from the scene showed...
Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving? Here are the store hours
Weeks of planning and days of cooking for Thanksgiving can only go so far. As the meal approaches, it is inevitable that some hardworking holiday cooks will find themselves missing a key ingredient. State regulations in Massachusetts known as “Blue Laws” restrict which businesses can open on Sundays and some...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses
Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
WCVB
What will this winter look like in New England? Get ready to be surprised
NEEDHAM, Mass. — "Be ready to be surprised by the upcoming winter." That is what Judah Cohen, seasonal weather forecaster for AER, A Verisk Company, warned about how this winter may behave – or misbehave. November has seen the Boston area go from record-high temperatures on the 12th...
Fundraiser set up for family of Hingham Apple store crash victim
“With this being a holiday week and Christmas fast approaching, we are asking for any help you can provide to help with funeral arrangements and everyday expenses." An online fundraiser has been created to benefit the family of a man who died Monday after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham.
capecod.com
Man nearly drowns in Yarmouth hotel pool
YARMOUTH – A man was pulled from a pool at a Yarmouth hotel Thursday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the Colonial Acres Resort on Standish Way shortly before 4 PM. Bystanders were performing CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
fallriverreporter.com
Crews respond to fiery crash early on Thanksgiving morning in southeastern Massachusetts.
Crews responded to a fiery crash early on Thanksgiving morning in southeastern Massachusetts. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, a call came in just before 2:00 a.m. for a car off the road into a tree on Highland Road. The driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle prior to...
nbcboston.com
Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
Comments / 0