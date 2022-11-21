ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Unusual Brockton Basement You Have To See To Believe

What may look like a typical suburban home on the outside has a storybook village sprawling through the basement that words cannot describe. I'm sure telling you that this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 115 West Street in Brockton has a mini village in it's basement brings a lot of things to mind, I'm also pretty sure nothing you imagine is quite what you get in reality.
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
Video report: Firefighters called to garage fire in Orleans

ORLEANS – From Orleans Fire-Rescue: On Wednesday 11:36 AM, the Orleans Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in the building at a residence located on Samoset Road, Orleans. A 911 call from the homeowner reported a fire in a garage. On the arrival of the firefighters, heavy smoke and fire was showing from the 1 story unattached garage on the property. A working fire was called for, dispatching additional fire resources.
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts

It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
Striped Bass begin northern migration

Striped Bass are native to Marion and Mattapoisett waters and have played an important role in the fishing industry along the South Coast. Fairhaven resident George Emmons writes about the Striped Bass migration as they travel north through Buzzards Bay. The bodies of Striped Bass, as in my illustration, have...
Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving

A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’ in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
Best Restaurants in and Around Boston to Eat This Thanksgiving

Okay, so you waited until the last minute to make your Thanksgiving day plans. Or maybe your original plans fell through and you’re in need of a last minute fix to save your holiday. Thank goodness for the website www.gayot.com. They’ve put together a list of restaurants in the Boston area that are open on Thanksgiving day. According to the site: “If laboring in the kitchen all day doesn’t sound like your idea of a holiday, leave it to the professionals to prepare your Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 24, 2022. For an all-American feast of turkey and all the trimmings, visit these Best Thanksgiving Restaurants in Boston. And best of all? No dishes to wash.”
Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Wins 2022 National Flavor of the Year – Takes 3rd Place Nationally As Well

Every year ice cream shops from around the country (and beyond) come together for the North American Ice Cream Association contest. This year it was held in Fort Worth, Texas and a Massachusetts ice cream shop was the big winner, taking home 1st and 3rd place in the National Flavor of the Year contest. That shop is Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – with locations in Peabody, Salem, and Gloucester, MA.
Worker Falls More Than 10 Feet at Boston Construction Site

A woman fell 12 feet from a Boston construction site Tuesday morning, landing on concrete, fire officials said. According to the Boston Fire Department, first responders were called to Congress Street at Pier 4 Boulevard around 11 a.m. where a construction worker had fallen onsite. Pictures from the scene showed...
Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses

Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
Fundraiser set up for family of Hingham Apple store crash victim

“With this being a holiday week and Christmas fast approaching, we are asking for any help you can provide to help with funeral arrangements and everyday expenses." An online fundraiser has been created to benefit the family of a man who died Monday after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham.
Man nearly drowns in Yarmouth hotel pool

YARMOUTH – A man was pulled from a pool at a Yarmouth hotel Thursday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the Colonial Acres Resort on Standish Way shortly before 4 PM. Bystanders were performing CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
