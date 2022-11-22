ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

NBA suspends Lakers' Beverley 3 games for shoving Ayton

The NBA gave Patrick Beverley a three-game suspension Thursday, two days after the Los Angeles Lakers guard was ejected for shoving Phoenix's Deandre Ayton from behind. The suspension will cost Beverley $268,966, or about 2.1% of his $13 million salary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Post Register

Chargers try to shake tough losses, beat Cardinals on road

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Say what you want about the Los Angeles Chargers — at least they're interesting. They had four straight games earlier in the season during which they trailed by double digits at the end of the first quarter and won three of them. They’ve led at the end of the first quarter the last two weeks and lost. Los Angeles is 1-3 this season when leading at the end of the first quarter, but 3-1 when trailing.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy