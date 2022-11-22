ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Way They Were! Exes Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Cutest Moments As A Couple: Photos

By Molly Claire Goddard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FjDyb_0jJQ0jed00
mega;@kendalljenner/instagram

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have called it quits once again.

After a two-year romance, the supermodel and the Phoenix Suns player broke up due to their hectic jobs and lives going in completely different directions.

"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," an insider spilled of the reasoning behind their split. "They [still] have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."

Fans began to speculate that Jenner and Booker were over after the basketball player failed to publicly wish his girlfriend a happy 27th birthday on November 3, as just a few days earlier, The Kardashians star made a sweet declaration of love to Booker for his special day on October 30.

CAN’T GET ENOUGH! KENDALL JENNER HAS A TIGHT GRIP ON BOYFRIEND DEVIN BOOKER AFTER DATE NIGHT

This is not the first time the former couple has called time-out on their relationship. This past June, the pair broke up for similar reasons, however, Jenner and Booker seemed to work through it.

“She's always been focused on her career and her friends, but lately her priorities have shifted, and she's made space for Devin," the source spilled at the time.

Scroll through the gallery to see the exes' cutest moments as a couple:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11prTB_0jJQ0jed00
mega

Jenner and Booker looked chic in coordinating beige looks for a date night at the infamous Carbone eatery in New York City in April 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QKsQl_0jJQ0jed00
mega

The stylish pair stepped out together in May 2022 after returning from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 's Italian wedding, which they both attended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JUk3C_0jJQ0jed00
@kendalljenner/instagram

Although the pair were private, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a sweet photo of herself and the hunky athlete in August 2022. Jenner seemed comfortable lounging on Booker's lap while drinking a beer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E1s2C_0jJQ0jed00
mega

Jenner clung onto Booker as he lead the way for the two of them while exiting a restaurant in New York in September 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OeTpb_0jJQ0jed00
mega

In one of their last joint appearances together, Jenner and Booker sat court side at the 2022 US Open Championship in September. The pair were seen packing on the PDA and laughing together as they enjoyed the tennis match in New York.

OK! Magazine

