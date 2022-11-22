ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Valerie Bertinelli Finalizes Divorce From Tom Vitale, Agrees to Pay Ex Over $2 Million

ET has confirmed that Valerie Bertinelli is, in fact, officially divorced, but it cost her a pretty penny. According to court documents, obtained by ET, Bertinelli and her ex, Tom Vitale, officially divorced on Nov. 22, as Bertinelli exclaimed in a video sharing news that she was officially "happily divorced." As part of the divorce settlement, Betinelli was required to fork over $2.2 million to Vitale.
ETOnline.com

Kristen Bell Says Telling Her and Dax Shepard's Kids About Doing Mushrooms Backfired

Honesty might be the best policy in Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's family, but there are downsides. The 42-year-old Good Place star appeared on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live where she opened up about her and Shepard's parenting style. The couple are parents to 9-year-old daughter Lincoln and 7-year-old daughter Delta,...
Dolly Parton Honors Goddaughter Miley Cyrus on Her 30th Birthday

Dolly Parton is paying tribute to her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, on her milestone birthday! On Wednesday, the "We Can't Stop" singer turned 30 years old. Taking to Instagram, Parton shared recent photos of her and Cyrus from a photo shoot to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, writing, "Happy birthday @MileyCyrus! I can't wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new year!!"
'Criminal Minds: Evolution': Zach Gilford Breaks Down That Surprise Premiere Twist (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the first two episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Criminal Minds: Evolution is finally here! The Paramount+ update saw members of the BAU reuniting for an intense new case involving an unconventional killer, Elliot Voit (Zach Gilford), utilizing a social network -- ironically, secured by Garcia -- to groom his victims. With the investigation into their latest foe just getting started, Rossi, Prentiss and the rest of team have their hands full as they try to catch him before others get hurt.
Demi Lovato Is 'Grateful' for Boyfriend Jute$ in Sweet Thanksgiving Post

Demi Lovato is feeling the love. The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thanksgiving Day to express her gratitude and appreciation for her boyfriend, rapper Jute$, as they celebrated their first major holiday together. In a series of Instagram stories, Lovato, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, shared she was...
Anne Heche's Ex Thomas Jane Alleges Late Actress Owed Him Nearly $150,000

Anne Heche's ex, Thomas Jane, has a filed a claim, alleging the late actress owed him nearly $150,000. According to a creditor's claim obtained by ET and filed on Nov. 15, Heche, who died unexpectedly at 53 after an August car crash, signed a promissory note in July 2021, agreeing to pay Jane $157,000 plus interest at five percent per annum by July 2023. As part of the agreement, Heche was required to make principal payments of $10,000 per month from August 2021 onward.
Aaron Carter's Son Prince Turns 1, His Ex-Fiancée Melanie Martin Posts Rare Pics of Late Singer With His Child

Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, is remembering the late pop star on their son, Prince's, first birthday. In a touching photo tribute, Martin shared a series of rare images of the singer with his only child on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter 🙏❤️👑. Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!🎶🎤❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔"
Helen Mirren Says She Still Loves Ex Liam Neeson 'To This Day'

Dame Helen Mirren is looking back on her relationship with Liam Neeson. In a new interview for AARP: The Magazine, where Mirren graces the outlet's Dec. 2022/Jan. 2023 cover, the 1932 actress said she still loves the action star "to this day." "I did make one for Liam, oddly enough,"...

