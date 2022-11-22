Read full article on original website
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson 'Have a Good Time Together': Inside Their 'Casual' Relationship
Despite the very public nature of their budding relationship, Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson are keeping their romance casual. The 29-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model-actress have been dating for the last few weeks and are having "a good time together." Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard -- with...
'The Kardashians' Recap: Kim Kardashian Tells North About the Night She Conceived Her With Kanye West
Nori's definitely going to be writing an entry into the burn book about this one! On Thursday's season finale of The Kardashians, North West accompanied her mom, Kim Kardashian, and grandma, Kris Jenner, to Paris, France, to attend Couture Fashion Week. While there, Kim shares a TMI story about the...
'The Kardashians' Recap: Kim Declares Khloe's Son Is 'Rob's Twin' as Kris Suggests the Name 'Rob Kardashian'
Rob Kardashian III? With plenty of unknowns surrounding Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's newborn son, the family gave fans a little sneak peek into the little guy's life in Thursday's season 2 finale of The Kardashians. As the episode flashes forward to Khloe's life with her newborn son following Tristan's...
'Bachelor in Paradise': Jill Reacts to Jacob's 'Grand Gesture,' Talks Rekindling Their Romance (Exclusive)
Jacob Rapini swept Jill Chin off of her feet! ET's Denny Directo spoke to the Bachelor in Paradise stars after the show's reunion taping, and Jill reacted to Jacob's grand gesture at the taping. "Last night, Jacob made a grand gesture," Jill told ET. "He literally swept me off my...
'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale: Why Brandon and Serene Decided Not to Get Married on the Beach (Exclusive)
Brandon Jones and Serene Russell couldn't say "I do" without their families. After the pair's engagement on the season 8 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, host Jesse Palmer said he'd marry them right then and there, but the couple declined his offer. "Mom is happy," Brandon told ET's Denny Directo...
Valerie Bertinelli Finalizes Divorce From Tom Vitale, Agrees to Pay Ex Over $2 Million
ET has confirmed that Valerie Bertinelli is, in fact, officially divorced, but it cost her a pretty penny. According to court documents, obtained by ET, Bertinelli and her ex, Tom Vitale, officially divorced on Nov. 22, as Bertinelli exclaimed in a video sharing news that she was officially "happily divorced." As part of the divorce settlement, Betinelli was required to fork over $2.2 million to Vitale.
'90 Day: The Single Life' Tell-All: Natalie Says She's Not Divorcing Mike for Josh (Exclusive)
Natalie's love interest, Josh, is making an awkward appearance on Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special. In this exclusive clip from part one of the tell-all, Natalie and Josh are clearly not on great terms, and her fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmates call him out for his refusal to commit to her.
'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale: Michael Reveals Why It's 'Bittersweet' to See Danielle With His Son (Exclusive)
Michael Allio is sharing how it felt to see Danielle Maltby with his son. ET's Denny Directo spoke to the couple after the season 8 Bachelor in Paradise reunion taping, and Michael revealed that it was "bittersweet" to watch James, 6, with his girlfriend. Michael and Danielle left the beach...
'90 Day Fiancé' Bombshell: Usman Tells Kim That He Wants to Adopt His Nephew (Exclusive)
In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Usman shocks Kim with a major decision that will affect their future together. Usman tells Kim that he wants to adopt his young nephew and raise him in America. During this season, Kim and Usman...
Wendy Williams Addresses Marriage During First Public Appearance Since Leaving Wellness Facility
Wendy Williams is speaking out about marriage and what she's looking for in a partner in her first public appearance since leaving a wellness facility in October. During a conversation at her former radio station's annual WBLS Circle of Sisters event in New York City Monday night, Williams said she "can't wait to fall in love."
Kristen Bell Says Telling Her and Dax Shepard's Kids About Doing Mushrooms Backfired
Honesty might be the best policy in Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's family, but there are downsides. The 42-year-old Good Place star appeared on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live where she opened up about her and Shepard's parenting style. The couple are parents to 9-year-old daughter Lincoln and 7-year-old daughter Delta,...
Cheryl Burke Addresses Speculation She Will Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judges Panel (Exclusive)
Cheryl Burke has officially bid farewell to Dancing With the Stars. The longtime pro dancer delivered a stunning performance during Monday's Season 31 finale, and capped off her time on the series beautifully. Now, with her exit as a dancer -- timed with Len Goodman's departure as a DWTS judge...
Dolly Parton Honors Goddaughter Miley Cyrus on Her 30th Birthday
Dolly Parton is paying tribute to her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, on her milestone birthday! On Wednesday, the "We Can't Stop" singer turned 30 years old. Taking to Instagram, Parton shared recent photos of her and Cyrus from a photo shoot to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, writing, "Happy birthday @MileyCyrus! I can't wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new year!!"
Kelly Rowland Makes a Surprise Announcement for Her Fans on 'The Equalizer' (Exclusive)
'Bachelor in Paradise': Victoria & Johnny Respond to Accusations That She Cheated on Him With Greg (Exclusive)
Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo are speaking out about the end of their engagement. ET's Denny Directo spoke to the former couple following Bachelor in Paradise's season 8 reunion taping, and they both reacted to allegations that Victoria cheated on Johnny with her new boyfriend, Greg Grippo. "I've got no...
'Criminal Minds: Evolution': Zach Gilford Breaks Down That Surprise Premiere Twist (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the first two episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Criminal Minds: Evolution is finally here! The Paramount+ update saw members of the BAU reuniting for an intense new case involving an unconventional killer, Elliot Voit (Zach Gilford), utilizing a social network -- ironically, secured by Garcia -- to groom his victims. With the investigation into their latest foe just getting started, Rossi, Prentiss and the rest of team have their hands full as they try to catch him before others get hurt.
Demi Lovato Is 'Grateful' for Boyfriend Jute$ in Sweet Thanksgiving Post
Demi Lovato is feeling the love. The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thanksgiving Day to express her gratitude and appreciation for her boyfriend, rapper Jute$, as they celebrated their first major holiday together. In a series of Instagram stories, Lovato, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, shared she was...
Anne Heche's Ex Thomas Jane Alleges Late Actress Owed Him Nearly $150,000
Anne Heche's ex, Thomas Jane, has a filed a claim, alleging the late actress owed him nearly $150,000. According to a creditor's claim obtained by ET and filed on Nov. 15, Heche, who died unexpectedly at 53 after an August car crash, signed a promissory note in July 2021, agreeing to pay Jane $157,000 plus interest at five percent per annum by July 2023. As part of the agreement, Heche was required to make principal payments of $10,000 per month from August 2021 onward.
Aaron Carter's Son Prince Turns 1, His Ex-Fiancée Melanie Martin Posts Rare Pics of Late Singer With His Child
Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, is remembering the late pop star on their son, Prince's, first birthday. In a touching photo tribute, Martin shared a series of rare images of the singer with his only child on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter 🙏❤️👑. Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!🎶🎤❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔"
Helen Mirren Says She Still Loves Ex Liam Neeson 'To This Day'
Dame Helen Mirren is looking back on her relationship with Liam Neeson. In a new interview for AARP: The Magazine, where Mirren graces the outlet's Dec. 2022/Jan. 2023 cover, the 1932 actress said she still loves the action star "to this day." "I did make one for Liam, oddly enough,"...
