Austin, TX

Longhorns Cruise to 4-0 With Dismantling of Northern Arizona

By Matt Galatzan
 3 days ago

The No. 4 Texas Longhorns are off to a great start to the season

The newly-minted No. 4 ranked Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, moving to 4-0 on Monday night after dismantling Northern Arizona 73-48 in Edinburg.

Texas continued its roaring offensive output following its 93-74 blowout of the then-No. 2 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Moody Center last week.

The Longhorns were led by their versatile backcourt tandem of Marcus Carr (17) and Tyrese Hunter (10), who combined to score 27 points, 22 of which came in the first half.

Big man Dylan Disu was also a major factor in the Longhorns' win, scoring 10 points, while freshman Arterio Morris also added 11.

As a team, the Longhorns once again shot the lights out, hitting 50 percent from the field.

On the defensive side, Texas was suffocating, holding Northern Arizona to a mere 31.5 percent from the floor, and just 17.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Following the win, the Longhorns will now turn their attention to the UTRGV Vaqueros, before preparing for another top-10 matchup with the No. 10 Creighton Blue Jays.

Head coach Chris Beard is on a real hot streak on the recruiting trail for Texas basketball in the 2023 class this month. Texas has already landed commitments from a couple of elite five-star recruits in the 2023 class in the last few weeks in Duncanville forward Ron Holland and Southern California Academy combo guard AJ Johnson.
In its first ever matchup against the University of Texas, NAU was outmatched by a much better Longhorn team. The Lumberjacks fell to 2-4 after a 73-48 loss in their first game in the Leon Black Classic. NAU was dominated from the start.
After what the Texas defense has done to the Big 12's top two scoring offenses - TCU and Kansas - the last two games, I'm pretty confident the Longhorns can limit true freshman Richard Reese (908 yards, 5.2 ypc, 14 TDs) and Craig "Squirrel" Williams (530 yards, 5.8 ypc, 4 TDs) in Baylor's wide-zone running attack, which is averaging 202.6 yards per game and went for 232 yards on 46 carries last week in a 29-28 loss to TCU.
The Hill Country Christian School of Austin football team will have a game with The Emery/Weiner School on November 25, 2022, 11:25:00.
Former KLBJ deejay Johnny Walker, regarded as one of the most vibrant and respected personalities in Austin rock radio for more than a decade, passed away Monday at the age of 68.
Started in Austin, Texas in 1937, family-owned Twin Liquors began as one small store and has since emerged into a homegrown success story.
Actor James Van Der Beek does not regret his move from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas. Van Der Beek shared that the move has been "grounding" for his family.
Locals can fish in the river at Georgetown's San Gabriel Park. According to a 2022 report compiled by the Outdoor Foundation and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, nearly 5 million more people fished during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic.
