Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Louisiana
Aldi is Opening a New Location in December
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New Restaurant
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III Title
Despite being seeded higher than No. 10 Westgate, second-ranked Neville ready to become road warriors
It seems like Neville’s 39-game winning streak, that led them to the Superdome, last in 2016, was so long ago. That season, the then Mickey McCarty led Tigers fell to an undefeated Edna Karr squad. The year prior, in 2015, is when championship hardware was hoisted on Forsythe Avenue. Neville looks to return to the […]
From last to first: Jenkins answers Coach Kelly’s call for leadership
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Before the 2022 season began, first-year LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly had a simple message for senior receiver Jaray Jenkins during a press conference. “I wish he would take more of a leadership role,” said Coach Kelly. “You’re hearing me Jaray? Can you hear me? We need that leadership, and it comes from consistency.”
Mike Hollins, survivor of UVA campus shooting shares hugs with fellow athletes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - A video shared to social media shows Baton Rouge native Mike Hollins tearfully embracing several student-athletes at the University of Virginia (UVA). Hollins’ mother posted a link containing the UVA-branded video early Thanksgiving morning. She captioned the post “faithfulness” along with the hashtags favor, 7strong, blessed, and faith.
Bruce Brown, Lori Lyons are 2023 sports journalism inductees in LSHOF
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Two transformational and highly-decorated figures in the state’s sports journalism field, Lafayette writer and editor Bruce Brown and longtime New Orleans Times-Picayune prep writer Lori Lyons, have been selected for the 2022 Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. The duo...
College Football Fans Furious With LSU's Latest Playoff Ranking
In just his first year at the helm, Brian Kelly has a legitimate chance to lead LSU to the College Football Playoff. On Tuesday, the fourth edition of the College Football Playoff rankings was released. The Tigers have jumped up to the No. 5 spot. LSU is coming off a...
Two longtime sportswriters are headed to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame
NATCHITOCHES — Two transformational and decorated figures in the state’s sports journalism field, Lafayette writer and editor Bruce Brown and longtime Times-Picayune prep writer Lori Lyons, have been selected for the 2022 Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. The duo will be...
Thanksgiving at St. Joseph’s Diner in Lafayette
Thanksgiving is usually a time when people come together and share what they are thankful for. However, at St. Joseph's Diner, volunteers and staff are thankful they get to serve those in need.
Lafayette High Announces Northside’s Julia Williams Will Take Over as Principal
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Parish School System has made it official: Julia Williams will leave her role as principal of Northside High School to take the vacant principal job at Lafayette High School. "Williams is committed to building a culture of high expectations and rigor, establishing professional learning...
Lt. Brett Masters – Golden Shield Winner
A suspect is in custody after barricading from police on S Louisiana Avenue in Bunkie. Lt. Gov. Nungesser visits Cenla, speaks on creative tourism efforts. Lt. Gov. Nungesser visited Cenla on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and spoke about creative means of boosting tourism in the state post-COVID. Serving Cenla Part IV:...
‘Excessive Rain’ Predicted for South Louisiana on Thanksgiving
South Louisiana residents who were hoping to go for a walk or have a family football game in the backyard on Thanksgiving Day might need to rethink those plans because there will be a threat of significant heavy rain in the area during the day on Thursday. As you can...
Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured
Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 23, 2022, that on November 22, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 26 about 2 miles south of LA Highway 104 in Allen Parish. Glen Ray Thompson, 65, of Basile, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Lafayette’s First-Ever Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Runs Nov. 24 Through Dec. 24
We know we're not even through Halloween yet, but it is a Hobby Lobby world we live in, so we're already thinking about Christmas. But this is something so big we just couldn't keep the secret much longer. Lafayette is getting its first-ever (at least as far as we know) drive-thru Christmas lights show.
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
Volunteers find loaded machine gun while picking up trash along Louisiana highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A group of Baton Rouge-based volunteers meet every week to pick up trash along capital area roadways, and the day before Thanksgiving, they stumbled across a disturbing find. Jennifer Richardson, the founder of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful says she and her fellow volunteers find all kinds of items discarded along […]
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear.
Youngsville woman killed in Thanksgiving Day homicide
A Youngsville woman was found dead early this morning, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office (SMPSO).
Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana
A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
Acadiana woman, man dead in suspected early Thanksgiving morning murder-suicide
A Youngsville woman was found dead in a Broussard parking lot early Thursday and her suspected killer was found dead at a home in New Iberia in an suspected murder-suicide, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday around 2:44 a.m. that a...
ASAP to terminate approximately 100 employees in January
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - ASAP has notified the state of Louisiana that the company plans on laying off approximately 100 employees in Lafayette at the start of 2023. This is the second time the company has announced mass lay-offs; the first was in April of 2020 when they announced 2,300 people would lose their jobs statewide.
Jennings man paralyzed after drive by shooting
A Jennings man is paralyzed and fighting for his life after being shot on his way to work.
