Breaux Bridge, LA

kalb.com

From last to first: Jenkins answers Coach Kelly’s call for leadership

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Before the 2022 season began, first-year LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly had a simple message for senior receiver Jaray Jenkins during a press conference. “I wish he would take more of a leadership role,” said Coach Kelly. “You’re hearing me Jaray? Can you hear me? We need that leadership, and it comes from consistency.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

Mike Hollins, survivor of UVA campus shooting shares hugs with fellow athletes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - A video shared to social media shows Baton Rouge native Mike Hollins tearfully embracing several student-athletes at the University of Virginia (UVA). Hollins’ mother posted a link containing the UVA-branded video early Thanksgiving morning. She captioned the post “faithfulness” along with the hashtags favor, 7strong, blessed, and faith.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
kalb.com

Bruce Brown, Lori Lyons are 2023 sports journalism inductees in LSHOF

NOLA.com

Two longtime sportswriters are headed to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

kalb.com

Lt. Brett Masters – Golden Shield Winner

A suspect is in custody after barricading from police on S Louisiana Avenue in Bunkie. Lt. Gov. Nungesser visits Cenla, speaks on creative tourism efforts. Lt. Gov. Nungesser visited Cenla on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and spoke about creative means of boosting tourism in the state post-COVID. Serving Cenla Part IV:...
BUNKIE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured

Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 23, 2022, that on November 22, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 26 about 2 miles south of LA Highway 104 in Allen Parish. Glen Ray Thompson, 65, of Basile, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana

A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

ASAP to terminate approximately 100 employees in January

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - ASAP has notified the state of Louisiana that the company plans on laying off approximately 100 employees in Lafayette at the start of 2023. This is the second time the company has announced mass lay-offs; the first was in April of 2020 when they announced 2,300 people would lose their jobs statewide.
LAFAYETTE, LA

