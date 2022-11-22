ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Issues arise as work to tackle homelessness in Tacoma continues

TACOMA, Wash. — On Thanksgiving Day, meals were served to those who are experiencing homelessness in Tacoma. It is part of many services being offered by the ‘Tacoma Rescue Mission.’. However, while the food went out, filling an immediate need, there are still many challenges left when it...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Seattle's proposed budget doesn't include gunshot detection technology

The Seattle City Council is less than a week away from finalizing its budget for next year. Right now, it doesn't include gunshot detection technology. It's something Mayor Bruce Harrell has been pushing for, at a time when the city is seeing a jump in gun violence. “I’m shocked. I’m...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood burglarized

SEATTLE — Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood are recovering from several break-ins. The signs outside the Madrona Market and Deli welcome customers inside Thursday. Its doors were boarded up but it was one of a few businesses open on Thanksgiving. At least three individuals used a van to break...
SEATTLE, WA
publicola.com

Council Budget Eliminates 80 Vacant Police Positions, Preserves Human Service Pay, Moves Parking Officers Back to SPD

The Seattle City Council’s budget committee, which includes all nine council members, moved forward on a 2023-2024 budget yesterday that will move the city’s parking enforcement division back to the police department, preserve inflationary wage increases for human service workers, and increase the city’s funding for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority—all while closing a late-breaking budget hole of almost $80 million over the next two years.
q13fox.com

Pediatric respiratory cases, flu strain Pacific Northwest hospitals

PORTLAND, Ore. - Children’s hospitals in the Pacific Northwest are struggling to maintain enough space for their young patients, and some report being over capacity amid increasing strain due to a surge in respiratory illness and hospitalizations. At the same time, the Seattle area’s first pediatric death from flu...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police sees increase in domestic violence over the holiday months

SEATTLE - Seattle Police warn domestic violence reports increase through the holiday season, but say help is a phone call away. Police Chief Adrian Diaz says this is an important time to connect people caught in domestic violence with resources and services. SPD's Domestic Violence Unit page has information on...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Millions proposed for mental health resources in Seattle schools

Seattle City Council proposed millions for the upcoming budget for more mental health resources and School-Based Health Centers for students in the wake of the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School. The investment is a joint proposal from Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda for a combined $4...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Speed camera system could be installed near Edmonds schools

EDMONDS, Wash. — Cameras could soon watch for speeding drivers near three schools in Edmonds, the result of a proposal by Mayor Mike Nelson to start a pilot project to improve safety. The schools under consideration are Westgate Elementary, Chase Lake Elementary and Edmonds-Woodway High. “Increasing pedestrian safety is...
EDMONDS, WA
KOMO News

Woman hit with 3 car break-ins in 2 weeks in Seattle's University District

A woman in Seattle has had her car targeted by prowlers three times in just over two weeks, and the last two break-ins occurred when the vehicle was empty. Abby Thorpe moved into Seattle's University District neighborhood at the end of September and doesn’t have a parking space in her complex so she has often left her Chevy Malibu on Pasadena Pl NE, which is free and just a couple of blocks away.
SEATTLE, WA
WOLF

Men involved in Washington shopping center shooting were coworkers

RENTON, Wash. (KOMO) — Two men involved in what detectives describe as a murder-suicide in Washington state both worked at an aircraft manufacturing plant near where the shooting happened. Police said the suspected shooter is a 44-year-old male and the victim is a 28-year-old male. While the King County...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

The Spotlight: Where's the justice?

SEATTLE - The gap between a crime and a conviction can be a wide one, as seen in the latest FBI data available. Of the 41 homicide cases reported by the Seattle Police Department in 2021, 10 of them, or 24%, were cleared. That’s down 6% from 2020 when 52 homicides were reported with 16 cleared.
SEATTLE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Hospital reacts to critical letter, death of patient in ER

(EVERETT) Providence Regional Medical Center Everett is going on the defensive after receiving a critical letter from local elected officials. The response comes as we’re learning more about a patient who may have died while waiting for care. Earlier this month, both the Everett City Council and the Snohomish...
EVERETT, WA
KUOW

How long will Seattle's tech shakeup last?

Recent layoffs in Seattle's tech industry have some workers wondering if they're going to be next. The cutbacks are also raising questions about whether this is a correction that's been a long time coming for the ever-growing industry. Seattle Times business reporter Paul Roberts has been following the updates from...
SEATTLE, WA
thetacomaledger.com

Low Income Housing on Hosmer is a NIMBY housing crisis ‘solution’

Converting hotels to low-income does not increase the number of available rental units in Tacoma. The housing crisis is a hot conversation topic in Tacoma and for good reason. Tacoma does not have enough affordable housing – the median apartment rental price here for a one-bedroom is $1,642, not including utilities and fees. This, combined with the Tacoma City Council decision banning all camping within ten blocks of temporary housing creates a no-win scenario for low-income housing for insecure Tacoma residents. Creating affordable housing units seems to be the obvious solution for this issue.
TACOMA, WA

