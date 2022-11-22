Read full article on original website
Related
KOMO News
Issues arise as work to tackle homelessness in Tacoma continues
TACOMA, Wash. — On Thanksgiving Day, meals were served to those who are experiencing homelessness in Tacoma. It is part of many services being offered by the ‘Tacoma Rescue Mission.’. However, while the food went out, filling an immediate need, there are still many challenges left when it...
KOMO News
Seattle's proposed budget doesn't include gunshot detection technology
The Seattle City Council is less than a week away from finalizing its budget for next year. Right now, it doesn't include gunshot detection technology. It's something Mayor Bruce Harrell has been pushing for, at a time when the city is seeing a jump in gun violence. “I’m shocked. I’m...
mltnews.com
Washington State Patrol ‘HiVE’ enforcement week two happening Nov. 26
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will once again be focusing its efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol Saturday, Nov. 26. This will be the second of four HiVE patrols occurring in conjunction with statewide efforts during the upcoming holiday...
Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood burglarized
SEATTLE — Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood are recovering from several break-ins. The signs outside the Madrona Market and Deli welcome customers inside Thursday. Its doors were boarded up but it was one of a few businesses open on Thanksgiving. At least three individuals used a van to break...
publicola.com
Council Budget Eliminates 80 Vacant Police Positions, Preserves Human Service Pay, Moves Parking Officers Back to SPD
The Seattle City Council’s budget committee, which includes all nine council members, moved forward on a 2023-2024 budget yesterday that will move the city’s parking enforcement division back to the police department, preserve inflationary wage increases for human service workers, and increase the city’s funding for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority—all while closing a late-breaking budget hole of almost $80 million over the next two years.
q13fox.com
Pediatric respiratory cases, flu strain Pacific Northwest hospitals
PORTLAND, Ore. - Children’s hospitals in the Pacific Northwest are struggling to maintain enough space for their young patients, and some report being over capacity amid increasing strain due to a surge in respiratory illness and hospitalizations. At the same time, the Seattle area’s first pediatric death from flu...
q13fox.com
Seattle Police sees increase in domestic violence over the holiday months
SEATTLE - Seattle Police warn domestic violence reports increase through the holiday season, but say help is a phone call away. Police Chief Adrian Diaz says this is an important time to connect people caught in domestic violence with resources and services. SPD's Domestic Violence Unit page has information on...
KOMO News
Millions proposed for mental health resources in Seattle schools
Seattle City Council proposed millions for the upcoming budget for more mental health resources and School-Based Health Centers for students in the wake of the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School. The investment is a joint proposal from Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda for a combined $4...
auburn-reporter.com
Behind the mysterious starvation deaths of a Renton family | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, reporter Cameron Sheppard takes a closer look at the mysterious 2021 deaths of Manuel Gil and his two teenage daughters, Mariel Yadira Gil and Dalila Gil. How could the three starve inside their Renton home? Did they do it willingly? Who is to blame?. LISTEN...
Chronicle
Lawsuit Seeks to Stop Disqualification of Washington Ballots for Signature Mismatches
During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of ballots are rejected because ballot envelope signatures are flagged as not matching how they've looked in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 27,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the secretary of state's office.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Seattle rider giving up on mass transit after feeling ‘less safe’
The stench of urine and vomit. Frightening behavior from un-ticketed passengers showing signs of drug use, mental illness – or both. And the fear that none of her fellow passengers might step up to prevent an assault. After nearly 20 years of riding mass transit in the Seattle area,...
KOMO News
Speed camera system could be installed near Edmonds schools
EDMONDS, Wash. — Cameras could soon watch for speeding drivers near three schools in Edmonds, the result of a proposal by Mayor Mike Nelson to start a pilot project to improve safety. The schools under consideration are Westgate Elementary, Chase Lake Elementary and Edmonds-Woodway High. “Increasing pedestrian safety is...
KOMO News
Woman hit with 3 car break-ins in 2 weeks in Seattle's University District
A woman in Seattle has had her car targeted by prowlers three times in just over two weeks, and the last two break-ins occurred when the vehicle was empty. Abby Thorpe moved into Seattle's University District neighborhood at the end of September and doesn’t have a parking space in her complex so she has often left her Chevy Malibu on Pasadena Pl NE, which is free and just a couple of blocks away.
'It is a huge problem': Vashon residents report USPS delivery issues, thefts
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — On Vashon Island, some residents are dealing with a mail delivery crisis. Staffing shortages are having a damaging domino effect, and residents worry that it will only get worse as the Christmas holiday approaches, they said. Toby Nichols, an 11-year Vashon resident, said the way...
WOLF
Men involved in Washington shopping center shooting were coworkers
RENTON, Wash. (KOMO) — Two men involved in what detectives describe as a murder-suicide in Washington state both worked at an aircraft manufacturing plant near where the shooting happened. Police said the suspected shooter is a 44-year-old male and the victim is a 28-year-old male. While the King County...
q13fox.com
The Spotlight: Where's the justice?
SEATTLE - The gap between a crime and a conviction can be a wide one, as seen in the latest FBI data available. Of the 41 homicide cases reported by the Seattle Police Department in 2021, 10 of them, or 24%, were cleared. That’s down 6% from 2020 when 52 homicides were reported with 16 cleared.
nwnewsradio.com
Hospital reacts to critical letter, death of patient in ER
(EVERETT) Providence Regional Medical Center Everett is going on the defensive after receiving a critical letter from local elected officials. The response comes as we’re learning more about a patient who may have died while waiting for care. Earlier this month, both the Everett City Council and the Snohomish...
KUOW
How long will Seattle's tech shakeup last?
Recent layoffs in Seattle's tech industry have some workers wondering if they're going to be next. The cutbacks are also raising questions about whether this is a correction that's been a long time coming for the ever-growing industry. Seattle Times business reporter Paul Roberts has been following the updates from...
thetacomaledger.com
Low Income Housing on Hosmer is a NIMBY housing crisis ‘solution’
Converting hotels to low-income does not increase the number of available rental units in Tacoma. The housing crisis is a hot conversation topic in Tacoma and for good reason. Tacoma does not have enough affordable housing – the median apartment rental price here for a one-bedroom is $1,642, not including utilities and fees. This, combined with the Tacoma City Council decision banning all camping within ten blocks of temporary housing creates a no-win scenario for low-income housing for insecure Tacoma residents. Creating affordable housing units seems to be the obvious solution for this issue.
KIRO 7 Investigates: Dozens in Washington could be paid thousands waiting in jail for treatment
SEATTLE — A KIRO 7 investigation discovered judges have ordered dozens of people to receive thousands of dollars in payments from the state for waiting in jail for mental health treatment, so they can participate in their own trials. They include Alexander Jay, accused of throwing a Seattle nurse...
