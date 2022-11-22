Raton’s Walton happy about his state record, sad his team lost in the semifinals

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – Raton Tigers senior running back Cayden Walton only needed 57 yards to claim the state’s single-season rushing title. He got that and much more in a Class 3A semifinal 21-20 loss to Ruidoso over the weekend.

Walton had over 150 rushing yards and now holds the single-season record with 3,123 yards. He would have gladly traded his performance in for a victory. “I was bummed,” said Walton.

When asked about the record, Walton said he still hasn’t taken it all in because of the loss. He did credit his coaches and teammates past and present for helping him have success. “What I’ve learned from this is just, if you want something you just have to go out there and work for it,” said Walton. “You know, I worked hard all summer, ever since football ended last year. I just tried to work hard and achieved some great things.”

Walton also finished his senior season with 41 touchdowns. He scored 247 points and even snagged nine interceptions while playing safety for the Tigers.

Despite all of the success, college coaches have not been in hot pursuit of his services. “Too far north to be recruited by all of these schools in New Mexico and too far south for all of the Colorado schools,” said Walton. “It’s right in that sweet spot where nobody really wants to go. It would be fun to keep playing through college, but right now, I’m just trying to recover from this season, and then I will see where I want to go.”

