Read full article on original website
Related
cenlanow.com
Black Friday special for Chapel Hart concert in El Dorado on February 2
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The musical group Chapel Hart, consisting of two sisters and a cousin, is coming to El Dorado, Ark., for an indoor music concert on February 2, 2023. Murphy Arts District in El Dorado is hosting a Black Friday special for all remaining tickets through midnight on Monday, November 28, 2022.
cenlanow.com
Santa on the Square coming December 10 in El Dorado
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Santa Clause is coming to downtown El Dorado, Ark., on December 10, 2022. Free train rides and pictures with Santa will be happening on that day from 11 AM to 2 PM. Along with Santa’s visit to the square, Southern Realty Group will be...
cenlanow.com
United Community Organization of Magnolia to host annual Black and White Event on November 26
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The United Community Organization of Magnolia, Ark., is hosting its annual Black and White Event this Saturday, November 26, 2022. The event is for adults ages 30+ and will last from 9 PM to 2 AM. The Black and White Event is going to take...
cenlanow.com
City of Camden releases its Christmas event schedule
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Camden, Ark., is presenting its 2022 Christmas event theme and schedule called Believe in the Magic of Christmas in Camden. The Christmas season is kicking off on Thanksgiving weekend with Black Friday shopping on November 24 and 25, 2022. The City of Camden Facebook page...
cenlanow.com
NBC 10’s Christina Jensen takes a look at how inflation affects local food banks’ contribution to the community on Thursday, December 1st
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Thousands of people turn to food banks to receive a meal during the holiday season; however, the inflation across the nation may be affecting food banks’ ability to help those who are in need. NBC 10’s Christina Jensen takes a look at how the inflation affects local food banks’ contribution to the community.
cenlanow.com
Calhoun Christmas Parade and the 2nd Annual Bike Giveaway to take place on December 10th
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 10, 2022, the Calhoun Christmas Parade along with the town’s 2nd Annual Bike Giveaway will be held at the Calhoun First Baptist Church located at 2981 U.S. Highway 80 in Calhoun, La. Last year, the bike giveaway received 26 bicycles and the goal this year is to reach 50 or more bikes.
cenlanow.com
The Wellspring selected to receive $1.25 million Bezos “Day 1 Families Fund” grant to help end homelessness in Northeast Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Wellspring Alliance for Families of Monroe, La., has been selected as a recipient of the 2022 Bezos Day 1 Families Fund award. According to a release, to a release, The Wellspring is one of 40 organizations across the country to be selected to receive this grant.
cenlanow.com
Camden city and county offices closed November 24-25 for Thanksgiving
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — In preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday this week, many county offices have released their schedule and hours for this week. The Ouachita County, Ark., Courthouse and Ouachita County Extension offices will be closed November 23-25, 2022. The Ouachita County Sanitation will run its normal schedule...
cenlanow.com
Lifelong Lincoln Parish resident celebrates her 100th birthday
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Friday, November 25, 2022, marks the 100th birthday of lifelong Lincoln Parish, La. resident, Bethany Harris Williams. KTVE/KARD would like to wish Ms. Williams a happy birthday!
cenlanow.com
Checkers Drive-In to open in West Monroe on November 29th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 22, 2022, Checkers Drive-In announced the opening of its first restaurant in Monroe, La. The restaurant will be located at 4320 Desiard Street in Monroe, La. and it is set to open on November 29, 2022. Bal (Al) Dahal, a local franchisee, owns...
cenlanow.com
Bayou Classic fans urged to buckle up when driving this weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Roadways in Louisiana will be busy as Bayou Classic fans drive to New Orleans for the 49th annual matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University. State highway officials are urging those driving to the Crescent City to wear a seat belt in its...
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas mayors share future plans as four-year term comes to an end
UNION COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD)–General elections are behind us and we now know who will serve as mayor for two Union County towns, but what do they plan to do after leaving office at the end of the year?. Bobby Neal has held the mayoral position in Smackover for the...
cenlanow.com
Saturday on NBC 33: ‘Southern University: Road to the Bayou Classic’ special
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Bayou Classic is days away and the Geaux Nation team wants to get you ready for the big game. The annual HBCU matchup between the Southern University Jaguar and the Grambling State Tigers will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Mercedes Benz Superdome.
monticellolive.com
Monticello's Daily News
At 9 AM, Tuesday morning, the driver of this eastbound loaded concrete truck lost control of his vehicle in Dead Man’s Curve, 2 miles east of Monticello on Highway 278. The concrete truck overturned in the north ditch, spilling a small amount of concrete, with most of it remaining in the barrel.
cenlanow.com
Monroe man accused of assaulting victims and fighting for firearm; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 4, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Bennett Lake Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke with two victims who mentioned that they were allegedly assaulted by 25-year-old Gneal Gary Swan.
cenlanow.com
Wellness check lands West Monroe man behind bars; allegedly threatened to assault police en route to jail
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 24, 2022, around 10:14 AM, the Monroe Police Department received a call that 27-year-old Hunter McKenzie Varino texted his girlfriend stating, “I’m going to meet God today.” According to police, the text message also included a picture of Varino’s blooding hand.
KSLA
Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences
HAYNESVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A Claiborne Parish man is accused of setting fire to two vacant residences and a former church within less than eight hours. Lorenzo D. Henderson, 28, of Haynesville, is charged with aggravated arson because two of the three fires threatened nearby dwellings that were occupied, said Ashley Arnaud, of the Louisiana state fire marshal’s office.
arkadelphian.com
Highway 79 crash kills young Camden man
A one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Stephens left a Camden man dead. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary report released by Arkansas State Police, Jacob Marks, 20, was traveling north on Highway 79 in a 2002 Chevrolet when he left the roadway and struck an embankment. The crash...
cenlanow.com
Grambling man dies after early morning shooting
GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso area. According to...
KSLA
Man killed in one-vehicle crash in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a man Tuesday, Nov. 22. The incident occurred on Louisiana Highway 159 just south of Louisiana Highway 2. Initial investigation shows 24-year-old Bret Dooly, of Minden, was driving a 2005 Ford F-150 when...
Comments / 0