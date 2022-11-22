ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR



Black Friday special for Chapel Hart concert in El Dorado on February 2

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The musical group Chapel Hart, consisting of two sisters and a cousin, is coming to El Dorado, Ark., for an indoor music concert on February 2, 2023. Murphy Arts District in El Dorado is hosting a Black Friday special for all remaining tickets through midnight on Monday, November 28, 2022.



Santa on the Square coming December 10 in El Dorado

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Santa Clause is coming to downtown El Dorado, Ark., on December 10, 2022. Free train rides and pictures with Santa will be happening on that day from 11 AM to 2 PM. Along with Santa’s visit to the square, Southern Realty Group will be...



City of Camden releases its Christmas event schedule

CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Camden, Ark., is presenting its 2022 Christmas event theme and schedule called Believe in the Magic of Christmas in Camden. The Christmas season is kicking off on Thanksgiving weekend with Black Friday shopping on November 24 and 25, 2022. The City of Camden Facebook page...



NBC 10's Christina Jensen takes a look at how inflation affects local food banks' contribution to the community on Thursday, December 1st

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Thousands of people turn to food banks to receive a meal during the holiday season; however, the inflation across the nation may be affecting food banks’ ability to help those who are in need. NBC 10’s Christina Jensen takes a look at how the inflation affects local food banks’ contribution to the community.



Camden city and county offices closed November 24-25 for Thanksgiving

CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — In preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday this week, many county offices have released their schedule and hours for this week. The Ouachita County, Ark., Courthouse and Ouachita County Extension offices will be closed November 23-25, 2022. The Ouachita County Sanitation will run its normal schedule...



Checkers Drive-In to open in West Monroe on November 29th

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 22, 2022, Checkers Drive-In announced the opening of its first restaurant in Monroe, La. The restaurant will be located at 4320 Desiard Street in Monroe, La. and it is set to open on November 29, 2022. Bal (Al) Dahal, a local franchisee, owns...



Bayou Classic fans urged to buckle up when driving this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Roadways in Louisiana will be busy as Bayou Classic fans drive to New Orleans for the 49th annual matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University. State highway officials are urging those driving to the Crescent City to wear a seat belt in its...



Monticello's Daily News

At 9 AM, Tuesday morning, the driver of this eastbound loaded concrete truck lost control of his vehicle in Dead Man’s Curve, 2 miles east of Monticello on Highway 278. The concrete truck overturned in the north ditch, spilling a small amount of concrete, with most of it remaining in the barrel.



Monroe man accused of assaulting victims and fighting for firearm; arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 4, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Bennett Lake Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke with two victims who mentioned that they were allegedly assaulted by 25-year-old Gneal Gary Swan.



Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences

HAYNESVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A Claiborne Parish man is accused of setting fire to two vacant residences and a former church within less than eight hours. Lorenzo D. Henderson, 28, of Haynesville, is charged with aggravated arson because two of the three fires threatened nearby dwellings that were occupied, said Ashley Arnaud, of the Louisiana state fire marshal’s office.



Highway 79 crash kills young Camden man

A one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Stephens left a Camden man dead. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary report released by Arkansas State Police, Jacob Marks, 20, was traveling north on Highway 79 in a 2002 Chevrolet when he left the roadway and struck an embankment. The crash...



Grambling man dies after early morning shooting

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso area. According to...



Man killed in one-vehicle crash in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a man Tuesday, Nov. 22. The incident occurred on Louisiana Highway 159 just south of Louisiana Highway 2. Initial investigation shows 24-year-old Bret Dooly, of Minden, was driving a 2005 Ford F-150 when...


