Houston, TX

WVNews

Vanderbilt 67, Fresno St. 59

FRESNO ST. (1-5) Moore 5-12 0-0 10, Baker 8-20 5-6 22, Campbell 2-9 0-0 4, Whitaker 2-4 0-0 5, Holland 2-5 0-0 6, Andre 3-9 4-6 10, Yap 1-7 0-0 2, Colimerio 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 9-12 59.
FRESNO, CA
WVNews

Seton Hall 70, Memphis 69

MEMPHIS (2-2) C.Lawson 3-4 1-2 8, Williams 2-4 0-0 4, K.Davis 7-14 7-8 22, Hardaway 1-5 0-0 2, Lomax 1-3 2-4 4, Kennedy 3-10 1-2 8, McCadden 1-1 0-2 2, Dandridge 3-7 8-10 14, J.Lawson 1-2 0-0 3, Akobundu-Ehiogu 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 23-51 19-29 69.
MEMPHIS, TN
WVNews

Florida 81, Oregon St. 68

OREGON ST. (3-3) Ryuny 1-2 0-0 3, Taylor 2-8 4-4 8, Marial 2-4 0-0 5, Akanno 3-9 2-4 8, Pope 4-10 2-2 12, Bilodeau 5-8 0-1 12, Rataj 5-6 0-1 11, Stevens 0-2 0-2 0, Andela 2-2 0-0 4, Ibekwe 1-3 0-2 2, Krass 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-56 8-16 68.
OREGON STATE
WVNews

Washington St. 96, Detroit 54

DETROIT (3-4) Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Davis 6-19 2-3 15, Oliver 0-1 0-0 0, Phillips 4-11 0-0 9, Stone 5-8 8-9 20, Moss 0-1 1-4 1, Koka 1-1 2-2 4, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Parks 1-1 0-2 2, Tankersley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 13-20 54.
DETROIT, MI
WVNews

Memphis 73, Nebraska 61

NEBRASKA (3-3) Gary 2-11 0-0 6, Walker 7-11 1-2 15, Bandoumel 5-9 5-7 18, Griesel 1-4 2-3 4, Wilcher 2-7 0-0 5, Tominaga 4-6 0-0 11, Breidenbach 1-2 0-0 2, Dawson 0-1 0-0 0, Keita 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 8-12 61.
LINCOLN, NE
WVNews

Titans host Bengals, insist revenge not on the menu

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Revenge is not on the menu, at least not for the Titans even with Cincinnati visiting Music City for the first time since the Bengals ended Tennessee's run as the AFC's No. 1 seed last January. Oh, Tennessee fans might revel in the opportunity for...
NASHVILLE, TN
WVNews

No. 6 Gonzaga 102, Portland St. 78

PORTLAND ST. (2-3) Eyman 0-1 0-0 0, Harvey 3-9 0-0 9, Parker 6-9 4-5 16, Starks 2-7 7-8 11, Saterfield 7-15 2-2 21, Woods 3-7 0-0 8, Saunders 1-4 0-0 2, Kirby 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Munson 2-2 0-0 4, Wood 0-1 2-2 2, Curtiss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 15-17 78.
PORTLAND, OR
WVNews

Falcons, Commanders meet in game with playoff implications

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Ron Rivera tried to keep from getting too excited about his Washington Commanders getting on enough of a roll to move into the mix for a playoff spot. He couldn't contain himself over how he felt about playing host to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a meaningful post-Thanksgiving game.
ATLANTA, GA
The Detroit Free Press

MHSAA football finals: Jake DeHaan leads G.R. South Christian to 28-0 win, D-4 title

Just as it has all season long, undefeated Grand Rapids South Christian leaned on Jake DeHaan. The dual-threat quarterback completed 14 of 21 pass attempts for 266 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another while leading the Sailors in rushing (99 yards)in their 28-0 win over Goodrich in the 2022 Michigan high school football Division 4 final Friday night. And if that wasn't enough, DeHaan hauled in an interception to quash a Martians drive. After neither...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WVNews

Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time.
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Seahawks happy to be home for a while, set to host Raiders

SEATTLE (AP) — There was an underrated aspect to what the Seattle Seahawks accomplished through their first 10 games and their surprising surge to the top of the NFC West. They did most of it away from home and flew plenty of miles in the process — most recently to Germany, where they lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before their bye week.
SEATTLE, WA
WVNews

Browns CB Newsome II out against Buccaneers with concussion

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland starting cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss his second straight game with a concussion when the Browns host Tampa Bay on Sunday. Newsome was injured last week when he collided with a teammate two days before the Browns (3-7) lost to Buffalo. He hasn't cleared NFL protocol and will sit out when Cleveland hosts Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Ravens rule out T Ronnie Stanley against Jacksonville

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore tackle Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out of Sunday's game at Jacksonville with an ankle injury. Stanley was not able to practice this week after he was injured in last weekend's victory over Carolina. The Ravens also ruled cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip) out for the game.
BALTIMORE, MD

