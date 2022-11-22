ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Meet the Cleveland Clinic police officer behind the viral dancing video

CLEVELAND — At the corner of East 89th Street and Carnegie Avenue, it's a busy scene every day. Health care heroes are coming off of their long shifts, or just starting new ones. They cross the street each day in front of the Cleveland Clinic after healing patients inside the hospital. But, they need healing, too.
WKYC

Browns repair vandalism to their field, fired MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros denies embezzlement, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Fired MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros responds to embezzlement accusations in an exclusive interview with 3News senior medical correspondent Monica...
WKYC

Family escapes house fire in Euclid; blaze later ruled arson

EUCLID, Ohio — State and local officials are investigating following a house fire in Euclid. Firefighters arrived at the home on the 20600 block of Ball Avenue just after 5 a.m. Tuesday and found flames bursting from the first floor and up to the attic. The occupants had all escaped safely, but other departments from Wickliffe, Willowick, Richmond Heights, and Mentor had to be called in to assist with putting the blaze out.
WKYC

Winter Fun in Downtown Akron!

Joe and Ciarra talk to Catey Breck about the upcoming Winter Blast in downtown Akron this year! Sponsored by: the City of Akron.
WKYC

LOOK: Suspected teen dine-and-dashers speed away from Buffalo Wild Wings in Willoughby with employee on car

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Police in Lake County are investigating following a bizarre incident at a Willoughby restaurant this past Sunday night. A 911 call came in just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday from a kitchen manager at Buffalo Wild Wings alleging a group of customers was trying to "dine-and-dash" and that one of his employees was on top of their car attempting to prevent them from leaving. The dispatcher advised the caller to tell the employee to get off the car, but he said she could not because they were driving recklessly and "fast as f---" in the parking lot. The manager can be heard on the call yelling for the 24-year-old worker to "get off the car."
WKYC

WKYC

Northeast Ohio local news

