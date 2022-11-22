Read full article on original website
Daughters, colleagues honor fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
CLEVELAND — Firefighter Johnny Tetrick is being remembered fondly by his family. Among those loved ones are his brothers at the Cleveland Division of Fire's Station 22, plus Tetrick's three daughters and his father, also a former Cleveland fireman. "You saw that Johnny Tetrick was on the schedule, you...
WKYC
Meet the Cleveland Clinic police officer behind the viral dancing video
CLEVELAND — At the corner of East 89th Street and Carnegie Avenue, it's a busy scene every day. Health care heroes are coming off of their long shifts, or just starting new ones. They cross the street each day in front of the Cleveland Clinic after healing patients inside the hospital. But, they need healing, too.
Browns repair vandalism to their field, fired MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros denies embezzlement, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Fired MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros responds to embezzlement accusations in an exclusive interview with 3News senior medical correspondent Monica...
'We've lost one of our family members': Chief Anthony Luke remembers fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tertick
CLEVELAND — Days following the death of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick in the line of duty, Chief Anthony Luke spoke to us about the person and family behind the badge. "Johnny Tetrick was the prototypical Norman Rockwell-type firefighter," Luke told reporters Tuesday. "Great guy. The center of his life...
Cleveland's St. Augustine Church serves hundreds in Thanksgiving Day tradition
CLEVELAND — There may be no other Thanksgiving tradition that speaks to the spirit of the holiday than the one at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Volunteers...
Education Station: World-renowned Cleveland magician Rick Smith Jr. gives back to area schools
CLEVELAND — It was a magical time for students at Harvey Rice Wraparound School this week, where students were treated to an interactive Las Vegas-style magic show by a world-renowned Cleveland magician with a love for giving back. Rick Smith Jr. was a 90-mile-an-hour fastball pitcher back in his...
MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to CMSD, MetroHealth fires Dr. Akram Boutros for ‘embezzlement,' and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $20 million to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District today. Learn what they plan to use the...
Family escapes house fire in Euclid; blaze later ruled arson
EUCLID, Ohio — State and local officials are investigating following a house fire in Euclid. Firefighters arrived at the home on the 20600 block of Ball Avenue just after 5 a.m. Tuesday and found flames bursting from the first floor and up to the attic. The occupants had all escaped safely, but other departments from Wickliffe, Willowick, Richmond Heights, and Mentor had to be called in to assist with putting the blaze out.
US Marshals capture suspect wanted for Sandusky stabbing, hit and run of OSHP trooper in Ravenna
CLEVELAND — U.S. Marshals from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) have captured a suspect wanted for several felonies, including assault on a police officer. According to a release, NOVFTF task force members arrested 35-year-old Alex Serrano on Thursday in Cleveland. The search for Serrano started on...
WKYC
Cleveland Division of Fire: Tuesday house fire claims at least 1 life
CLEVELAND — A Tuesday evening house fire in Cleveland has claimed the life of at least one person according to the Cleveland Division of Fire. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Just after 8 p.m.,...
Driver crashes through fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, causing temporary shutdown
CLEVELAND — On the busiest travel day of the year, operations at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) were halted temporarily after a car crashed through a fence on airport property Wednesday evening. According to a statement on Hopkins' social media platforms, at approximately 9 p.m., an SUV drove through...
'Cleveland is the most generous city': Northeast Ohioans help their communities for Thanksgiving
CLEVELAND — As families across the country give thanks this Thursday, many here in Northeast Ohio will spend the day giving to others. "I think Cleveland is the most generous city that I know of, no matter what the need is they seem to meet it," said Meghan Pitrak with Catholic Charities.
3News' Maureen Kyle reveals special connection to Cassidy Theatre in Parma Heights
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — We kick off our GO! morning show series -- Homecoming -- where we are highlighting places around Northeast Ohio that are important to the GO! team and their families. Up first... 3News' Maureen Kyle grew up in Westlake, but spent a lot of time in...
WKYC
Free gas: Watch the moment 3News' Austin Love surprised Northeast Ohio drivers with $100 gift cards
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — We know it’s been a tough year financially, so we wanted to help out by giving some drivers in Northeast Ohio a very special surprise -- and it all happened on live TV. That’s why we sent 3News’ Austin Love to the True North...
World War II scrapbook made by veteran returned to Northeast Ohio family after being found in trash
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — John T. Lawson recently got the surprise of a lifetime and gained access to memories he never knew he would have access to. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. John goes...
'Home' Coming: Betsy Kling shows Carmen Blackwell around some special places from her childhood
COPLEY, Ohio — As many of us prepare to head home for the holidays, this is the perfect time of year to revisit and remember some of those special places from our childhoods that just make us think of coming home. 3News Chief Meteorologist and anchor Betsy Kling grew...
WKYC
Winter Fun in Downtown Akron!
Joe and Ciarra talk to Catey Breck about the upcoming Winter Blast in downtown Akron this year! Sponsored by: the City of Akron.
North Canton man booked on homicide charges following deadly crash in Jackson Township
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A North Canton man has been charged in the fatal car crash that killed a 53-year-old man in Jackson Township in September. According to the Jackson Township Police Department, 27-year-old Jacob Lee Muiter has been arrested on the following charges:. F3 – Aggravated Vehicular Homicide...
LOOK: Suspected teen dine-and-dashers speed away from Buffalo Wild Wings in Willoughby with employee on car
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Police in Lake County are investigating following a bizarre incident at a Willoughby restaurant this past Sunday night. A 911 call came in just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday from a kitchen manager at Buffalo Wild Wings alleging a group of customers was trying to "dine-and-dash" and that one of his employees was on top of their car attempting to prevent them from leaving. The dispatcher advised the caller to tell the employee to get off the car, but he said she could not because they were driving recklessly and "fast as f---" in the parking lot. The manager can be heard on the call yelling for the 24-year-old worker to "get off the car."
Anonymous donor matching donations of up to $50,000 for Lake Humane Society
MENTOR, Ohio — The Lake Humane Society has announced that an anonymous donor has offered to match all donations up to $50,000 until Wednesday, Nov. 30. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The generous match...
WKYC
