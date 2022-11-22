Read full article on original website
Friends for Life organization gives away free meals to seniors
WACO, Texas — On Thanksgiving morning, most people are sleeping in preparing their stomachs for a home-cooked meal and spending time with the family. But for volunteers at Friends for Life, they use the morning to give back. For the last 25 years Friends for Life, a non-profit organization...
Gatesville Messenger
Gatesville adopts new cats & dogs policy
The Gatesville City Council approved an ordinance which updates the definition and owner responsibility regarding dangerous dogs and also addresses the issue of numerous cats roaming city streets. "We took a 30-day pause for the animal advisory committee to meet," said City Manager Bill Parry. One change is that references...
Do you know this dog? Lost dog makes its way to 6 News
TEMPLE, Texas — The 6 News building has had an unexpected visitor over the past few days, a dog. The Temple Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets Facebook page also recently made a post featuring the dog, asking local residents if anyone knows the pup's family. The dog has been...
KWTX
Waco Meals on Wheels, Scottish Rite Bodies provide hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to homebound seniors
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The rain didn’t stop the Waco Scottish Rite Bodies, in partnership with Meals on Wheels Waco, from providing nearly 500 Thanksgiving meals to homebound seniors today. “A lot of them live alone, some of them don’t have any family in the area, and they would...
'We desperately need your help' | Salvation Army of Bell County needs volunteers
TEMPLE, Texas — It's the season of giving and the Salvation Army of Bell County is hoping you can give your time. They desperately need volunteers as we are now in their busiest time of the year. "We couldn't have a successful season without the help of volunteers," Lt....
Williamson County animal shelter offering ‘name your price’ adoptions amid critical capacity
The shelter will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen Friday, offering "name your price" adoptions for all medium and large-sized dogs and adult cats until Dec. 4.
News Channel 25
Military teams up with Operation Phantom Support to provide holiday meals in Killeen
We're in the spirit of giving. With inflation high and economic professionals saying things can get tighter. Military Police on Fort Hood are giving back in any way they can. The 411 Military Police Brigade teamed up with Operation Phantom Support and will be donating over 3000 pounds of food to help families in the community this holiday season.
Tis the season: Holiday events begin across Central Texas
TEMPLE, Texas — Many Central Texans may still be sleeping off their Thanksgiving feasts, but that hasn't stopped many cities and organizations around Central Texas from beginning the holiday season with a number of festive events. From Temple to Waco to Austin, there is no shortage of ways to...
fox44news.com
Mission Waco hosting Thanksgiving Lunch
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Mission Waco is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Lunch on Thursday. The community is invited to come by the Meyer Center at 11:30 a.m. to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast – followed by games like Bingo. All individuals participating have the chance to leave the event with a brand new coat.
fox44news.com
Wreath laying event coming to Killeen cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay more than 10,000 holiday wreaths at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery this Saturday at 10 a.m. The public is encouraged to participate. The organization says this event will begin with a ceremony at...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Salvation Army of McLennan County providing Thanksgiving meals to community
WACO, Texas — The Salvation Army of McLennan County is making sure that everyone gets fed this Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving Day, volunteers will host a community meal for everyone in Waco who needs one. Serving turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing and more, the meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 24.
fox44news.com
These ‘Tiniest Texans’ are the real Thanksgiving treats!
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health says the Thanksgiving season is so much sweeter with these little turkeys around!. The organization is introducing the Central Texas community to more of the “Tiniest Texans.” Labor and delivery and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) teams at BSW medical centers throughout Texas say they make it a point to help support families who spend holidays in their hospitals.
Black Friday sees lower number of in-person shoppers
TEMPLE, Texas — Gone are the days of fighting tooth and nail for that perfect gift on Black Friday, since everyone's decided to shop online. That doesn't mean the stores have been deserted. It just means there isn't a mad rush. Friday morning at Academy Sports and Outdoors in...
Thousands of military families set to receive free meals for Thanksgiving
KILLEEN, Texas — Thousands of active-duty military families will receive their Thanksgiving meals Monday. The Food Care Center in Killeen is handing out huge turkeys and all the fixings to those in need. The mission of the center is to "stand in the gap created by hunger.” As of...
Temple Turkey Trot Cancelled
TEMPLE, Texas — The Turkey Trot 5k in Temple has been cancelled due to the impending weather forecasts. City officials decided this morning that in order to protect the runners and staff, cancelling the run was a better option than proceeding with it. The run would have begun at...
Central Texas charity events giving back ahead of the holidays
TEMPLE, Texas — It is nearly the holiday season in Central Texas, and many local organizations are getting into the spirit of the season early. Several cities and organizations across Central Texas are lending a helping hand ahead of the holidays, by hosting charity drives to give back to their communities or events to make the season seem just that little bit brighter.
East Texas Man Goes Shopping Inside HEB On Thanksgiving Eve
While East Texans Have Literally Been Begging For HEB To Come To Our Area, I Wonder Why... While we're all excited to get back together with family and friends for Thanksgiving, one aspect about the holiday I believe is being forgotten about: THE SHOPPING CHAOS. I've been living in East...
As Black Friday approaches police remind shoppers safety tips
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — While you have your eye on purchasing a big gift this Black Friday, thieves may also be looking at what you just bought. “Any big, large purchases that you do make, take the time to take those home,” says Killeen Police Department spokesperson, Ofelia Miramontez. Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez […]
WacoTrib.com
Those Who Make a Difference: Eric Hawkins
This is a monthly feature on someone who makes a difference in other people’s lives. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com. Eric Hawkins says being part of Waco Police’s NET (Neighborhood Engagement Team) aligns perfectly with his belief that law enforcement needs to meet people where they are in life.
KWTX
Temple reallocates federal grant funds for job training center to homeless shelter, substance abuse treatment programs
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - In a decision made by Temple’s city council last week, federal grant money is now being diverted to helping the local homeless population. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Temple received over $450,000 as part of the city’s Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG funds, which was originally supposed to be used for a new community job training center.
KCEN
