Temple, TX

KCEN

Friends for Life organization gives away free meals to seniors

WACO, Texas — On Thanksgiving morning, most people are sleeping in preparing their stomachs for a home-cooked meal and spending time with the family. But for volunteers at Friends for Life, they use the morning to give back. For the last 25 years Friends for Life, a non-profit organization...
Gatesville Messenger

Gatesville adopts new cats & dogs policy

The Gatesville City Council approved an ordinance which updates the definition and owner responsibility regarding dangerous dogs and also addresses the issue of numerous cats roaming city streets. "We took a 30-day pause for the animal advisory committee to meet," said City Manager Bill Parry. One change is that references...
KCEN

Do you know this dog? Lost dog makes its way to 6 News

TEMPLE, Texas — The 6 News building has had an unexpected visitor over the past few days, a dog. The Temple Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets Facebook page also recently made a post featuring the dog, asking local residents if anyone knows the pup's family. The dog has been...
News Channel 25

Military teams up with Operation Phantom Support to provide holiday meals in Killeen

We're in the spirit of giving. With inflation high and economic professionals saying things can get tighter. Military Police on Fort Hood are giving back in any way they can. The 411 Military Police Brigade teamed up with Operation Phantom Support and will be donating over 3000 pounds of food to help families in the community this holiday season.
KCEN

Tis the season: Holiday events begin across Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Many Central Texans may still be sleeping off their Thanksgiving feasts, but that hasn't stopped many cities and organizations around Central Texas from beginning the holiday season with a number of festive events. From Temple to Waco to Austin, there is no shortage of ways to...
fox44news.com

Mission Waco hosting Thanksgiving Lunch

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Mission Waco is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Lunch on Thursday. The community is invited to come by the Meyer Center at 11:30 a.m. to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast – followed by games like Bingo. All individuals participating have the chance to leave the event with a brand new coat.
fox44news.com

Wreath laying event coming to Killeen cemetery

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay more than 10,000 holiday wreaths at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery this Saturday at 10 a.m. The public is encouraged to participate. The organization says this event will begin with a ceremony at...
fox44news.com

These ‘Tiniest Texans’ are the real Thanksgiving treats!

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health says the Thanksgiving season is so much sweeter with these little turkeys around!. The organization is introducing the Central Texas community to more of the “Tiniest Texans.” Labor and delivery and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) teams at BSW medical centers throughout Texas say they make it a point to help support families who spend holidays in their hospitals.
KCEN

Black Friday sees lower number of in-person shoppers

TEMPLE, Texas — Gone are the days of fighting tooth and nail for that perfect gift on Black Friday, since everyone's decided to shop online. That doesn't mean the stores have been deserted. It just means there isn't a mad rush. Friday morning at Academy Sports and Outdoors in...
KCEN

Temple Turkey Trot Cancelled

TEMPLE, Texas — The Turkey Trot 5k in Temple has been cancelled due to the impending weather forecasts. City officials decided this morning that in order to protect the runners and staff, cancelling the run was a better option than proceeding with it. The run would have begun at...
KCEN

Central Texas charity events giving back ahead of the holidays

TEMPLE, Texas — It is nearly the holiday season in Central Texas, and many local organizations are getting into the spirit of the season early. Several cities and organizations across Central Texas are lending a helping hand ahead of the holidays, by hosting charity drives to give back to their communities or events to make the season seem just that little bit brighter.
KLST/KSAN

As Black Friday approaches police remind shoppers safety tips

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — While you have your eye on purchasing a big gift this Black Friday, thieves may also be looking at what you just bought. “Any big, large purchases that you do make, take the time to take those home,” says Killeen Police Department spokesperson, Ofelia Miramontez. Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez […]
WacoTrib.com

Those Who Make a Difference: Eric Hawkins

This is a monthly feature on someone who makes a difference in other people’s lives. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com. Eric Hawkins says being part of Waco Police’s NET (Neighborhood Engagement Team) aligns perfectly with his belief that law enforcement needs to meet people where they are in life.
KWTX

Temple reallocates federal grant funds for job training center to homeless shelter, substance abuse treatment programs

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - In a decision made by Temple’s city council last week, federal grant money is now being diverted to helping the local homeless population. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Temple received over $450,000 as part of the city’s Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG funds, which was originally supposed to be used for a new community job training center.
KCEN

KCEN

