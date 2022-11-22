Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Breaks Silence After Film's Successful Premiere
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler is thanking audiences for their support of the film, following its impressive performance at the box office. In an open letter posted to Marvel Studios' social media accounts on Wednesday night, Coogler expressed gratitude to the fans who have shown up for the film, ultimately leading to it grossing over $500 million globally thus far. The film serves as the cinematic conclusion to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and also deals with the passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman.
ComicBook
Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special
Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Reveals If There Were Other Options to Replace T'Challa
After Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020, Marvel Studios quickly decided to not recast the character of T'Challa. Instead, Ryan Coogler and the filmmakers behind Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opted to use the film as a tribute to the late actor, having his character die due to illness in the sequel. As trailers and marketing collateral for the film has now confirmed, Shuri (Letitia Wright) has become the new Black Panther after managing to synthetically recreated the Heart-Shaped Herb.
ComicBook
James Gunn Breaks Silence on Kevin Bacon's Conflicting Guardians of the Galaxy and X-Men Roles
The fact that Kevin Bacon played a villain in X-Men: First Class had absolutely no bearing on his role as Kevin Bacon in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, according to writer/director James Gunn. Fans have long mused -- mostly as a joke -- about whether the Kevin Bacon jokes in Guardians of the Galaxy would "break reality" in some way if Bacon's Sebastian Shaw were ever to turn up again in the Marvel multiverse. The answer, according to Gunn, is no. Speaking with Variety, the filmmaker said that there were no conversations about Sebastian Shaw, or about what impact this would have on Bacon's chances of landing a more serious Marvel role down the line.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Breaks Down Timeline of Season 2 Episodes
Star Wars: Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy has expressed on multiple occasions that his plans for Season 2 were to break the season into three-episode chunks, with each arc taking place a year apart in the life of Diego Luna's Cassian, though the filmmaker recently got much more specific about how much time each arc will cover. According to Gilroy, a majority of the episodes will unfold over just a few days, while one three-episode arc is set to chronicle multiple weeks, all leading up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Season 1 of Star Wars: Andor is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+ and Season 2 is currently in production.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows
What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place. The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
ComicBook
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reveals Favorite The Walking Dead Scene
Jeffrey Dean Morgan says that he is so proud of the work he did on The Walking Dead, that he wouldn't change a thing. Given the chance to go back and revisit the series, Morgan told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, he would not make any changes, because he is proud of the cast and crew and thinks that they brought their A-game to every scene. One scene, apparently, stands above some others -- at least for upper management. In that same interview, Morgan told us that AMC brass approached him to tell him one of his scenes in the finale was a big winner.
ComicBook
Ayakashi Triangle Reveals Anime's Release Date in First Trailer
Ayakashi Triangle might be tough to keep up with outside of Japan, but fans will have a new way to explore it soon as the anime has officially revealed its release date together with the debut of its very first trailer! Kentaro Yabuki's original manga started to get an official English language simulpub release together with the other franchises currently running in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but things changed as the series continued. As fans might know about the creator, things got pretty spicy pretty quickly and the series has changed platforms quite a bit over its run as a result.
ComicBook
Doctor Who: Once and Future Starring David Tennant, Christopher Eccleston, and More Past Doctors Announced
It's Doctor Who Day, the perfect time for Big Finish to announce an epic seven-Doctor crossover story for the 60th anniversary starring at least seven past Doctor Who stars. Doctor Who: Once and Future will feature Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann (four of whom showed up in Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who episode), Christopher Eccleston (who previously teased his involvement in a 60th anniversary Doctor Who story), and David Tennant (who will play the Fourteenth Doctor in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th-anniversary television specials) in an eight-part event that celebrates the history of the long-running sci-fi television series, with more guest stars still to be revealed. Big Finish will release the series monthly, with the first seven parts debuting between May and October 2023, and a "coda" following in November 2024. Here's a tease of the story, via Big Finish:
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Confirms SPOILER Is Really Dead
Over the course of the first season of Star Wars: Andor, audiences both met and had to say goodbye to a number of compelling characters, though the nature of the Star Wars fandom means that speculation always surrounds the concept of a character truly being dead. Now that the Season 1 finale of Andor is streaming on Disney+, fans witnessed various compelling sequences that only saw speculation about the fate of select figures grow stronger in support of both their death and their survival, but at least as far as one significant figure is concerned, showrunner Tony Gilroy confirmed they are definitively dead.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Producer Reveals Why They Don't Want Comic Fans Making MCU Movies
If you're a screenwriter that grew up on Marvel Comics, you may have an uphill battle for you when trying to land a gig at Marvel Studios. According to longtime producer Nate Moore, it's a bit of a "red flag" for the studio to seek out a writer who's been a lifelong fan. Moore said in a recent podcast stop he thinks those who love the brand may already be set on a certain storyline from the source material instead of being flexible enough to explore another story.
ComicBook
Chucky Creator Confirms Crossover Talks Are Happening (Exclusive)
Ever since the days of Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman and House of Dracula, horror movie characters have been crossing over in some form. The potential hasn't really been explored all that much in recent years, though fans were gifted Alien vs Predator, Freddy vs Jason, and Sadako vs. Kayako (a battle of the spirits from Ringu and The Grudge) to mixed results. One character that has always felt ripe for a title match against another character is Chucky, and series creator Don Mancini has long been vocal about the potential for it all. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview about the season 2 finale of the Chucky TV series, Mancini confirmed to us that crossover talks are not just pie-in-the-sky ideas, but something that is actively being considered.
ComicBook
New Percy Jackson Actor Praises Upcoming Disney+ Series
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is approaching its final months of production. The Disney+ serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels kicked off filming this past June and has utilized both on-location sets as well as a brand-new StageCraft virtual set from Industrial Light & Magic. While the core trio of Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Leah Jeffries), and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) has been known for months, Percy Jackson continues to add top talent to its supporting ensemble. Since Camp Half-Blood's crew was announced, acclaimed actors like Lin-Manuel Miranda, WWE Hall of Famers like Adam "Edge" Copeland, and upcoming stars like Charlie Bushnell have rounded out the bill.
ComicBook
Magic Mike's Last Dance Ends With a 30-Minute Dance Sequence
As the title implies, Magic Mike's Last Dance aims to be the sendoff to Channing Tatum's Mike Lane and, according to director Steven Soderbergh, the film will send the character off with a bang. Similar to how Magic Mike XXL concluded with a lengthy dance scene featuring the ensemble of lead characters, the director teased that this new film will end with a 30-minute dance sequence to ensure the character gets the conclusion that he deserves. As seen in previous films, Tatum will surely be up to the physical challenge. Magic Mike's Last Dance is set to hit theaters on February 10, 2023.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Season 1 Finale Confirms What Prisoners Were Building
One of the final and arguably most compelling storylines in Season 1 of Star Wars: Andor saw Diego Luna's Cassian being imprisoned in an Imperial facility, where he would meet Andy Serkis' Kino Loy. The inmates, along with everyone else in the facility, were tasked with building mysterious pieces of equipment for the Galactic Empire, sparking speculation among fans in regards to whether this equipment was for a specific purpose or if it was symbolic of how little the Empire valued human life. With the Season 1 premiere out now on Disney+, audiences learned the importance of the equipment.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Finally Gets a Part 2 Release Date
It's time to head back to the Windy City, because Netflix's Chicago Party Aunt is about to return. On Wednesday, Netflix announced the long-awaited release date for the show's second batch of episodes, which will be arriving on the streaming platform on Friday, December 30th. This will be over a year after the show's first "Part" of episodes arrived in September of 2021.
ComicBook
Raven-Symone Reveals Biggest Request For Cheetah Girls Reboot
Raven-Symoné said she had one special request for a possible Cheetah Girls reboot. E! News caught up with the Raven's Home star to talk about literally getting the band back together. Leanne Aguilera laid out a great pitch for the new version of their story. But, before coming back, Symoné would want her friend Adrienne Bailon-Houghton back in the fold for whatever is next. It's an understandable request as the appeal of these big reunions is having all the principal players together again for an aging audience and their little ones to delight in together. "You know what, if it's with her," the star said about putting her cheetah print back on. "You know." So, that seems like an easy enough ask, but the real decision-makers are Disney themselves. Check out what else she had to say right here.
ComicBook
Fire Force Cosplay Warms Up for Season 3 With Tamaki
Fire Force will soon be coming back for a third round of the anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is keeping the fires warm with Tamaki Kotatsu! The original run of Atsushi Okubo's manga series came to an end earlier this year, but thankfully it was far from the end of the franchise as a whole. While the second season of the anime wrapped up its run some time ago without any tease about the potential future of the anime, the end of the manga's run came with the major announcement that the anime would be returning for a third season.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Begins Stone Ocean Finale Countdown With New Art
We're only a few days away from the anime following Jolyne Cujoh and her quest to save her father from the nefarious Pucci releasing its final episodes, and to get fans hyped for the grand finale, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has begun an artistic countdown sharing new art for the conclusion. Based on the wild previous episodes that followed the first female protagonist of the series, anime fans should buckle up for what is to come as this last batch of installments are some of the most unbelievable in the show to date.
