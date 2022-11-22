Nortier off to hot start for Cougars

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By By JOSH FLICKINGER Special to the Daily News
CLINTON— Jayden Nortier takes a few deep breaths, clears her mind and trots onto the court for the opening tip.

Nortier isn’t the tallest Clinton Cougar, but due to the springs in her legs, she jumps center.

The game begins, and whatever nerves the senior has fade away, and she begins to go about the business of doing what she does best: Making lives miserable for her opponent.

It wasn’t always this way, however.

Early in her basketball career, Nortier dealt with crippling anxiety that sometimes left her unable to play.

“It was crazy, looking back on it,” Nortier said. “I don’t know why I got so nervous. I would throw up before our tournaments, and coaches and parents would have to try hard to convince me to play. I think I just hated the idea of losing so much that I went into a shell.”

The anxiety lessened as the years went on, and by the time high school rolled around, she was ready to go.

“I just matured over the years and realized that it was just a game and that, no matter what happened, I was going to live through it,” Nortier said.

Her freshman season, Nortier was called up after the first of the year and made herself known. She was Clinton’s most effective player on a roster full of seniors in the Cougars’ heartbreaking season-ending loss to Beloit Turner in the regional finals.

Nortier has been flying high ever since.

After averaging 13 points per game as a sophomore, she fully blossomed in her junior season, putting up 20 points per game to go along with 9.6 rebounds, an impressive figure made even more so by her 5-foot-7 frame.

For her efforts, she was named the Beloit Daily News All-Area Player of the Year following the season.

She’s off to a flying start this season. She broke Clinton’s 46-year-old single-game scoring mark by scoring 42 points in the Cougars’ season-opening 74-70 overtime win over Delavan-Darien. That effort earned her Daily News Prep Athlete of the Week.

The following game against Jefferson, Nortier was held to nine points as the Eagles double-teamed her. The Cougars cobbled enough offense together to move to 2-0, winning a defensive struggle 42-40.

Nortier realizes that 42-point games won’t be the norm.

“It’s going to be a lot harder,” Nortier said. “I’ve never gotten face-guarded until this year. We just have to get into a flow offensively. We haven’t gotten there yet. Once we get our offense down, everyone should start scoring more.”

She’s playing for her third coach in four years, with former Clinton star Hannah Kalk returning to her roots to coach the squad.

“The beginning of the season is always rough when you’re playing for a new coach,” Nortier said. “Everyone coaches different, with a little different system. We went from more of a set offense with Kim (Ciochon) to a free-flowing one with Nik (Goran Nikolic) and with Hannah, there are a few more sets. I think they are all great coaches and great people, but it can be a challenge to adjust. The good news is that we are 2-0, and I don’t think we’ve scratched the surface of how good we can be.”

The Cougars will try to make it a perfect 3-0 when they host Edgerton Tuesday night.

