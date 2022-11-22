Read full article on original website
'The Blood Is Pouring & Pouring': Russian Marines Pen Letter BEGGING Vladimir Putin To Change Strategy In Ukraine
Troops of Russian marines have reportedly penned a letter to Vladimir Putin begging the Russian leader to rethink his strategy in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned. The startling development comes as upwards of 75,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have fallen since Putin first invaded Ukraine on February 24. Article continues...
White House says Russia casualty numbers 'striking,' calls for end to Ukraine war
National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Russian war casualties are "quite staggering" and called for an end to the war in Ukraine on Thursday. Sullivan made an appearance during the afternoon White House press briefing and was asked how long Russia could operate with such high casualties, which are now said to top 100,000 soldiers killed or wounded.
A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report
A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
Russia 'secretly moves 100 missiles back from Belarus, sparking fears he plans large-scale attack in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin's commanders are reported to have secretly moved almost 100 air defence missiles to Russia from allied Belarus, sparking fears he is planning to launch a large-scale attack in Ukraine. Analysts have said the movement of the S-300 and S-400 missiles is either a sign of Russia taking precautions...
Wives of Russian soldiers showed up at Ukraine border and demanded to take their husbands home, report says
Wives of Russian soldiers traveled to a military base at the Ukrainian border, The Insider reported. They said their husbands were wounded on the front and demanded they be taken out of the country. One woman said if officials don't help, she would go to the front to rescue the...
Putin Will Be 'Removed' From Power, Says Ukraine's Ex-Foreign Minister
Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually be removed from power, according to a former foreign minister of Ukraine. Volodymyr Ohryzko spoke about the growing signs that rifts are beginning to emerge within the Kremlin as Putin's war against Ukraine falters. In an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV, the diplomat responded...
Russia Loses 10,000 Troops in Two Weeks as Defenses Crumble: Ukraine
Russia has lost 10,000 troops in two weeks as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive, according to Kyiv officials. Russian President Vladimir Putin has apparently failed to capitalize on the success Russian forces made in the opening phase of the war, with Ukrainians now liberating its territory, including the strategically important Kherson city.
Zelenskyy warns Russia seeks truce to 'regain strength', calls on US, allies to enforce 10-step peace plan
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia has sought a 'short truce' following several battlefield defeats but warned 'respite' would help them 'regain strength.'
Western Soldiers Using Ukraine War as 'Safari' To Hunt Russians, Envoy Says
Moscow's ambassador to the U.S. has claimed that foreigners fighting alongside Ukraine's forces were "hunting" Russians fighting in the war. Anatoly Antonov, a former deputy defense minister who has been the Russian envoy to Washington since 2017, told the Izvestia newspaper that "criminals" and "mercenaries" had joined the fight against Moscow's forces since Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.
Putin’s Private Army Goes Full ISIS With Sledgehammer Execution Video
The ISIS-style video shows a man with his head tied to a block of cement. Yevgeny Nuzhin explains that he is a former prisoner recruited into the Wagner Group who decided after being captured in Ukraine in September that he would “fight against the Russians.” Then, in October, he was abducted in Kyiv.
Escapes increase as North Korean workers in Russia are told to ship out to Ukraine
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. More and more North Korean construction workers deployed to Russia are escaping from their jobs after hearing they are to be sent to Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine, sources in Russia told RFA. The cash-strapped North Korean...
Ukraine Warns Russia Getting Major Reinforcement on Front Lines
Ukraine expects to see the "main activity" of mobilized Russian soldiers in the ongoing war in about one and a half or two weeks, according to Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov. Hromov said during an online briefing Thursday that the Russian conscripts included in this "main activity" will probably work...
Ukraine to get ‘most advanced tanks on the battlefield’ for counter-offensive against Russia
Ukraine will receive 90 refurbished and upgraded Czech T-72 tanks - labelled by the Pentagon as “the most advanced on the battlefield” - as part of $400 million (£348.15 million) in military aid. The tanks - half of which are being paid for by the US and...
Britain Says Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Current Stock of Iran-Made Weapons
(Reuters) - Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily...
Belarusian Troops Will Flee 'Immediately' If Sent to Ukraine: Oppositionist
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Thursday that Belarus' troops would flee "immediately" if they were sent to join Russians in the war in Ukraine. Tsikhanouskaya told Ukrainska Pravda that if Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered his troops to fight in Ukraine that "the Belarusians will not fight....
Rising tensions between 2 of NATO's biggest militaries are driving fears of the first war between alliance members
Greece and Turkey are two of NATO's oldest members, but being allies has done little to ease the longstanding tensions between them.
Russia’s casualties in Ukraine spark outcry and rare government response
In a rare move, the Russian Ministry of Defense has publicly responded to an outcry from surviving soldiers and family members of soldiers who died in a battle that resulted in hundreds of Russian service members’ deaths. Officials responded to the letter on Monday, which was addressed to Oleg...
Pentagon Claims Russian Military Has ‘Probably Lost Half of Their Main Battle Tanks’
Over eight months since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the US Department of Defense has released a statement, saying the Russian forces have not only lost tens of thousands of soldiers, but also half of their main battle tanks (MBT). In an ingenious move, the Ukrainian military has been using the abandoned and captured vehicles to aid in their own defensive measures.
Ex-KGB sleeper agent on Russia's nuclear threats: 'Putin is not a suicide bomber'
Putin's repeated nuclear threats during the Ukraine war have raised alarm worldwide. But Jack Barsky, a former KGB agent, threw cold water on the possibility Putin would use a nuke. "Vladimir Putin is not a suicide bomber. Vladimir Putin wants to live," Barsky told Insider. Russian President Vladimir Putin has...
