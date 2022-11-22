ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newsweek

Putin Will Be 'Removed' From Power, Says Ukraine's Ex-Foreign Minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually be removed from power, according to a former foreign minister of Ukraine. Volodymyr Ohryzko spoke about the growing signs that rifts are beginning to emerge within the Kremlin as Putin's war against Ukraine falters. In an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV, the diplomat responded...
Newsweek

Russia Loses 10,000 Troops in Two Weeks as Defenses Crumble: Ukraine

Russia has lost 10,000 troops in two weeks as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive, according to Kyiv officials. Russian President Vladimir Putin has apparently failed to capitalize on the success Russian forces made in the opening phase of the war, with Ukrainians now liberating its territory, including the strategically important Kherson city.
Newsweek

Western Soldiers Using Ukraine War as 'Safari' To Hunt Russians, Envoy Says

Moscow's ambassador to the U.S. has claimed that foreigners fighting alongside Ukraine's forces were "hunting" Russians fighting in the war. Anatoly Antonov, a former deputy defense minister who has been the Russian envoy to Washington since 2017, told the Izvestia newspaper that "criminals" and "mercenaries" had joined the fight against Moscow's forces since Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.
americanmilitarynews.com

Escapes increase as North Korean workers in Russia are told to ship out to Ukraine

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. More and more North Korean construction workers deployed to Russia are escaping from their jobs after hearing they are to be sent to Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine, sources in Russia told RFA. The cash-strapped North Korean...
Newsweek

Ukraine Warns Russia Getting Major Reinforcement on Front Lines

Ukraine expects to see the "main activity" of mobilized Russian soldiers in the ongoing war in about one and a half or two weeks, according to Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov. Hromov said during an online briefing Thursday that the Russian conscripts included in this "main activity" will probably work...
US News and World Report

Britain Says Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Current Stock of Iran-Made Weapons

(Reuters) - Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily...
Newsweek

Belarusian Troops Will Flee 'Immediately' If Sent to Ukraine: Oppositionist

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Thursday that Belarus' troops would flee "immediately" if they were sent to join Russians in the war in Ukraine. Tsikhanouskaya told Ukrainska Pravda that if Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered his troops to fight in Ukraine that "the Belarusians will not fight....
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Pentagon Claims Russian Military Has ‘Probably Lost Half of Their Main Battle Tanks’

Over eight months since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the US Department of Defense has released a statement, saying the Russian forces have not only lost tens of thousands of soldiers, but also half of their main battle tanks (MBT). In an ingenious move, the Ukrainian military has been using the abandoned and captured vehicles to aid in their own defensive measures.

