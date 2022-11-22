ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Bike lanes could be added to Bronson Boulevard in the coming years

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo is planning major construction on a popular roadway that's home to hundreds of residents in the area, with even more vehicles passing through it everyday. Bronson Boulevard is scheduled to undergo a makeover either 2024 or 2025, according to the city. Similar...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Bar night safety tips from Kalamazoo Public Safety

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The night before Thanksgiving is considered the busiest bar night of the year. As friends and family members gather at local watering holes to catch up and celebrate some pre-holiday cheer, police remind the public that drinking responsibly is important. On the go: Michigan lawmakers consider...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Portage Road, Sprinkle Road I-94 ramp reopens in Kalamazoo County

PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers no longer need to find alternate routes to get to I-94 in Kalamazoo County. Portage Road at I-94 and the southbound Sprinkle Road ramp to westbound I-94 reopened to traffic Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Portage Road: Construction on I-94 between Lovers...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Weather delays opening of Rosa Parks Circle ice rink in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The surge of warm weather postponed the opening day for Rosa Parks Circle ice rink in Grand Rapids, according to organizers on Facebook. The warm temperatures and sunshine made it difficult for the team to maintain skating quality ice, organizers said. Happy Holidays! Rosa Parks...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Black-owned and operated cocktail lounge opens in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Downtown Kalamazoo welcomed a new black-owned and operated cocktail lounge on Tuesday night. Dabney & Co. honors a once-enslaved John Dabney, a renowned black bartender who was credited with crafting “hail-storm” mint juleps, according to bar owner Daniel May. "The mint julep is our...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Maple Street YMCA hands out roughly 1,000 turkeys ahead of the holiday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents are getting ready for the Thanksgiving Day feast. Cooking: Tips on how to prevent Thanksgiving home cooking fires. Maple Street YMCA wanted to help by giving out roughly 1,000 turkeys Wednesday, according to organizers. The annual turkey giveaway is a joint effort sponsored by...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Battle Creek reschedules 2022 Christmas Parade after strong winter storm

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Christmas parade is back on. Coordinators announced Wednesday that they've rescheduled their Christmas parade for Saturday, Dec. 10. Kalamazoo parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. The parade was originally planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, but when a strong winter...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Gilda's Laughfest returning to West Michigan in March 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda's Laughfest is coming back to West Michigan. The weekend-long festival celebrating laughter is anticipated to return March 8-12, 2023, according to officials, and aims to raise awareness for the cancer and grief emotional health support program through Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, according to organizers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Cass County allocates COVID funds to fixing roads

Cass County is putting nearly a million dollars into its roads. The county allocated the money from its COVID funding to its Road Commission. This was part of more than $10 million the county received. A resolution was also approved to create a program to help townships repair local roads.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WMU Hockey game relocated due to flooding in Nashville arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Western Michigan University hockey team was scheduled to face off Friday, but due to unexpected flooding, the game has been moved. Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators, flooded due to a water main break, according to NHL. Michigan vs Ohio State: Governors place wager ahead...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kellogg Community College offering free basic EMT training

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Residents of Albion, Battle Creek, and Coldwater who are interested in entering the medical field can attend Kellogg Community College's Emergency Medical Technician Certificate Program starting in January. Some residents, according to Kellogg Community College, can attend classes for free if they meet income guidelines.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Thanksgiving Day provides an opportunity for those to give back

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan churches and restaurants wanted to give back to the community Thursday with a Thanksgiving meal free to those who needed it. The Cooper Township Cafe hosted its seventh annual Thanksgiving dinner with a free meal was provided to anybody that walked through the door.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Wortham family tradition: Feeding families in time of need

NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — A lot of work goes into organizing Thanksgiving dinner just for your own family. But imagine feeding an entire community. The Wortham family recognized that others needed help four years ago. Since then, a pandemic and inflation has made that need grow even more. So,...
NILES, MI
Battle Creek native Tauren Wells to sing at Detroit Lions Thanksgiving game

DETROIT, Mich. — A Grammy-nominated Christian singer from Battle Creek received the honor of singing to a packed crowd at Ford Field on Thursday. Tauren Wells, the platinum-selling artist, is expected to perform his rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 83rd annual Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game. Fame:...
DETROIT, MI

