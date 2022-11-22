Read full article on original website
Bike lanes could be added to Bronson Boulevard in the coming years
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo is planning major construction on a popular roadway that's home to hundreds of residents in the area, with even more vehicles passing through it everyday. Bronson Boulevard is scheduled to undergo a makeover either 2024 or 2025, according to the city. Similar...
Bar night safety tips from Kalamazoo Public Safety
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The night before Thanksgiving is considered the busiest bar night of the year. As friends and family members gather at local watering holes to catch up and celebrate some pre-holiday cheer, police remind the public that drinking responsibly is important. On the go: Michigan lawmakers consider...
Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
Portage Road, Sprinkle Road I-94 ramp reopens in Kalamazoo County
PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers no longer need to find alternate routes to get to I-94 in Kalamazoo County. Portage Road at I-94 and the southbound Sprinkle Road ramp to westbound I-94 reopened to traffic Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Portage Road: Construction on I-94 between Lovers...
Kalamazoo rings in the holidays with a Friday night full of festivities
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo is ringing in the holiday season with a evening packed full of cheer. Festivities at Bronson Park are anticipated from 5-7 p.m., and include music, crafts, a reindeer farm, live painting, visits with the Kalamazoo Husky Club, and more. The park will light up for...
Police and Kalamazoo bars preparing for crowds ahead of the biggest bar night of the year
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and surrounding Kalamazoo bars prepared for what is traditionally the biggest bar night of the year on Wednesday. The day before Thanksgiving where millions are back home reuniting with family and old friends. KDPS said officers will be conducting extra...
Teens steal car at gunpoint, lead officers on chase, Kalamazoo police say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two teenagers crashed a stolen car while trying to run from police Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The teens were spotted driving a car reported stolen just after 2:30 a.m. at W. Stockbridge Avenue near S. Burdick Street, police said. Officers tried...
Weather delays opening of Rosa Parks Circle ice rink in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The surge of warm weather postponed the opening day for Rosa Parks Circle ice rink in Grand Rapids, according to organizers on Facebook. The warm temperatures and sunshine made it difficult for the team to maintain skating quality ice, organizers said. Happy Holidays! Rosa Parks...
Black-owned and operated cocktail lounge opens in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Downtown Kalamazoo welcomed a new black-owned and operated cocktail lounge on Tuesday night. Dabney & Co. honors a once-enslaved John Dabney, a renowned black bartender who was credited with crafting “hail-storm” mint juleps, according to bar owner Daniel May. "The mint julep is our...
Maple Street YMCA hands out roughly 1,000 turkeys ahead of the holiday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents are getting ready for the Thanksgiving Day feast. Cooking: Tips on how to prevent Thanksgiving home cooking fires. Maple Street YMCA wanted to help by giving out roughly 1,000 turkeys Wednesday, according to organizers. The annual turkey giveaway is a joint effort sponsored by...
Battle Creek reschedules 2022 Christmas Parade after strong winter storm
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Christmas parade is back on. Coordinators announced Wednesday that they've rescheduled their Christmas parade for Saturday, Dec. 10. Kalamazoo parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. The parade was originally planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, but when a strong winter...
Gilda's Laughfest returning to West Michigan in March 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda's Laughfest is coming back to West Michigan. The weekend-long festival celebrating laughter is anticipated to return March 8-12, 2023, according to officials, and aims to raise awareness for the cancer and grief emotional health support program through Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, according to organizers.
Tree lighting in downtown Grand Rapids ushers in 2022 holiday season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids officially kicks off the holiday season with a Christmas tree lighting downtown on Dec. 2nd. The family-friendly event takes place in front of the Grand Rapids Arts Museum at Rosa Parks Circle. Nicer weather weekend: Thanksgiving weather tame across the...
Cass County allocates COVID funds to fixing roads
Cass County is putting nearly a million dollars into its roads. The county allocated the money from its COVID funding to its Road Commission. This was part of more than $10 million the county received. A resolution was also approved to create a program to help townships repair local roads.
WMU Hockey game relocated due to flooding in Nashville arena
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Western Michigan University hockey team was scheduled to face off Friday, but due to unexpected flooding, the game has been moved. Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators, flooded due to a water main break, according to NHL. Michigan vs Ohio State: Governors place wager ahead...
Holland woman who climbed crates to avoid arrest charged in Ottawa County
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Holland woman who had climbed up a stack of crates to avoid arrest in Ottawa County was charged Tuesday. Alyssa Aplin, 25, of Holland, allegedly stole a car from a mobile home on Butternut Drive in Holland Township early Monday morning, according to Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Kellogg Community College offering free basic EMT training
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Residents of Albion, Battle Creek, and Coldwater who are interested in entering the medical field can attend Kellogg Community College's Emergency Medical Technician Certificate Program starting in January. Some residents, according to Kellogg Community College, can attend classes for free if they meet income guidelines.
Thanksgiving Day provides an opportunity for those to give back
WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan churches and restaurants wanted to give back to the community Thursday with a Thanksgiving meal free to those who needed it. The Cooper Township Cafe hosted its seventh annual Thanksgiving dinner with a free meal was provided to anybody that walked through the door.
Wortham family tradition: Feeding families in time of need
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — A lot of work goes into organizing Thanksgiving dinner just for your own family. But imagine feeding an entire community. The Wortham family recognized that others needed help four years ago. Since then, a pandemic and inflation has made that need grow even more. So,...
Battle Creek native Tauren Wells to sing at Detroit Lions Thanksgiving game
DETROIT, Mich. — A Grammy-nominated Christian singer from Battle Creek received the honor of singing to a packed crowd at Ford Field on Thursday. Tauren Wells, the platinum-selling artist, is expected to perform his rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 83rd annual Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game. Fame:...
