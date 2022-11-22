Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missionaries spend Thanksgiving assembling 400,000 meals for Utah Food Bank
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands of pre-packaged meals are on their way to the Utah Food Bank after volunteers at a massive Thanksgiving Day service project assembled them in just hours. More than a thousand missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered at...
Orem woman gives ultimate gift, saving two lives with kidney donation
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — An Orem woman is quickly recovering after an operation in October, in which she became a living kidney donor. “I’ve always been told that you can change the world one person at a time and you should be the change in the world that you want to see,” Sophia Jackson said.
New digital home remodeling service available in Utah
KUTV — Home remodeling can be a stressful process, and new research found that nearly half of homeowners in Salt Lake City have regretted not working with a professional service when remodeling their home. A new digital-first kitchen and bathroom home remodeling service, called Dwellify, announced it's now available...
Utah Food Bank hosts 17th annual race to fight hunger statewide
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A few thousand people woke up and began getting ready for the Utah Human Race Thursday morning. For the past 17 years, the Utah Food Bank has hosted the run to benefit the food bank's mission to fight hunger statewide. The race started at the...
GALLERY: Animals feast on pumpkins for Thanksgiving at Utah's Hogle Zoo
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Humans weren't the only ones who enjoyed a Thanksgiving feast this year — lions, elephants and meerkats were also among those fed a festive meal at Utah's Hogle Zoo on Thursday. Zoo officials said this unique tradition, called Feast with the Beast, invited...
Holiday 'Giving Machines' open in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The big red machines are back. State and community leaders celebrated the opening of holiday "Giving Machines" at City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City Tuesday afternoon. The machines, which have been part of the "Light the World" campaign of The Church of...
Utah leaders pitch future Salt Lake City Olympics to IOC commission
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State and city leaders made a key presentation Tuesday as part of Utah’s push to bring the Winter Olympics back to Salt Lake City. Gov. Spencer Cox, Mayor Erin Mendenhall, former Olympian Lindsey Vonn, and others met virtually with the International Olympic Committee Future Host Commission, pitching Utah as the best, most “compact” games the world could see in either 2030 or 2034.
Vigil honors 'always happy' mother who was shot, killed in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Family and friends came out Wednesday evening to remember a 29-year-old mother who was shot and killed last weekend. Police say Nicole Olsen was shot and killed near restaurants and bars at West Temple and 300 South in downtown Salt Lake City. They said...
Provo crews respond to two house fires overnight
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Provo emergency crews responded to two structure fires overnight. The first fire was reported around 3:45 a.m. at 1080 East 200 North to a single-family residence, according to Capt. Sam Armstrong with Provo Fire and Rescue. Armstrong said the fire started on the exterior of...
How to keep the holidays happy without breaking your bank
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This time of year can bring a lot of pressure and stress. Mix in high inflation and less money to go around, and that can be a recipe for a very unhappy holiday season. But there are ways you can rise above and enjoy...
Court proceedings sealed after Utah man accused of using razor to assault woman on flight
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Davis County man was in federal court on Wednesday to face charges of bringing a weapon onto an aircraft and assault with a dangerous weapon after an incident on a JetBlue flight two days prior. The outcome of those proceedings, though, are not...
Grandson suspected of killing both grandparents in double homicide of Clearfield home
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — New information has been released in connection with a double homicide that occurred inside a Clearfield home, where all individuals involved, according to authorities, lived together. Davis County's double homicide is still under investigation by Clearfield police, but they are now providing some further information.
Ensign College student arrested for bringing gun on campus
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A student at a private college in Salt Lake was arrested for bringing a gun on campus. Salt Lake City police arrested 21-year-old Bohdan Yurchenko on Monday accusing him of bringing a gun with a loaded magazine onto the Ensign College campus. According to...
Dining at a restaurant for Thanksgiving may save you money
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — If you did the shopping for Thanksgiving this year, you probably paid more for several items. With the way prices have increased at the grocery store, it’s possible having your holiday meal from a restaurant might help save you money. That’s because according...
Larry H. Miller Company purchases majority stake in Swig soda shops
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Larry H. Miller Company announced that they purchased a majority stake in the Swig, a Utah-based soda shop. "Let’s pop the soda and celebrate! Today we couldn’t be more excited to announce our Swig Family is growing," the company shared on social media following the announcement. "From franchising to movie theaters, there is so much more to share! We just don’t think you’re ready for it."
I-80 closure, I-15 delays, crashes, injuries plague drivers beginning holiday road trips
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Travelers who were hoping to beat the crowds by getting on the road super early on Wednesday found themselves navigating through some brief winter weather, and multiple crashes that brought highway traffic to a crawl, all but eliminating the chance for a smooth commute out of northern Utah.
Salt Lake County deputy uses car to advertise need for kidney donor
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Dakota Patterson has stage 5 kidney disease and said at last check, his kidneys were functioning at 4 percent. He’s looking for a kidney donor — for kindness from a stranger. He even saw an idea on Facebook and decided to try it;...
Utah drops to No. 14 in College Football Playoff rankings
(AP) — LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the teams chasing changed order after Tennessee lost to South Carolina last Saturday night.
Grandparents identified in Clearfield double homicide; grandson facing murder charges
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — The grandparents killed in a double homicide in Clearfield have been identified by police and family members. They said Thomas Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85, were victims from the double murder. The suspect was identified as their grandson, 26-year-old Jeremy Belt. The investigation began...
Police investigating apparent double homicide inside Clearfield home
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — Police have been called to a home in Davis County where two adults have been found deceased. Officials said they were investigating the incident as a double homicide. Chief Kelly Bennett with the Clearfield Police Department said a female family member called emergency dispatchers around...
