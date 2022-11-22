ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stefon Diggs gives a little Bills fan something extra to be thankful for before Lions game (Video)

DETROIT — Stefon Diggs always finds a way to put smiles on Buffalo Bills fans’ faces in pre-game warm-ups before every game. The All-Pro wide receiver usually makes a circle around the perimeter of the field to play catch with fans in the stands. On Thursday, Diggs gave a young Bills fan a Thanksgiving memory of a lifetime by bringing him onto the field to have a quick catch.
