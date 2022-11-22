Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
No. 10 Louisville 100, Longwood 37
LONGWOOD (1-4) Anya 1-8 0-0 2, Leroy 1-10 2-4 4, Shipp 5-10 1-1 14, Turner 1-8 0-0 2, Williams 3-7 0-0 6, Chapman 0-1 0-0 0, Germano 2-2 0-0 4, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Hartley 1-12 3-4 5, Reid 0-1 0-0 0, Vennema 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-61 6-9 37.
WISCONSIN 64, USC 59
WISCONSIN 64, USC 59
Percentages: FG .446, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Essegian 4-6, Hepburn 3-5, Lindsey 1-2, Davis 1-3, Crowl 1-5, Gilmore 0-1, Klesmit 0-1, Wahl 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Crowl). Turnovers: 7 (Wahl 2, Crowl, Essegian, Hepburn, Ilver, Klesmit). Steals: 6 (Hepburn 2, Davis, Essegian,...
TEXAS A&M 82, DEPAUL 66
TEXAS A&M 82, DEPAUL 66
Percentages: FG .455, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Radford 4-5, Taylor 3-7, Washington 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Dennis 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Coleman, Obaseki, Radford, Taylor). Turnovers: 12 (Dennis 3, Taylor 3, Obaseki 2, Radford 2, Robinson 2). Steals: 9 (Taylor 6, Gordon, Obaseki,...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 76, LOYOLA (MD) 58
Percentages: FG .500, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Gardner 1-1, Lyons 1-1, Rollins 1-2, Whitley 1-4, Etienne 1-5, Williams 0-1, Allen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 18 (Byrd 4, Allen 3, Gardner 2, Lyons 2, Reynolds 2, Whitley 2, Etienne, Jari.Wilkens, Williams).
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi St. 67, Georgetown 32
MISSISSIPPI ST. (5-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 4.00, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Jordan 2-4, An.Hayes 1-2, Weber 1-3, Powe 0-2, Smith 0-2, Parker 0-1, Gony 0-1, Al.Hayes 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Carter 1, Powe 1, Smith 1) Turnovers: 18 (An.Hayes 5, D.Carter 3, J.Carter 2, Kohl 2, Jordan 1, Smith...
Porterville Recorder
No. 11 Indiana 90, Jackson St. 51
JACKSON ST. (0-5) Mansel 2-8 1-4 6, T.Young 5-13 1-1 13, Adams 2-4 0-0 5, Evans 4-12 1-2 10, Watson 3-9 0-0 7, Cook 2-2 0-0 4, T.Johnson 0-0 1-2 1, Jones 0-0 2-3 2, C.Young 0-4 0-0 0, Hunt 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 19-53 7-13 51. INDIANA (6-0) Jackson-Davis...
Oklahoma St. 71, Harvard 62
Oklahoma St. 71, Harvard 62
OKLAHOMA ST. (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.1, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Alnatas 4-7, Keys 2-7, Asi 2-4, Chastain 1-5, Milton 0-1, Garzon 0-3) Blocked Shots: 3 (Asi 2, Collins 1) Turnovers: 11 (Chastain 3, Milton 3, Keys 2, Collins 1, Alnatas 1, Asi 1) Steals: 9 (Alnatas 2, De...
LONGWOOD 112, MARY BALDWIN 60
LONGWOOD 112, MARY BALDWIN 60
Percentages: FG .415, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Hart 4-9, Barbour 3-6, Ignacio 1-2, Lewis 1-2, Fraley 1-3, Asbury 0-1, Malott 0-2, Sheridan 0-2, Stoudamire 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ogle). Turnovers: 18 (Asbury 6, Malott 3, Ignacio 2, Ogle 2, Fraley, Hart, Lewis,...
VERMONT 78, BALL STATE 73
VERMONT 78, BALL STATE 73
Percentages: FG .528, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Gibson 3-6, Deloney 2-7, Sullivan 1-1, Fiorillo 1-2, Penn 1-2, Veretto 1-2, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hurley). Turnovers: 15 (Deloney 3, Duncan 3, Penn 2, Sullivan 2, Alamutu, Ayo-Faleye, Fiorillo, Smith, Veretto).
Porterville Recorder
Washington 68, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 64, OT
WASHINGTON (5-1) Brooks 4-11 6-8 14, Meah 1-3 2-2 4, Bajema 2-3 1-1 5, Bey 3-7 2-4 9, Fuller 4-7 3-3 12, K.Johnson 4-7 1-1 11, Kepnang 4-8 2-2 10, Menifield 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 23-52 17-21 68. SAINT MARY'S (CAL.) (6-1) Bowen 3-9 3-5 10, Saxen 9-14 1-3 19,...
Porterville Recorder
JAMES MADISON 100, COASTAL GEORGIA 54
Percentages: FG .532, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Blaine 1-1, Wooden 1-1, Edwards 1-2, Morse 1-4, X.Brown 1-4, Freidel 1-9, Offurum 0-1, Roberson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards, Offurum, Roberson, Sule, Wooden). Turnovers: 11 (Edwards 2, Morse 2, Wooden 2, Blaine, Freidel, Offurum,...
Porterville Recorder
Carr leads No. 10 Cardinals in 100-37 rout without Van Lith
LOUISVILLE. Ky. (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 17 points to lead No. 10 Louisville in a 100-37 rout of Longwood on Friday. The Cardinals (5-2) were without Hailey Van Lith, who did not play because of an unspecified injury. The star junior guard, whose 21.2 scoring average was tied for 24th nationally entering Friday, was not needed against the Lancers (1-4) as her teammates jumped out to an 18-2 lead in the first 4:04.
Sources: Nebraska working to hire Matt Rhule as coach
Nebraska has zeroed in on Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers' new coach and the two sides are working on finalizing a deal, sources told ESPN.
Tiger Woods to compete at PNC Championship in December with son
Tiger Woods and his son will compete at the PNC Championship in December. Last year, Woods and his son, Charlie, finished in second place behind Team Daly.
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans hosts Denver after Corbett's 30-point performance
Denver Pioneers (5-1) at New Orleans Privateers (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -2.5; over/under is 150.5. BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the New Orleans Privateers after Tyree Corbett scored 30 points in Denver's 74-71 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs. The Privateers are 2-1 on their home court. New Orleans is...
NHL Conference Glance
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Boston, 1 p.m. Calgary at Washington, 2 p.m. Colorado at Nashville, 2 p.m. Montreal at Chicago, 2 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota, 2...
Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Jets
Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who is dealing with a separation of his non-throwing shoulder, is listed as questionable against the Jets.
Porterville Recorder
Sports on TV for November 26-27
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: TBD, Championship, Niceville, Fla. ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma St. FOX — Michigan at Ohio St. NBC — Grambling St. vs. Southern U., New Orleans. PEACOCK — Grambling St. vs. Southern U., New Orleans. 3 p.m.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Yzerman scores his 600th career goal
1917 — The NHL is formed with five charter members: Montreal Canadiens, Montreal Maroons, Toronto Arenas, Ottawa Senators, Quebec Bulldogs. Frank Calder is elected president. 1949 — Boston College beats Holy Cross 76-0, with Al Cannava rushing for 229 yards. 1956 — In the Melbourne Olympics, Australia, Vyacheslav...
