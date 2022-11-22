Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
$2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Makes HistoryAction NewsAltadena, CA
Aaron Carter Said He Was On His Way to Florida to See Family Days Before DeathUncovering FloridaLancaster, CA
Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid DeathNews Breaking LIVELancaster, CA
California Dad Fatally Shot the Mother and Grandmother of His Twin 7-Year-Old Boys During Custody Exchange: Sheriff
A 39-year-old man in California was arrested this week for allegedly killing the mother and grandmother of his twin 7-year-old boys. Salvador Velasquez Jr. was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of Esmeralda Casillas, 36, and her mother, Ofelia Casillas, 68, authorities announced.
LAPD detective faces charge of attempted possession of silencer
A veteran Los Angeles police detective was facing a felony charge for trying to purchase a silencer from China, authorities said Thursday. Investigators began looking at 48-year-old Luke Walden, a detective with the Gangs and Narcotics Division, and 24-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department after U.S. Customs intercepted the silencer in April 2021.
California Man Wanted for Fatally Shooting Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend Following Domestic Violence Report and Car Chase
A murder suspect who police say fatally shot his daughter’s ex-boyfriend during the aftermath of a car chase in Southern California is on the lam. Jose G. Mendoza, 59, shot 26-year-old Giovannie Gutierrez on Monday in the city of Palmdale after arriving at a two-car collision involving Gutierrez and Mendoza’s daughter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A press release issued Tuesday warns that Mendoza is believed to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun “and should not be approached.”
gardenavalleynews.org
Toddler ID’d in pool tragedy
The 3-year-old Gardena child who tragically died in a backyard pool on Nov. 18, has been identified by authorities as Royal Starks. As reported in MSN.com, emergency services responded to a call that a male child had drowned in a pool on the 13100 block of Ruthelen Avenue. According to...
Woman admitted fatally shooting boyfriend outside Rosamond motel: docs
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s detectives told Gabriela Martinez they had “overwhelming” evidence she killed her boyfriend the night of Nov. 9. They had surveillance video showing her waving and pointing a gun while arguing with 37-year-old Kevin Ramirez outside the Rosamond Palms Motel. The video captured what appeared to be a muzzle flash after […]
theavtimes.com
Two Lancaster brothers arrested in shooting on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys area
Two brothers are in custody for their alleged involvement in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Van Nuys area that left a motorist wounded. Elijah Allen Green, 24, and Jaiden Allen Green, 18, both of Lancaster, were arrested Tuesday, Nov. 22, and booked on...
Pasadena police release new video of gunman wanted in shooting death of 13-year-old boy
It's been a year since a 13-year-old Pasadena boy was shot and killed by a stray bullet while he was playing video games in his bedroom. Now police have released new footage of the shooting in hopes the public can help track down the gunman.
Death of Man Found Injured in Downey Investigated As Homicide
A man found badly injured in Downey a week ago has died at a hospital, and the death was being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday.
3-year-old killed in Riverside DUI crash
Authorities are investigating after a toddler was killed in a DUI crash in Riverside on Wednesday. The fatal crash happened on the southbound lanes of the 215 Freeway north of Blaine Street around 12:33 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck. The sedan was carrying three […]
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Palmdale
Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide in Palmdale. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, investigators were dispatched to the 200 block of East Palmdale Boulevard after a man was found dead a little after noon. The body was reportedly found dead inside of a room at a motel by housekeeping staff who entered to clean.He was pronounced dead at the scene.The Sheriff's Information Bureau said that they could not determine a cause of death based on the positioning of the man's body, but it appeared that some sort of violent struggle had occurred inside of the room.The victim's identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information immediately available. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500
foxla.com
2 arrested in 405 Freeway shooting between robbery suspects, victim
LOS ANGELES - Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery that led to a car-to-car shooting on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Monday, snarling traffic for hours. It happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound I-405 north of Victory Boulevard. According to the California Highway Patrol,...
Fontana Herald News
Person is stabbed to death in Fontana on Nov. 22; suspect flees the location
A person was stabbed to death during an incident in Fontana on the morning of Nov. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Detectives were on the scene of a stabbing in the 15100 block of Athol Street in the unincorporated western area of Fontana, the Sheriff's Department said.
Police investigate homicide at Palmdale motel
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man inside a motel in Palmdale Monday. Officer responded to the OYO Hotel in the 200 block of East Palmdale Boulevard around noon where a man was pronounced dead, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No further information was released. Aerial video from Sky5 showed […]
Photos released amid investigation into fatal shooting of man who was sitting at Westlake District bus stop
Police on Wednesday released photos of two people being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was sitting at a bus stop in the Westlake District last month. The shooting occurred around 11:25 p.m. Oct. 28 at 8th Street and Union Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim […]
Pasadena police release photos, video of suspect wanted for shooting 13-year-old
Pasadena police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect wanted for shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy in 2021.According to the Pasadena Police Department, teenager Iran Moreno was playing video games in his bedroom when a sedan stopped in a parking lot across the road from his home in the 900 block of North Raymond Avenue.One suspect exited the car and fired two shots toward Moreno's home, one of which hit the 13-year-old boy killing him. "You're at your house thinking you are safe as well and you can't be safe anywhere. This community, this city, is just too dangerous," family friend Maria Munguia said last year. "He grew up such a loving kid with the biggest smile on his face."Police believe the car was a 2017-2020 gray Ford Fusion. They believe the suspect was a man wearing a dual-colored hoodie or long-sleeved shirt. Authorities are offering an $85,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the man responsible for Moreno's death. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241 or may report information anonymously by calling "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
Man dies after being found shot in tent in Koreatown
Los Angeles police are investigating after a man died after he was found shot multiple times in a tent in Koreatown late Tuesday night. Officers responded to the intersection of 6th Street and Mariposa Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. At the scene, police located a man inside […]
Antelope Valley Press
Man sought in shooting of daughter’s ex-boyfriend
A Littlerock man is being sought in the Monday afternoon shooting death of his daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The victim, identified as Giovannie Gutierrez, 26, of Palmdale, had been involved in a vehicle pursuit of his ex-girlfriend, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department report, with their cars colliding at least once. They eventually stopped in the 37400 block of Sierra Highway, where Gutierrez allegedly attempted to force entry into his ex-girlfriend’s car as she was seeking help from family members who had called 911. The woman’s identity has not been released.
mynewsla.com
Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in Palmdale
A man is in critical condition Tuesday after being shot during a possible domestic dispute in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday to the 37400 block of Sierra Highway where they found the victim in the street with a gunshot wound, Lt. Derrick Alfred said at a news conference at the scene.
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on San Gabriel Canyon Road in Azusa
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday in Azusa, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead on freeway in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A man’s body was discovered Thursday on the right shoulder of the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The discovery occurred about 6:35 a.m. on the southbound freeway at the westbound Century (105) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was...
