CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona wins Maui Invitational title, moves up in Top 25 And 1
Arizona lost three of the top five scorers from last season's team — namely Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, each of whom was selected in the top 35 of the 2022 NBA Draft. So it's easy to understand why most assumed the Wildcats might not be as good this season as they were last season when they won the Pac-12 regular-season title and Pac-12 Tournament before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Creighton cracks top 10 in Top 25 And 1 after signature win over Arkansas
Literally no Creighton season has ever started with higher expectations than this one, evidence being that the Bluejays were a preseason top-10 team in the Associated Press poll last month for the first time in history. So far, things are going well. Creighton improved to 6-0 on Tuesday with a...
CBS Sports
College football predictions, picks, odds: Alabama, Ohio State, Texas on upset alert in Week 13
After a few truly special weeks in a row, a regression to the mean was coming. Unfortunately, the penultimate week of the year was a flop with only one of four upset picks hitting -- and two ending in completely embarrassing fashion for us. Texas absolutely crushed Kansas 55-14, leaving...
CBS Sports
Utah, Mississippi State clash in Fort Myers Tip-Off title game
Mississippi State and Utah will meet with an early-season trophy on the line in the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship game on Wednesday night in Fort Myers, Fla. Mississippi State beat Marquette 58-55, while Utah edged its opponent, Georgia Tech, in a 68-64 contest. The championship game will be a match of power conference opponents and two teams searching to find an identity.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Alabama soars to No. 10 in Top 25 And 1 as star freshman Brandon Miller shines
Arkansas' Nick Smith still hasn't played in a game, and Duke's Dereck Lively has been mostly irrelevant after missing part of the preseason with a calf injury. Those were two of the top three prospects in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports. So not all of the elite first-year players have been awesome already.
CBS Sports
Dawson Garcia guides Minnesota into SoCal final vs. UNLV
There was a reason that Dawson Garcia's transfer to Minnesota was so highly touted by Golden Gophers fans. The former Marquette and North Carolina standout shot the Golden Gophers into the finals of the SoCal Challenge Monday night with a jump hook with 6.8 seconds left in overtime that boosted them past upset-minded Cal Baptist 62-61.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Deemed questionable Friday
Adams is questionable for Friday's game versus the Pelicans due to a non-COVID illness. If Adams is unable to play in Friday's game, Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman are in line for extended frontcourt minutes. Adams' next opportunity to play will be Sunday's matchup with the Knicks if he can't go against New Orleans.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched
Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Serge Ibaka: Questionable versus Cleveland
Ibaka is questionable for Frida's game versus the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness. Ibaka could miss his second game in a row after not playing in Wednesday's game against Chicago. If Ibaka can't play Friday, his next opportunity will be Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
CBS Sports
Phil Knight bracket takeaways: Duke, UNC survive scares; Michigan State falls to Alabama, loses key player
PORTLAND, Ore. — CBS college basketball insider Matt Norlander is spending Thanksgiving weekend at the PK85, covering the Phil Knight Invitational and Phil Knight Legacy tournaments. He'll be providing updates throughout as he talks to players and coaches at college hoops' biggest event of the regular season. Here are five takeaways from Thursday's action at the Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
CBS Sports
College football top 25: Florida A&M, UT Martin round out FCS Power Rankings despite missing playoff field
With the regular season over in the Football Championship Subdivision, the postseason bracket has been set. Before moving forward with the playoffs, however, two teams that didn't make the cut -- Florida A&M and UT Martin -- deserve to be highlighted, especially since they round out this week's Power Rankings.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Set to miss practice
Toney (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Toney was forced out of Kansas City's Week 11 win over the Chargers with a hamstring injury after logging 14 snaps. He'll now have two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, but if Toney is unable to suit up, added opportunities would be available for fellow wideouts Justin Watson and Skyy Moore.
CBS Sports
Lane Kiffin expects to return as Ole Miss coach despite reported ties to Auburn coaching vacancy
Rumors have been swirling regarding the job status of Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin since the Auburn job opened up on Oct. 31, and those whispers kicked into overdrive during the week leading up to Thursday night's Egg Bowl against intra-state rival Mississippi State. The Rebels fell 24-22 to the Bulldogs in an instant classic before all eyes immediately turned to Kiffin's future after the game.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Out Wednesday with illness
McCollum (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Spurs due to non-COVID illness. The reason for McCollum's absence likely suggests he's not in line for a long stay on the sidelines. Look for Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see additional minutes at point guard with McCollum out.
Tennessee climbs in On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings
Notched a massive win on the recruiting trail Friday by landing a commitment from Concord (N.C.) Jay M. Robinson five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs. His decision elevated the Volunteers’ 2023 recruiting class to No. 11 in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings. Tennessee’s group, which also ranks No....
CBS Sports
North Carolina vs. Iowa State odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 25 predictions from proven model
The No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels will try to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they face the Iowa State Cyclones in the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational on Friday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. ET. UNC advanced to the semifinals with its 89-81 win over Portland on Thursday. Iowa State came up with an 81-79 win in overtime against Villanova in its semifinal matchup.
CBS Sports
Watch Maryland vs. Coppin State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Coppin State Eagles' road trip will continue as they head to Xfinity Center at 4 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the #23 Maryland Terrapins. Maryland should still be feeling good after a win, while the Eagles will be looking to get back in the win column. It...
CBS Sports
Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: West Virginia 4-7; Oklahoma State 7-4 The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at noon ET Nov. 26 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive. The contest...
CBS Sports
SEC college football picks, odds in Week 13: Alabama cruises by Auburn in Iron Bowl, Tennessee bounces back
Rivalry Week is upon us, which means bragging rights are on the line across the SEC, including when No. 7 Alabama tees it up with rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. The Crimson Tide have been eliminated from SEC West contention, but a state championship is up for grabs after the four-overtime thriller last season. Auburn has had a rough campaign, but an upset over the Crimson Tide with interim coach and legendary Tigers running back Carnell Williams at the helm would send the program into the offseason on a much-needed high.
