Chicago, IL

CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Arizona wins Maui Invitational title, moves up in Top 25 And 1

Arizona lost three of the top five scorers from last season's team — namely Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, each of whom was selected in the top 35 of the 2022 NBA Draft. So it's easy to understand why most assumed the Wildcats might not be as good this season as they were last season when they won the Pac-12 regular-season title and Pac-12 Tournament before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
TEMPE, AZ
CBS Sports

Utah, Mississippi State clash in Fort Myers Tip-Off title game

Mississippi State and Utah will meet with an early-season trophy on the line in the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship game on Wednesday night in Fort Myers, Fla. Mississippi State beat Marquette 58-55, while Utah edged its opponent, Georgia Tech, in a 68-64 contest. The championship game will be a match of power conference opponents and two teams searching to find an identity.
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Sports

Dawson Garcia guides Minnesota into SoCal final vs. UNLV

There was a reason that Dawson Garcia's transfer to Minnesota was so highly touted by Golden Gophers fans. The former Marquette and North Carolina standout shot the Golden Gophers into the finals of the SoCal Challenge Monday night with a jump hook with 6.8 seconds left in overtime that boosted them past upset-minded Cal Baptist 62-61.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Deemed questionable Friday

Adams is questionable for Friday's game versus the Pelicans due to a non-COVID illness. If Adams is unable to play in Friday's game, Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman are in line for extended frontcourt minutes. Adams' next opportunity to play will be Sunday's matchup with the Knicks if he can't go against New Orleans.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched

Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Bucks' Serge Ibaka: Questionable versus Cleveland

Ibaka is questionable for Frida's game versus the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness. Ibaka could miss his second game in a row after not playing in Wednesday's game against Chicago. If Ibaka can't play Friday, his next opportunity will be Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Phil Knight bracket takeaways: Duke, UNC survive scares; Michigan State falls to Alabama, loses key player

PORTLAND, Ore. — CBS college basketball insider Matt Norlander is spending Thanksgiving weekend at the PK85, covering the Phil Knight Invitational and Phil Knight Legacy tournaments. He'll be providing updates throughout as he talks to players and coaches at college hoops' biggest event of the regular season. Here are five takeaways from Thursday's action at the Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Set to miss practice

Toney (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Toney was forced out of Kansas City's Week 11 win over the Chargers with a hamstring injury after logging 14 snaps. He'll now have two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, but if Toney is unable to suit up, added opportunities would be available for fellow wideouts Justin Watson and Skyy Moore.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Lane Kiffin expects to return as Ole Miss coach despite reported ties to Auburn coaching vacancy

Rumors have been swirling regarding the job status of Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin since the Auburn job opened up on Oct. 31, and those whispers kicked into overdrive during the week leading up to Thursday night's Egg Bowl against intra-state rival Mississippi State. The Rebels fell 24-22 to the Bulldogs in an instant classic before all eyes immediately turned to Kiffin's future after the game.
OXFORD, MS
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Out Wednesday with illness

McCollum (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Spurs due to non-COVID illness. The reason for McCollum's absence likely suggests he's not in line for a long stay on the sidelines. Look for Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see additional minutes at point guard with McCollum out.
On3.com

Tennessee climbs in On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings

Notched a massive win on the recruiting trail Friday by landing a commitment from Concord (N.C.) Jay M. Robinson five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs. His decision elevated the Volunteers’ 2023 recruiting class to No. 11 in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings. Tennessee’s group, which also ranks No....
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

North Carolina vs. Iowa State odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 25 predictions from proven model

The No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels will try to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they face the Iowa State Cyclones in the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational on Friday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. ET. UNC advanced to the semifinals with its 89-81 win over Portland on Thursday. Iowa State came up with an 81-79 win in overtime against Villanova in its semifinal matchup.
AMES, IA
CBS Sports

SEC college football picks, odds in Week 13: Alabama cruises by Auburn in Iron Bowl, Tennessee bounces back

Rivalry Week is upon us, which means bragging rights are on the line across the SEC, including when No. 7 Alabama tees it up with rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. The Crimson Tide have been eliminated from SEC West contention, but a state championship is up for grabs after the four-overtime thriller last season. Auburn has had a rough campaign, but an upset over the Crimson Tide with interim coach and legendary Tigers running back Carnell Williams at the helm would send the program into the offseason on a much-needed high.
GEORGIA STATE

