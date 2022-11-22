Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Plans to Relaunch Twitter Premium Service With Different Colored Checks
Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter plans to relaunch its premium service that will offer different colored check marks to accounts next week, in a fresh move to revamp the service after a previous attempt backfired. It’s the latest change to the social media platform that the billionaire Tesla CEO bought last month for $44 billion, coming a day after Musk said he would grant “amnesty” for suspended accounts and causing yet more uncertainty for users.More from The Hollywood ReporterElon Musk Says Twitter Will Grant "Amnesty" to Banned Accounts Next WeekJohn Oliver Slams Elon Musk: "He's Decimated His Staff and Degraded His Product"CBS News...
Tesla's Wider FSD Beta Release Fails To Impress Ford Exec: '$15K For A Product That's Stuck At Level 2'
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Thursday confirmed the wider launch of the electric vehicle maker’s full-self driving, or FSD, software in North America. What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to say that Tesla’s FSD is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen and has paid for it.
Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Agrees With Elon Musk: 'Twitter Will Earn The Trust Of The People'
Cathie Wood and Elon Musk are known to have openly supported each other’s ideas on Twitter. What Happened: On Friday, Wood cited Musk’s tweet about how moving closer to truth over time will earn the social media platform the trust of people and said that ARK agrees with the idea. She also highlighted that pursuing truth requires openness, honesty, and transparency.
Netflix Goes Aggressive On Gaming Venture To Boost Revenue Stream
Netflix, Inc NFLX has put up more than a dozen job listings on its website for Netflix Games Studio’s Los Angeles office, Mobilegamer.biz reports. Netflix is hiring a game director to work on “a brand-new AAA PC game.”. Netflix sought a candidate with “experience with FPS and third-person...
Amazon Aims To Invest $1B Annually At Movies To Be Released In Theaters
Amazon.com AMZN is reportedly planning to expand its latest streaming content to a more traditional setting by investing $1 billion each year toward running its new Prime Video releases in movie theaters. The company hopes to release 12 - 15 films annually through this new investment allocation, Bloomberg reported citing...
Trump Sued For Battery And Defamation Again By Journalist Who Accused Him Of Rape
What Happened: E. Jean Carroll brought a battery claim under New York's Adult Survivors Act on Thanksgiving day, reported Reuters. The former Elle magazine writer also accused Trump of defamation a second time. She had sued the former U.S. leader for defamation five months after he denied raping her in June 2019, according to the report.
