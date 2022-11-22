Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter plans to relaunch its premium service that will offer different colored check marks to accounts next week, in a fresh move to revamp the service after a previous attempt backfired. It’s the latest change to the social media platform that the billionaire Tesla CEO bought last month for $44 billion, coming a day after Musk said he would grant “amnesty” for suspended accounts and causing yet more uncertainty for users.More from The Hollywood ReporterElon Musk Says Twitter Will Grant "Amnesty" to Banned Accounts Next WeekJohn Oliver Slams Elon Musk: "He's Decimated His Staff and Degraded His Product"CBS News...

