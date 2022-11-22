Read full article on original website
Suz Henrich
3d ago
It’s there a rule that you shouldn’t hike alone and your should check the weather and hike at the proper time of year. I do hope she is found safe .
WMUR.com
Body of hiker lost in White Mountains found, officials say
FRANCONIA, N.H. — The body of a hiker who was last seen Sunday morning was found Wednesday, Fish and Game officers said. Officials said the body of Emily Sotelo, who would have turned 20 Wednesday, was found just after 11 a.m. on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia.
Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband hospitalized
SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A woman died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park, officials said. The married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile (25-kilometer) hike through the park area known...
Suspect in 2 shootings arrested after massive search in 6 NH towns
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. – A suspect is in custody after one person was killed and another seriously injured in shootings that led to a massive search in six New Hampshire towns.New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella initially said his office was responding to two deaths in the Lyndeborough area. Investigators later determined a victim was killed in Lyndeborough while a second person who was shot in Brookline survived and is being treated at an area hospital.Following the shootings, New Hampshire State Police and officers from local departments searched for the accused gunman in Lyndeborough, Brookline, Greenfield, Milford, Wilton, and Nashua. Around 12:15 p.m., the suspect was arrested without incident in the area of Auburn Street in Nashua. The Attorney General's office has not yet released the name of the suspect or victims.Formella said it does not appear there is any threat to the public. No further information is currently available.
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?
Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 23rd)
Walmart gunman kills six, injures several in Virginia before shooting himself; At least 607 mass shootings have occurred in the U.S. this year; New leads in University of Idaho murders, police say; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Nov. 24, 2022.
West Metro Fire Rescue crews locate teen who fell through the ice
Crews with West Metro Fire Rescue have located a teen who fell through the ice in Roxborough. Crews were called to the scene just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The teen was with three other youths on the ice when they all got out except for that one. Neighbors were able to pull out three of them but could not get to the fourth. Once crews arrived, they located the teen and pulled them out of the water before rushing them to the hospital.
All Southern Resident killer whales have been in the Inland Puget Sound for 17 days
BELLINGHAM, Wash — All three Southern Resident killer whale pods have been in the Puget Sound for over two weeks, which is something that hasn't happened in recent memory, according to the Orca Behavior Institute. The pods have been spotted from south Puget Sound all the way north to...
Body of missing autistic Central Florida boy found
ORLANDO -- The body of a young autistic Central Florida boy who went missing a day ago in his neighborhood was found in a nearby canal, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.Aaron Peña, 5, was last seen around noon Wednesday and was reported missing in an area east of the Lake Nona area, investigators said in a social media post.The effort to find the boy included a missing child alert that was issued later in the day by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.The boy's mother told local reporters that her son was fascinated by water.She said she was working at home when she didn't hear any activity from her son and went downstairs and found a back door open.Investigators did not elaborate on the circumstances of where the boy's body was found."It's with a heavy heart that we must report that Aaron Pena was found, deceased, in a body of water not far from his home," the sheriff's office said in a social media post. "\We are grieving his loss and our prayers are with his family."
More than 100 people rescued from overloaded sailboat before it hit sandbar in Florida Keys, Coast Guard says
More than 100 people were rescued from an overloaded sailboat before it hit a sandbar in the Florida Keys on Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. A good Samaritan reported the vessel to Key West watch standers at around 5 a.m. local time, the Coast Guard’s 7th District tweeted.
Skull found in backpack near Oregon highway
A human skull was found near Interstate 5 in northern Oregon, authorities said Wednesday. The discovery Monday morning was reported by members of an Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew, Oregon State Police said in a statement. The find, near Keizer, a northern suburb of Salem, was initially reported as...
Georgia deputies arrested for beating inmate
Several Georgia deputies were charged and arrested after they were caught on video brutally beating up an inmate back in September. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on what authorities are saying regarding the launch of the investigation. Warning: Some viewers may find the video disturbing to watch. Nov. 24, 2022.
Hunting incident leaves 11-year-old boy dead
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said a hunting incident in the Town of Seneca left an 11-year-old boy dead Sunday morning. Shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, the DNR said a 41-year-old man was trying to unload his firearm while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle. However, the firearm discharged, striking...
Colorado’s first openly transgender lawmaker: ‘We just want to live our lives … in peace’
Colorado Springs remembers the five lives lost from the shooting at Club Q. Colorado’s first openly transgender lawmaker state Rep. Brianna Titone (D - Colo.) discusses what states could do legislatively to protect the LGBTQ community on Meet the Press NOW.Nov. 22, 2022.
Pennsylvania man arrested after TSA found a loaded gun in his bag at Newark Airport
Police said they arrested a man on Thursday after TSA officers stopped him with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at Newark Liberty International Airport. TSA officers detected the 9mm handgun loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber, in the traveler's bag on Thanksgiving. The man, a Pennsylvania resident, is the third person this month to be arrested at the airport after TSA found guns in their bags, authorities said.
State police investigating fatal crash in New Hampshire that killed a woman
PIERMONT, NH — New Hampshire State police are investigating a fatal crash in Piermont that killed a woman. According to police, officers came upon the crash involving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado that was rolled over in the westbound lane of Route 25C just before 6 p.m. The driver, Homer...
Winter weather leads to 35+ crashes in New Hampshire
THORNTON, N.H. - The first widespread winter weather event of the season made a mess of some roads in New Hampshire Wednesday morning.New Hampshire State Police said they responded to more than 35 calls for crashes and cars off the road between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.One photo the agency shared showed a tractor-trailer off the highway in Woodstock. No injuries were reported."If you come across a roadside emergency, please #slowdown and #moveover to provide those responding to the crash with room to work safely," police said.In Thornton, fire rescue crews urged drivers to be careful after a Harpoon truck slid off I-93 North and turned over on its side. No one was injured in the crash.
President Biden says he will continue to push for an assault weapons ban, red flag laws
The shootings in Colorado and Virginia are reigniting debate around gun rights. President Biden said on Thursday that he will seek to pass an assault weapons ban in Congress during the lame duck session.Nov. 25, 2022.
Three former Georgia deputies arrested in connection to beating of Black inmate
Officials announced that three former Georgia sheriff's deputies were arrested in connection to the September 2022 beating of Black inmate, Jarrett Hobbs. Mason Garrick, 23, Braxton Massey, 21, and Ryan Biegel, 24, were previously fired, and have now been taken into custody, charged with battery, and violating the oath of office.Nov. 22, 2022.
Georgia court upholding Saturday early voting is a ‘big win for Warnock’: AJC reporter
The Georgia Supreme Court rejected the Republican party’s bid to prevent early voting on Saturday — the only Saturday Georgia voters will be able to cast an early ballot ahead of the runoffs. Atlanta Journal-Constitution Political Reporter Greg Bluestein discusses the implications of the court’s ruling.Nov. 25, 2022.
4 black bear cubs killed in NJ town: report
The cubs’ death came as the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection hosted a meeting Tuesday to discuss whether to allow bear hunting across New Jersey as soon as next month.
