Knicks’ Big Three Proves Too Much for Thunder in Loss

The Thunder allowed the Knicks’ big three to score 84 points.

The Oklahoma City Thunder played their second and final game against the New York Knicks this season, which was a 129-119 loss for the Thunder. The loss puts the Thunder at 7-10 on the season.

The last time these two teams met, it was a 145-135 finish in favor of the Thunder, and there were signs of the same level of defense being played in this game. At the end of the first quarter, the Knicks had scored 38 points, and they finished the third quarter with 98 points.

The Thunder’s offense, however, did not keep up. They’re going to have to find ways to navigate lineup changes caused by injuries and find that high level of offense they showed for a three-game stretch.

The fourth quarter consisted of the Knicks consistently pushing back on any potential Thunder run, as they lost the quarter . Evidently, the Thunder didn’t win any of the four quarters, and their closest attempt was tying the third quarter.

The Knicks’ big three of Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle was too much for the Thunder, as they combined for 84 points. Jalen Brunson led the three with 34 points on 14-of-20 shooting. When the Thunder posed a threat of a comeback, Brunson was often the player that responded with a tough shot.

The Thunder’s big three of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Josh Giddey didn’t have as spectacular of a game, as they combined for 72 points.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 30 points on 9-of-22 shooting. Josh Giddey added 18 points on 8-of-15 shooting as he stepped up in the second half.

Dort has been a solid offensive threat for the Thunder in their last few games, and he was the second best player for the Thunder in this game with 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting and 3-of-4 on 3-pointers. The 24 points ties a season high from Dort.

Jalen Williams continues to be solid off the bench, too, as he put together 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting.

The next bit of action for the Thunder will come on November 23rd in a home contest against the Denver Nuggets.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.