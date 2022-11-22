Read full article on original website
Large pile of dirt blocking HWY 93 NB south of Ronan
RONAN, Mont. - A large dirt pile is blocking Highway 93 northbound south of Ronan Monday. The blockage is located 1.25 miles north of Junction Montana Secondary 212 at mile-marker 43.5, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
NBCMontana
USFS rejects Holland Lake Lodge expansion proposal
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Forest Service rejected a proposal to expand the Holland Lake Lodge near Condon. We’re told Flathead National Forest Supervisor Kurt Steele sent a letter to the permit holder, Holland Lake Lodge Incorporated, on Monday. A spokesperson says the letter states the Forest Service will not move forward with the proposed master development plan to expand the lodge.
Downtown affordable housing development plans get Planning Board approval
What used to be known as the Snow Lot is now called the Depot Park Townhomes and the concept for the affordable housing project took a step closer to reality this week. The Whitefish Planning Board voted to recommend approval of the preliminary plat and the planned unit development (PUD) overlay to the City Council whose hearing on the item is scheduled for Dec. 5. The location was known as the snow lot because it had previously been used by the city to store plowed snow in the winter. It was also used to provide leaf pick-up and it served as the...
Subdivision planned near Meadow Lake Resort
Hungry Horse News Schellinger Construction has plans for a 103-lot subdivision near Meadow Lake Resort. The subdivision will extend the private road network and connect to public sewer and water facilities. It was originally part of the Tamarack Heights development — the lots had preliminary plat approval back in 2006 but the plat has since expired. It includes 47 acres of open space, as well as a fenced area for RV storage at the north end. The north end of the property abuts the Bonneville Power Administration power lines. The proposed subdivision follows the same design as the original subdivision. The property is located along Gleneagles Trail and Turnberry Terrace, Columbia Falls city officials note. The Columbia Falls City-County planning board will take up the application at its Dec. 13 meeting at 6:30 p.m. The city council is expected to take up the application at its Jan. 3 meeting at 7 p.m. There will be public hearings on the subdivision at both meetings.
Forest Service turns back Holland Lake proposal, for now
A Utah-based developer is going to have to go back to the drawing board after the Flathead National Forest rejected its initial plan to expand and upgrade the Holland Lake Lodge in Condon. The plan had received significant opposition from locals in the Swan Valley who alleged that the expansion would negatively impact both the community and the environment there.
mtpr.org
Flathead National Forest proposes 5,000-acre timber sale near Hungry Horse Reservoir
On Tuesday, The Flathead National Forest proposed a nearly 5,000-acre timber sale near Hungry Horse. The project along the eastern edge of the Hungry Horse Reservoir would include an additional 4,000 acres of noncommercial thinning as well as planting whitebark pine trees on 700 acres. The project would add over...
Flathead Beacon
Cinnamon Rolls and Christmas Shopping on Main Street
Angie Boehm never anticipated owning a bakery. Especially, she admits with a laugh, because she can’t eat gluten. Now, however, sitting in the warm lobby of Wheat Montana with the clattering of kitchen tools and the aromas of coffee and cinnamon as a backdrop, Boehm looks like she’s been doing it her whole life.
17 Year-old Killed Near Mission Dam, Arrest Made in Lake County
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A Lake County teenager is dead following an accident that occurred early Sunday morning at the Mission Dam near St. Ignatius. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell provided the details to KGVO News. “On November 20 at about 0300 hours, (3:00 a.m.) Lake County 911 took...
Flathead Beacon
Tamale Season Arrives in the Flathead
Thomas Taber is familiar with the memes (captioned jokes shared widely on social media) when it comes to tamale season. And in his eyes, they’re basically true. “Tamales start in November, and really don’t end until the middle of January,” Taber said. “You know, it’s tamales for breakfast, tamales for lunch.”
People are offering free dinner for Thanksgiving across Western Montana
People across the area are hosting dinners, whether for free or by donation - just to make sure everyone has a seat at the table.
Passing the torch at the Pocketstone Cafe
Dave Vale took a chance on opening a restaurant in downtown Bigfork in 2010, in partnership with his wife Carolyn and their friend Karie Stidham. More than a decade later, Vale said it’s time to pass the torch to another couple who carry the same excitement and enthusiasm for the cafe that they had when they first opened it. Back then, they didn’t know much about how to run a restaurant. “Our experience in restaurants at that point had been mostly eating and so we basically put together a restaurant that was a place we wanted to eat at, and...
KULR8
MHSA approves Class A realignment plus football moves for Wibaux, Joliet, Westby-Grenora
HELENA — Bigfork will move up and East Helena will move over as part of a Class A realignment announced Tuesday by the Montana High School Association. Bigfork, which has been competing in Class B, will become a part of the seven-school Northwest Conference for the 2023-24 school year. East Helena moves to the six-school Southeast Conference.
KULR8
17-year-old boy found dead near Mission Dam
ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - On November 20, 2022, at about 0300 hours, Lake County 911 took a report that an injured and unconscious 17-year-old male was located in the roadway near Mission Dam by his family. The family loaded the injured boy in their vehicle and rendezvoused with EMS in St. Ignatius. Lake County Deputies also responded to investigate. Upon meeting with EMS, it was determined the 17-year-old was deceased. The deceased is identified as David Hammer Jr. of St. Ignatius.
RSV cases on the rise in Western Montana
Dr. Alex Kon, a Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Community Medical Center in Missoula says RSV combined with other viruses, even common colds, is a recipe for disaster.
St. Ignatius man accused of negligent homicide
A man from St. Ignatius is being accused of negligent homicide in connection with the Sunday death of a 17-year-old in Lake County.
