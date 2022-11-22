ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
103.7 The Hawk

Top 10 biggest box office movies set in Montana

Montana is picturesque and plenty of film makers over the years have agreed. In researching this article, I came across 72 movies that have been set in Montana. The funny (and perhaps tragic) thing however, is not all those movies were actually filmed in Montana. The movie "Bus Stop" staring...
MONTANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Memoir by early Montana game warden highlights dangers, oddities

The bullet blasted through the front of the car’s windshield only inches from Gene Tierney’s head, showering his face in shards of glass. It was a stormy day in November 1957 when the shot was fired from a nearby ridge as Tierney drove up the West Fork of Careless Creek in the Big Snowy Mountains.
MONTANA STATE
realnewsmontana.com

He Coaches Executives, He Lives in The Flathead Valley of Montana

He coaches senior level executives, both in the private sector and in government. He's been an adviser to top companies, and travelled the world. He also served as one of just a handful of people who sat on Newt Gingrich's "brain trust" after Gingrich and the Republicans took over the US House of Representatives in the 1990's.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Montana

Steak with friesPhoto byPhoto by Tim Toomey on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Car Drives Through Montana Storefront

It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
HAMILTON, MT
Flathead Beacon

Tamale Season Arrives in the Flathead

Thomas Taber is familiar with the memes (captioned jokes shared widely on social media) when it comes to tamale season. And in his eyes, they’re basically true. “Tamales start in November, and really don’t end until the middle of January,” Taber said. “You know, it’s tamales for breakfast, tamales for lunch.”
KALISPELL, MT
kmmsam.com

Here’s The Top 4 Reasons Why Tonight’s A Huge Night In Montana.

"Twas the night before Thanksgiving, and all through the state people were drinking and staying out late." Yep, the night before Thanksgiving is a big deal here in Montana, in fact, all across the nation folks come home for the Holidays and decide to go out the night before the big feast and connect with friends both old and new.
MONTANA STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Early risers catch glimpse of meteor over Montana

Early risers Thursday morning may have caught a glimpse of a spectacular fireball seen from Missoula to north of Calgary at 6:26 a.m. The meteor produced what many on Facebook described as an “explosion in the sky” as it traveled from the southwest to the northeast, resulting in dozens of reported sightings. According to Bill Cooke, lead of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office (MEO), the meteor was first detected by NASA 52 miles above Ford, a small community in Beaverhead County, moving almost due north at 47,000 miles per hour. The meteor traveled 75 miles through the upper atmosphere before breaking apart 47...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

10 Smallest Towns in Montana Ranked By Size

People come from all around the country to vacation and live in Montana. Questions come to Montanans about cars, internet, horses, and even paved streets. With a population density around seven per square mile people can visit some the smallest places in our state without even knowing it. Some places are sometimes kept so secret that they still subscribe to satellite internet and only the toughest and most compact plows can clear a way for you to visit them.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Montana

What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MONTANA STATE
explorebigsky.com

After public outcry, Montana standards for counselors, librarians, to stay in place

The Montana Board of Public Education plans to keep existing ratios between students and librarians, school counselors and superintendents — contrary to the Office of Public Instruction’s recommendation to eliminate the minimum requirements. The board also plans to retain ratios between students and principals, which OPI had recommended...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Gun Shot Aids in Finding Montana Hunter in Horrific Blizzard

When everything goes white in the wind, and sights and sounds become distorted and confusing. That could be at least some of what happens to a person, disoriented when confronted by a fast-moving blizzard, the magnitude of which was greater than anticipated. Such was the situation one Montana hunter found himself in, and how brave and determined rescuers were able to locate and get him to safety.
MONTANA STATE
