'We just want him home for Thanksgiving': Wyoming family still searching for missing man
WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming man has been missing since Monday, and as police continue to investigate, his family is growing increasingly worried. Police have said they believe him to be vulnerable for several reasons, so the family is doing everything they can to find him. "Our biggest worry...
Kent Co. police investigating 2 robberies
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County police are investigating two separate robberies that took place Monday. The first robbery happened at a Meijer in Cascade. Two suspects had parked next to a woman who was walking to her car and stole her purse, according to police. The suspects fled the scene.
FOUND: Police find man who wandered away from caretakers at Meijer
WYOMING, Mich. — UPDATE (11/22/2022 @ 9:15 p.m.): Ben was found on foot in the City of Rockford. The Kent County Sheriff's Office thanked a motorist who saw him and notified the police. Original Story (11/22/2022 @ 8:53 p.m.): Deputies are searching for a 21-year-old man who wandered away...
Wyoming Police searching for 69-year-old man
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Raymond Paul Tarasiewicz, who was last seen Monday morning. Tarasiewicz is 69 years old with white hair and a white beard. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 225 pounds. He wears black prescription glasses and is believed to be wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.
1 hurt following stabbing in Grand Rapids
One person is hurt following an early Friday morning stabbing in Grand Rapids.
Crews extinguish rekindled fire at Hudsonville business that caught fire early Thursday
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Fire crews have cleared the scene at a business that caught fire Thursday morning in Hudsonville. Multiple crews were on scene for hours Thursday night to monitor hot spots in the wall of the building. The building caught fire around 7:30 a.m. in the 2400 block...
Troopers hurt, driver arrested in Montcalm Co. crash
A driver was arrested for operating under the influence after a vehicle hit and injured two troopers in Montcalm County, according to Michigan State Police.
Lowell police investigating counterfeit bill cases
LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell Police Department is investigating a series of incidents involving counterfeit bills. Officers are also asking for the public's help in identifying suspects. Over the past week, multiple Lowell stores have reported counterfeit bills being used. Police say at least eight fake bills have been...
Police warn women after series of parking lot robberies
Police in Kent County are warning shoppers to be vigilant after a series of robberies in store parking lots.
Crews investigating fire at Hudsonville business complex
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Crews responded to a fire at a Hudsonville business complex Thursday morning. The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. The complex, located in the 2400 block of Chicago Drive, houses several local businesses. Crews determined the fire spread to the building after a box truck caught...
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police need your help to find missing Allegan Co. man
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Police are asking for the public's help in locating Avel T. Martinez, of Allegan County. Martinez, 42, was reported missing from his home in Leighton Township on Monday by his spouse, who said Martinez had been depressed recently. His vehicle was found empty on Tuesday...
Michigan State Police: 12-gauge shotgun, 2 pistols seized in Thanksgiving traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Delta Township on Thanksgiving resulted in Michigan State Police seizing three guns and an arrest. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop at about 1:30 a.m. on Saginaw Street, near Garfield Avenue. Police said...
FD: No injuries in Jenison commercial building fire
No injuries were reported when a fire broke out at a commercial building in Georgetown Township, firefighters said.
Saginaw man pronounced dead after crash with semi-truck
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man died early Tuesday after police say he ran a stop sign and hit a semi-truck at a rural Gratiot County intersection. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Stevie Medel was driving the pickup truck west on Lincoln Road south of Breckenridge around 6:20 a.m., when he ran the stop sign at Barry Road.
Police arrest man accused of assaulting women in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting women on multiple occasions in Ottawa County. 38-year-old Nicholas Linderman was taken into custody Monday in connection to two incidents of assault and battery against three women. The first incident happened on Oct. 26 at a store...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montcalm County (Montcalm County, MI)
The Michigan State police reported a two-vehicle crash on Thursday. The accident occurred on M-66 near E. Colby Road in Montcalm County at around 2 a.m. The two victims have been identified to be two Michigan State troopers.
2 injured in Grand Rapids shooting; investigation underway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are recovering after being shot and injured early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue SE. A man and a woman were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Fatal crash under investigation, deputies say
WHEELER TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A fatal car crash is under investigation after a pickup truck ran a stop sign and struck a semi, killing the pickup driver, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 22 at 6:20 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a...
West Michigan man accused of human trafficking
A Comstock Park man is accused of trafficking a 16-year-old girl from Grand Rapids. The sheriff’s office says the 38-year-old Comstock Park man befriended the 16-year-old girl while in a public area.
2 people dead in a single-car traffic crash in Augusta Township
AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Augusta Township Tuesday afternoon, confirmed by Brighton troopers. Troopers investigated a single-car traffic crash on Willow Rd near the intersection of Butler Rd, Augusta Township around 3:23 pm. Officials confirmed that the crash resulted in the...
