ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Kent Co. police investigating 2 robberies

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County police are investigating two separate robberies that took place Monday. The first robbery happened at a Meijer in Cascade. Two suspects had parked next to a woman who was walking to her car and stole her purse, according to police. The suspects fled the scene.
KENT COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Wyoming Police searching for 69-year-old man

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Raymond Paul Tarasiewicz, who was last seen Monday morning. Tarasiewicz is 69 years old with white hair and a white beard. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 225 pounds. He wears black prescription glasses and is believed to be wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.
WYOMING, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Lowell police investigating counterfeit bill cases

LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell Police Department is investigating a series of incidents involving counterfeit bills. Officers are also asking for the public's help in identifying suspects. Over the past week, multiple Lowell stores have reported counterfeit bills being used. Police say at least eight fake bills have been...
LOWELL, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw man pronounced dead after crash with semi-truck

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man died early Tuesday after police say he ran a stop sign and hit a semi-truck at a rural Gratiot County intersection. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Stevie Medel was driving the pickup truck west on Lincoln Road south of Breckenridge around 6:20 a.m., when he ran the stop sign at Barry Road.
SAGINAW, MI
WZZM 13

2 injured in Grand Rapids shooting; investigation underway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are recovering after being shot and injured early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue SE. A man and a woman were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

Fatal crash under investigation, deputies say

WHEELER TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A fatal car crash is under investigation after a pickup truck ran a stop sign and struck a semi, killing the pickup driver, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 22 at 6:20 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

2 people dead in a single-car traffic crash in Augusta Township

AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Augusta Township Tuesday afternoon, confirmed by Brighton troopers. Troopers investigated a single-car traffic crash on Willow Rd near the intersection of Butler Rd, Augusta Township around 3:23 pm. Officials confirmed that the crash resulted in the...
AUGUSTA, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy