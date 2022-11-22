ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Valley Vikings to rely on defense and toughness this basketball season

By Van Tate
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aKJS2_0jJPtV6k00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the same thing they relied on the last time they brought home a championship trophy. The Valley Vikings boys’ basketball team will rely on defense and toughness this basketball season.

It served the Vikings well when they won back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020. Vikings Head Coach EZ Panas said he will have to win with a young group this season.

Story continues below:

“I’m real excited about the season,” said Panas. “We got a young group; junior, sophomore loaded – only three seniors on the team. So, we’re going to be a little bit young, a little inexperienced, but the kids have had a good week of practice so far.”

The Vikings will start the season by hosting rival Albuquerque High Tuesday night. “I’m excited,” said Valley guard Tyler Kozlowski. “We got to get them back for last year. They beat us at the buzzer, but I’m excited for this game. We got a chip on our shoulder after what happened last time. We really want to win this one.”

Valley had a 12-14 record last season. The home opener against the Albuquerque High Bulldogs has a 7:30 p.m. start time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

High school basketball – metro opening night highlights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The high school basketball season tipped off this week, and Tuesday night was the first day of action in the Albuquerque metro. Here is a look at some of the action. Defending champion of boys class 5A Volcano Vista started their season on the road at St. Pius X. The Hawks kept […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Rio Grande Rivalry canceled

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez spoke publicly for the first time on Wednesday following Saturday’s events involving a shooting on the UNM campus. The NMSU basketball game scheduled for last Saturday was originally postponed, however the two schools have now agreed to cancel that game, as well as the one in Las […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Family of Brandon Travis disputes police account of shooting at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – The family of the 19-year old University of New Mexico student who was killed Nov. 19 in a shooting that also injured New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake is disputing the police account of what took place.  The family of the deceased Brandon Travis have started a petition on Change.org […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: St. Michael’s seeks first title in a decade

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – St. Michael’s is back in the 3A football championship. The Horsemen will take on Ruidoso for the title game, and the team is built with championship experience. Coach Joey Fernandez joined the Sports Desk to discuss the matchup and how his team got to this point. St. Michael’s and Ruidoso will […]
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

UNM vs. NMSU basketball series has been cancelled for 2022

UNM Athletics has announced the UNM vs. NMSU men's basketball series has been cancelled for this season following Saturday's deadly shooting on the UNM campus. Saturday's matchup between the Lobos and the Aggies that was originally postponed has now been cancelled. The Dec. 3 matchup between New Mexico and New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former NMSU player involved in October UNM fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico State University player, and current UTEP player, was allegedly involved in a first between UNM and NMSU students. Witnesses say that Mario McKinney can be seen punching someone on the ground in this fight. McKinney was pulled from the roster on Tuesday in their game against Alcorn State. […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: NMSU release Q&A addressing weekend incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University released a question and answer sheet Monday to shed more light on a deadly shooting involving one of their players over the weekend. NMSU forward Mike Peake was involved in a shooting on the UNM campus early Saturday morning. Citing privacy laws, NMSU would not say whether Peake […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

21st annual Turkey Trek

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 21st annual Turkey Trek took place Thanksgiving morning at Tingley Beach in Albuquerque. Participants had the chance to compete in a 5k race; there was also a kids 1k run and a 5k run and fitness walk. The Turkey Trek was hosted by TCR Precision Race Management. Proceeds from the race went […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico skiers get a snow-filled welcome

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snowy conditions across the state are offering a big welcome for skiers who are hitting the slopes today. Ski Santa Fe opened on November 24 for the first time of the season. They are reporting a 20-inch base after the recent snow storms. Taos Ski...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
klaq.com

Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting

Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Family of UNM student killed in shooting speaks out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information is coming to light about the University of New Mexico student who was killed over the weekend. Brandon Travis was not from New Mexico but from Inglewood, California. Neither police nor UNM have released information about him but News 13 has found a Change.org and GoFundMe posted by his family, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sights and Sounds: Indian Center Thanksgiving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Indian Center held its annual Thanksgiving meal at their Texas Street location on Wednesday. Head cook Gordon Joe said the center expected around 250 people to come over for the feast. People from the community were able to come and help themselves to some traditional Thanksgiving food. “I prepared […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico United celebrate Albuquerque Dukes anniversary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An iconic Albuquerque brand is back in the spotlight, thanks to a partnership with New Mexico United. On Wednesday, they launched their collaboration with the Albuquerque Dukes to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Duke’s logo. Jerseys, shirts, scarves, and hats are available featuring a mash-up between the two teams. Fans will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy