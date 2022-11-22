ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian County, AR

5NEWS

AMBER Alert canceled after missing Barling teen found safe

BARLING, Ark. — An Arkansas AMBER Alert was issued for 14-year-old Maddison Baker out of Barling Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is now reporting that the alert has been canceled and she has been found safe. No other details surrounding her disappearance and finding have been...
BARLING, AR
KTBS

AMBER Alert issued for Arkansas teen

BARLING, Ark. — The search is on for a missing 14-year-old from Arkansas as authorities issue an AMBER Alert. Madison Baker was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. She was wearing a gray Northside High School jacket, gray Mickey Mouse pajama bottoms, and white Nike shoes.
BARLING, AR
KATV

Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
FARMINGTON, AR
KHBS

Law enforcement releases new details in 14-year-old girl's disappearance

BARLING, Ark. — A 14-year-old Barling girl who went missing on her way to a babysitting job Monday afternoon was found by a neighbor the next morning, according to Philip Pevehouse, with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department. Police declined to publicly say what may have happened. "I think we...
BARLING, AR
KHBS

Police making sure people enjoy ‘Blackout Wednesday’ safely

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a popular night for some people to catch up with old friends, and have a few drinks. Fayetteville Police say they are playing Wednesday night by ear. They will bump up patrols if it’s a big crowd tonight. Otherwise, they will be making sure the streets are safe.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith police looking for suspect in identity fraud case

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department is searching for a suspect in a financial/identity fraud case. Police say in August, a purse was stolen from someone's car on the 6600 block of Grand Avenue. About a month later, a suspect attempted to withdraw $5,000 from the victim's account at First National Bank in Fort Smith, according to police.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Jennette McCurdy to speak at Fayetteville Town Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Actress and bestselling author Jennette McCurdy is set to speak in Fayetteville this December. The moderated Q & A is part of the University of Arkansas' Distinguished Lectures Committee's series. It begins at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at the Fayetteville Town Center. The event is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Arrests made after shots fired near Northside High School

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to an alleged "shots fired" call near Northside High School Wednesday morning. According to the department, the call came in from a location near the high school on Nov. 16. No injuries have been reported at this time. According to Sherry...
FORT SMITH, AR
