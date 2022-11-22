Read full article on original website
Participants Stuffed The Streets In Annual Gobble Gallop Race
DULUTH, Minn. — Thursday morning, the streets were stuffed with turkey trotters and gobble gallopers in an annual Thanksgiving tradition in Duluth. It was the 17th annual Gobble Gallop 5-k and over 1,500 families put on their turkey hats and ran. Other race options included the Tough Turkey one...
Duluth-Filmed ‘Merry Kiss Cam’ To Hit HULU Thanksgiving Day
DULUTH, Minn. — It may be Thanksgiving Thursday, but for some it will be a celebration of the movie release of “Merry Kiss Cam,” which was shot entirely in Duluth. Production was shot over the summer at places like Carmody Irish Pub, the Heritage Sports center and Fitger’s.
Dec. 8 Concert At Pier B To Benefit ‘Best Christmas Ever’ Organization
DULUTH, Minn.–If you like Christmas, live music, and helping others, there’s a fundraiser event happening at Pier B Resort Hotel on Dec. 8. The Laura Velvet Band and Big Wave Dave and the Ripples are hosting a fundraising concert. All proceeds will benefit Best Christmas Ever, which is a non-profit that helps bring joy to nominated families who have fallen on hard times.
Twin Ports Spay and Neuter Closing
DULUTH, Minn. – “We do about a hundred surgeries a week. So, most vet clinics would love to do that in about a month so the volume that we are able to do is amazing. The fact that we can keep it low cost as well,” said Twin Ports Spay and Neuter Certified Veterinary Technician, Chelsea Bartels.
The DECC Is Prepping For Thanksgiving
DULUTH, Minn — It’s a job that some people may not like. For others it’s the exact opposite John McDonald, a chef at Mid Coast Catering is one person who enjoys potato peeling. McDonald said, “There’s something Zen about peeling potatoes, you know, it just makes the...
Thousands Served Free Meals For Thanksgiving At The DECC
Several thousand Northlanders spent their Thanksgiving at the DECC for a free plate. The College of St. Scholastica was the organizer behind it, but it took a lot of volunteers to put the event on. In all, more than 400 people volunteered their time to help over the last week. Some of those volunteers were families working together.
Glensheen Mansion Hosts Christmas Preview
DULUTH, Minn. — At the Glensheen Mansion in Duluth, members got an exclusive preview of the Christmas decorations displayed in every room around the beautiful estate. Embracing the tradition of a magnificent Christmas at the house… the 5-level mansion has its halls decked head-to-toe with decorations and even 27 full-sized trees.
Downtown Duluth: Small Business Saturday Specials
DULUTH, Minn. — If you plan on participating in Small Business Saturday on November 26, Downtown Duluth released a list of member businesses who are participating. A Place for Fido: 10am to 9pm, Raffle entry with purchase. Bookstore at Fitger’s: 10am to 9pm, 3 Book signings, Grand Prize drawing...
Duluth Pack Encourages Shopping Local For Small Business Saturday
With Black Friday taking place tomorrow, it’s important to remember the smaller, local businesses and shop them on Small Business Saturday. Duluth Pack may well be the very definition of a small business. The 140th anniversary of the founding of Duluth Pack is just weeks away. In 2007 Tom Sega bought the company. He had used its products for years and was impressed. “I just feel in love with this brand and thought it could be so much bigger than it was at the time and here we are today, 15 years later and just having a blast and reaching out and expanding and people loving our brand and what we’re about and our core values.”
One of Best Christmas Displays in the Country is Right Here in Minnesota
If you're looking to get in the holiday spirit, only one Christmas display in Minnesota was ranked one of the best in the country. And it's now open for the season!. The Bentleyville Tour of Lights is officially entering its 19th year in 2022 and is one of the biggest holiday light displays and festivals in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. It opened for the 2022 season last weekend. Though it started nearly 20 years ago with a holiday display at Nathan Bentley's home in Esko, these days the festival is located at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth (a little over 3 hours northeast of Rochester.)
Gallery: Modernist home on Duluth's observation hill listed for nearly $1.6M
A modern, hillside home for sale in Duluth offers a private courtyard, sprawling decks and plenty of other places to take in the magnificent Lake Superior views. The 4,155-square-foot home, built on Observation Hill in 1991, features floor-to-ceiling windows, granite floors, warm wood accents and other modernist elements influenced by the designs of prolific local architect David Salmela.
Cotton man is carving out new capacity during the pandemic
Rick Olson loved the art of dentistry. Now retired, he is focused on the art of woodworking. “The great thing about wood carving, is that you never make a mistake. It’s only lessons,” he shared from his workshop area in his home in Cotton. He had done wood...
Free Thanksgiving Meal Held In Cloquet
The Thanksgiving meal at Mount Zion Lutheran Church in Cloquet also served the meals to the community today. Turkey was on the menu at this meal, as was many of the other traditional foods, including; stuffing. “We are doing deliveries and to-goes out of VFW location, also in Cloquet,” Corina...
Delta Diner for sale: Why owners are selling the iconic Northwoods eatery
DELTA, WI -- Those driving around Northwest Wisconsin might stumble upon a small diner that’s built an almost cult-like following over the last 20 years: the Delta Diner. Founder and co-owner Todd Bucher said the diner had humble beginnings. “It’s hard to believe we’re entering our 20th year. It’s...
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
Non-binary, Ojibwe, Mexican: Duluth resident & Minnesota District 8B Representative-elect Alicia Kozlowski brings life experiences to Legislature
ABE ASHER - Sahan Journal - November 23, 2022. Alicia Kozlowski was working fulltime and going to school for a masters degree when her mother’s friend gave her a gift: a red folding chair. “Shirley Campbell had said, ‘If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring...
Blue Angels Visit, to Return for the 2023 Air Show
DULUTH, Minn. — It’s only November, but it’s never too early to think about July’s blue skies. Monday, under our gray skies, a Navy F-18 fighter jet was a bright spot. The jet and its crew arrived Monday as a signal that the Navy jets will be returning for next summer’s air show.
Duluth: Local Reaction to Nightclub Shooting
DULUTH, Minn. — The Flame Nightclub is a popular downtown Duluth bar that is known for being a safe place for everyone, especially the LGBTQ+ community. For the last 8 years Nicole has been a bartender and is now the general manager at the nightclub. As you might expect her reaction to the killings at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is sorrow.
Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, 47 Years Later
November 9, 1975, was the day the Great Lakes iron freighter Edmund Fitzgerald set out from Superior, Wis., carrying 26,000 tons of iron ore to a destination near Detroit. November 10, 2022, was the 47th anniversary of the loss of that ship and her 29 crew.
