WALA-TV FOX10
One dead in Santa Rosa County crash
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 35-year-old man from Flomaton, Alabama is dead after a crash in Santa Rosa County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was traveling north in his pickup truck on US Highway 90 early Friday morning. While driving through a construction zone, just south of County Road 197A, the pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail end.
Atmore woman killed in Sunday Escambia County crash
Alabama Troopers say an Atmore woman died Sunday night in a one-vehicle crash in Escambia County. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Booneville Road about eight miles northwest of Atmore. Tara R. Nelson, 46, was injured when...
WPMI
Fatal crash kills Citronelle man
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:05 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man. John D. Talbott, 25, was fatally injured when the 2006 Honda VT750 motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree.
Fleeing felon allegedly led deputies on 5-mile chase, arrested: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man early Thursday morning after a five-mile pursuit through Destin and a violent arrest, according to a OCSO news release. Adrian Rico Garcia, 52, was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview. He is charged with resisting an officer with violence, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Tillman’s Corner shooting victim suffers life-threatening injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department reports officers responded today to a shooting at a motel parking lot in Tillman’s Corner. One male victim was shot and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said. FOX10 News has a crew on the...
Pensacola man identified as armed suspect killed by deputies
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Pensacola man who was killed by deputies.
WEAR
Texas man dies after accident on pontoon boat slide at Crab Island
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 63-year-old Texas man died at Crab Island Wednesday after going down a rental pontoon boat slide head first and hitting his head, according to the sheriff's office. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 3:35 p.m. "Family members say the 63-year old...
WEAR
23-year-old pregnant woman hospitalized after crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 23-year-old pregnant woman was hospitalized after a crash Monday morning in Escambia County. It happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 1100-block of Webster Drive in Mayfair. The woman, who is 35 weeks pregnant, has been taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, according to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Citronelle man accused in fatal hit-and-run returns to Metro
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Citronelle man accused of killing a woman in a car crash earlier this month is in Metro. Wyatt Newburn was extradited from Mississippi after getting arrested at a casino, but Mobile County Sheriff investigators have been after newborn for a long time. Newburn was already...
navarrenewspaper.com
ACTIVE FELONY WARRANT EARLY MORNING ARREST
A Destin man with an active felony warrant who tried to evade a traffic stop by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies around 1:40 this morning found himself blocked in by patrol cars shortly after deputies flattened all his tires with spike strips. 52-year old Adrian Rico Garcia is charged...
WEAR
Box truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge for second time this month
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- For the second time this month, a truck crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Wednesday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. at the the bridge located at N 17th Ave. Pictures show the box truck is stuck under the bridge after crashing into it. The roof of...
WEAR
Report: Owner of boat lift company in Elberta arrested on theft charges
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A Pensacola woman who reportedly runs The Boat Lift Store in Elberta has been arrested on theft charges. According to Baldwin County jail records, Kirstie Lee Toohey, 51, is charged with:. theft of property first degree - greater than $2,500. theft of property third degree -...
WALA-TV FOX10
WCSO names armed suspect in deputy-involved shooting in Miramar Beach
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released the name of an armed suspect who was shot by deputies. The WCSO said that on Tuesday deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the area. Minutes later, the WCSO said, deputies confronted the suspect, identified as Jesse Mavrick Minton, 39, of Pensacola, and shots were fired.
Early morning house fire in Mobile on Wisconsin Avenue
A family will be homeless this Thanksgiving after an early morning house fire in Mobile. Mobile Fire-Rescue was called to a home on Wisconsin Avenue just before 4:30 this morning for reports of visible flames and smoke from the residence. Everyone inside the home got out safely. MFRD was able to quickly extinguish the flames. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mother to Chickasaw homicide victim speaks out after latest arrest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News spoke with the mother of a 21-year-old woman who was gunned down at a home in Chickasaw last week. Kimberly Robles was killed after investigators say two men pulled up to the house and shot her several times. An arrest was made late...
WALA-TV FOX10
Case of woman accused in death of 6-year-old son heads to grand jury
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The case against a Mobile woman accused in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son is bound for a grand jury. Kristina Rankins, 45, is charged with chemical endangerment that led to the child’s death. According to Mobile police, they found the child’s body...
WEAR
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office divers successfully recover stolen SUV from Yellow River
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Dive Team successfully recovered a stolen SUV out of the waters of the Yellow River Sunday. The dive team says they spent around an hour in the cold water, which was recorded at around 52 degrees at the time of the recovery.
Atmore Advance
Atmore man arrested by Okaloosa County, Fla. on misdemeanor warrants
An Atmore man was arrested by a neighboring agency on misdemeanor warrants Nov. 15, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tondrae Forney, 19, of Atmore, was apprehended during a traffic stop and had several misdemeanor warrants with the APD.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope man dies after crashing into tree
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A Fairhope man died early Saturday morning after crashing into a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cameron J. Buchanon, 21, was killed when the 1996 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree. Authorities said Buchanan was not using wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
WALA-TV FOX10
Theodore man charged with attempted murder during domestic dispute
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and domestic violence early Thanksgiving morning. Police say they responded to a domestic dispute call at Idlemoore Court at approximately 1:30 a.m. Officers discovered a victim had been stabbed multiple times and located the subject, Steven Mann, 40, and took him into custody.
