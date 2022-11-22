Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Family Confronts Thieves Who Broke Into Corona Restaurant on Thanksgiving
Thieves were in custody after a Corona family confronted the three who broke into their restaurant on Thanksgiving, and chased them down. Police say the thieves also tried to kidnap a woman who tried to intervene. Thanksgiving morning, around 4 a.m., security cameras from Thai Tuk Tuk restaurant captured two...
NBC Los Angeles
French Bulldog Reunited With Pinole Family After Being Stolen
A Pinole woman is incredibly grateful to be reunited with her French bulldog after Chanel was stolen during a terrifying home invasion last week. A Ring video showed three armed and masked men just before they broke in through the Pinole family’s front door last Thursday. “One of the...
Comments / 0