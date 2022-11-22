Obituary: Robert Allen Deeds, 87

DEEDS

Robert Allen Deeds, 87, of Lerona, formerly of Renick, passed away on November 17, 2022, at his home.

Robert was born on February 3, 1935, to Allen A. Deeds and Ruby Mae Gilpin Deeds in Hinton. He graduated from Hinton High School in 1954 and then enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served until 1959, when he was honorably discharged. He married Barbara Ruth McKenzie on January 12, 1963. Robert retired from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department in December 1999. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors and the West Virginia mountains.

Robert was preceded in death by two sisters, Sarah Mooney (John) and Janice Breen (Billie).

Robert is survived by his wife, Barbara, and two daughters, Kay Westfall (Chuck) and Kim Hawkins (John); four granddaughters, Danielle Thompson, Samantha Hawkins, Jessica Williams, and Kristin Hawkins; five great-grandsons; one brother, James Richard Deeds; one brother-in-law/special friend, John Mooney; sister-in-law/special friend, Liz Goodson; and several nieces and nephews.

At Robert’s request, his body has been cremated and there will be no services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ronaldmeadowsfp.com.

Information submitted by the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors of Hinton.

