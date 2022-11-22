Read full article on original website
34th annual Appalachian Potters Market prepares for grand return to Western North Carolina
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — After a two-year hiatus, an annual tradition is coming back to Western North Carolina. The 34th annual Appalachian Potters Market returns to McDowell High School in Marion on Saturday Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Potters from the region will be on site...
Small Biz Saturday provides Asheville's Madam Clutterbuckets shop chance to share mission
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The holiday shopping weekend continued with Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. Approximately 166.3 million people are projected to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Sandwiched in the middle of the holiday weekend, Small Business Saturday allows...
Holiday art sale in Madison County allows artists, crafters to show off, sell their works
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Painters, weavers and artists of all trades are getting a chance to show off their skills at the annual Madison County Holiday Sale. For the next three weeks -- Friday, Nov. 25 to Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 -- the Madison County Arts Center in downtown Marshall will host booths full of art from local crafters.
Retiring Sheriff Holland serves as Grand Marshal in Franklin's Christmas parade
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — The town of Franklin officially rang in the holiday season Sunday, Nov. 27 with its annual Christmas parade. Hundreds gathered to watch various colorful and creative floats making their way down Main Street. This year's Grand Marshal was Macon County Sheriff Robbie Holland, who is...
Area animal shelters to offer free or low-cost adoptions during national holiday event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for the holidays, two area animal shelters will be taking part in BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope" national event to kick off the month of December. Asheville Humane Society and Blue Ridge Humane Society, located in Henderson County, are...
Lions Club Christmas tree sale doubles as fundraiser to help blind, visually impaired
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — As many head out this weekend to find their Christmas tree, there's one place that's selling them where the funds go to a good cause. The Valley Springs Lions Club is holding its annual Christmas tree sale. A group of scouts from Troop 72 was...
Long holiday weekend expected to be record-breaking for shopping, annual survey shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This holiday weekend is expected to be a record-breaking one when it comes to shopping. Approximately 166.3 million people are projected to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, according to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics. That is almost 8 million more people than last year and the highest estimate since the NRF began tracking this data in 2017.
Thanks to Teachers: Lydia Sale
BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — At Swain West Elementary School, a grateful grandmother credits first grade teacher Lydia Sale for bringing her grandson out of his shell and turning him into a social butterfly. During a recent lesson, the class broke down words into syllables, an exercise to help...
Sponsors, volunteers needed for ABCCM Christmas Angel Shop; 23% increase in need expected
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — So far, nearly 400 families have applied to be supported this Christmas through the ABCCM Christmas Angel Shop -- and the nonprofit's director said the need will be much greater this year than last. Ingles is once again donating its space for this year's Christmas...
Small business owners notice increase in customers with record-breaking shopping projected
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — While concerns of inflation loom, the National Retail Federation (NRT) projects this could be a record-breaking holiday shopping weekend. N.R.T projects 166.3 million Americans will be out shopping through Cyber Monday. Traditionally, Black Friday shoppers gravitate to major retailers offering up deep discounts, but...
Multiple authorities track down, capture inmate within hours of escape
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An inmate who ran from a jail in Western North Carolina was captured just hours after his escape. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office reports on Saturday, Nov. 26, around 5:14 p.m., inmate Aaron Nicholas Langley escaped from the detention center. Officials say Langley had...
