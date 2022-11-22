ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This holiday weekend is expected to be a record-breaking one when it comes to shopping. Approximately 166.3 million people are projected to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, according to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics. That is almost 8 million more people than last year and the highest estimate since the NRF began tracking this data in 2017.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO