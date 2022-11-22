ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long holiday weekend expected to be record-breaking for shopping, annual survey shows

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This holiday weekend is expected to be a record-breaking one when it comes to shopping. Approximately 166.3 million people are projected to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, according to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics. That is almost 8 million more people than last year and the highest estimate since the NRF began tracking this data in 2017.
Thanks to Teachers: Lydia Sale

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — At Swain West Elementary School, a grateful grandmother credits first grade teacher Lydia Sale for bringing her grandson out of his shell and turning him into a social butterfly. During a recent lesson, the class broke down words into syllables, an exercise to help...
