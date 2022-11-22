NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Are Interested In Acquiring Derrick Rose

The Lakers have had a longstanding interest in Derrick Rose.

Derrick Rose may not be playing much for the New York Knicks right now, but last season, he was a solid sixth man for the team. Though he is no longer the All-Star that he once was, Derrick Rose could definitely be a solid contributor for a number of teams when coming off the bench.

A recent report revealed that the New York Knicks have been willing to discuss Derrick Rose in trade talks with other teams . This makes sense, as the team already has a number of competent guards, with the most notable one being Jalen Brunson, who was signed this summer.

The Knicks have shown a willingness to discuss Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley in trade talks, league sources say, as a way to sort out the team’s glut at the guard position over the course of the season.

It remains to be seen which team does end up trading for Derrick Rose. He is definitely a crafty player who can run an offense and score off the bench, and Rose has also become a solid 3PT shooter over the last few seasons. Though it is unclear if he will ultimately end up on a contender, it seems as though there are already teams who have an interest in the veteran point guard.

The Los Angeles Lakers Want To Acquire Derrick Rose

A recent report from Ashish Mathur of Heavy revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is interested in trading for Derrick Rose. The report shared the words of an Eastern Conference executive, who claimed that the Lakers "have always" been interested in trading for the former MVP.

The Los Angeles Lakers are interested in trading for a $43 million All-Star and former MVP. Heavy.com senior insider Sean Deveney spoke to an Eastern Conference executive who stated the Lakers “have always had interest” in New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose, who is available in trade talks. “He is always going to be the good soldier and he might not even want out of New York just because he and Thibs are so tight,” the exec told Deveney. “But he’s going to want to play at some point and he is going to want a chance to win. The Lakers have always had interest, but there is no way to make that deal work now with the contracts they have.”

Obviously, Derrick Rose is a complementary player that can play a role behind a team's superstars. It is easy to see why the Los Angeles Lakers want to acquire him, as they could use another solid veteran that's also a 3PT shooter. One thing to note is that although the executive says there are no contacts that can match Derrick Rose's in a trade, it is possible from a financial standpoint for the team to move Patrick Beverley for Derrick Rose.

The Los Angeles Lakes do have other guards that they are looking at, and they've been recently linked with Terry Rozier as well. It remains to be seen which move they make, but acquiring Derrick Rose wouldn't be bad at all.

