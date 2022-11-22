ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors Fans Want The Team To Trade Their Young Players After Team Falls To 8-10

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHktm_0jJPsiSG00

The Golden State Warriors fell to 8-10 on the season without their stars in a crushing loss that has led the fans to ask for trades.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Golden State Warriors are not looking like the fearsome team that romped its way to the 2022 NBA Finals. Instead, they just fell to their 10th loss on the season on the second night of a back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green were rested for the game, as it was an opportunity for the young players to take on starring roles.

That didn't end up happening, as the young Warriors roster around their star trio couldn't even put up a fight en route to an ugly 83-128 loss. A 45-point loss where your rotational players can't step up is a scary sight and fans are already calling for the Warriors to abandon their 'young player' timeline and make moves to surround Curry with talent.

The Warriors have built a far too expensive roster for this to be the product on the court. The youth is promising but they're not good enough just yet to be the supporting cast Curry can rely on.

Can The Golden State Warriors Make Their 2 Timelines Work?

The Warriors used 2 years of tanking to create a great young core with Jordan Poole James Wiseman , Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and more. While Poole has developed into a rotational player, the other 3 are clearly still going through growing pains. Wiseman, in particular, was supposed to be a generational prospect but has been condemned to the G League by coach Steve Kerr.

If the Warriors traded their young players away, they could get solid returns from them, provided they attached certain big contracts on the roster to it. The team won't make any move without Curry's approval . Whether the Warriors would care to instead move Klay Thompson and Draymond Green , or move the recently extended Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, nobody knows. They shouldn't, as you do what's in the best interests of Steph Curry before he retires.

This makes this a tricky roster to improve, but the Warriors definitely have the talent to find a solution and possibly not sacrifice their young player timeline after all.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins to sign with unexpected team?

DeMarcus Cousins may be back on the court soon, albeit a different court than the one that we are used to seeing him on. Duncan DeAeth of Taiwan News reports this week that the four-time NBA All-Star center Cousins is in negotiations to sign with a team in Taiwan’s T1 League. DeAeth notes that there has been no confirmation to this point from either the T1 League or Cousins about a potential signing but that Cousins may reportedly join a team based in southern Taiwan (either the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks or the Kaohsiung Aquas).
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could make big upgrade at center?

The Golden State Warriors have long been the sultans of small-ball, but it may finally be time for them to adapt. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Wednesday that rival executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a potential trade. Pincus adds that San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl or Indiana’s Myles Turner, two very popular trade candidates at center, are players who could be targets for the Warriors.
INDIANA STATE
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy